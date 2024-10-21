MetaShield EA MT4

5

Achieve consistent returns with a powerful EA, solid and realistic backtesting and ongoing customer support.

The concept of MetaSHIELD is to offer the best of 2 worlds: Diversification of risk with a portfolio of set files optimized to minimize drawdowns and Performance with single optimized setfiles, more risky of course, but with high returns.

Set files and set-up guide | Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]

10 copies left at $99 then $149. After purchase, please send us a private message to get the other set files.


The strategy behind

This EA is designed to adapt dynamically to various market conditions—whether in trends, ranges, or high volatility.

By employing a range of filters, the strategy adjusts its approach to optimize performance across different assets. 

Traders can take advantage of diversified portfolios, where risk is balanced against returns, or aggressive single strategies that maximize potential gains.


Why choose this EA

  • Easy plug-and-trade presets
- to maximize high returns / low Drawdowns combination
- adaptable to every trader's profile and personality: trading frequency / risk aversion / capitalisation
  • MetaSHIELD is a matrix of alternative possible strategies
- easy to understand configuration panel
- reduced number of inputs  - 100% qualitative data with no omissions
- Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
- Zero overfitting
  • Trustworthy live performance 
- thanks to our proprietary "Similarity Score" between Lives and Backtests
- validated walk-forward and Monte Carlo simulations
  • Durable high returns
- Diversification with optimized portfolios of uncorrelated assets and market conditions
- Controlled risk management
- Robustness at core
  • Prop Firm friendly
- Special settings to adapt the EA to your drawdown and profit targets
- Specific optimization options to find set files that will help you to pass tests
- Key statistics: % of challenges passed in the last year? How long it takes to pass the challenges? Would you have failed any challenge?
  • Proximate and constant support
- Whatever your expertise we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
  •  Regular Updates
- As the market keeps changing, we will deliver the most optimized portfolios pre-sets
- On a weekly basis



Prop Firm support

We specially care for PropFirm traders as we are also engaged in this great revolution.

We deliver single set files that maximize the winrate challenge

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and your challenge limitations which could be not to allow : 

  • Holding positions overnight
  • Simultaneous trades
  • Trading during the news
  • High Frequency Trading
  • ...

In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.

Backtest & Setup Guide


  • Default asset: EURUSD M15
  • Supported assets: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD (coming soon)
  • Timeframe: M15 - M5 - M1
  • Backtest History: 900 000 units (so x4 the mini Backtest History of 200 000 units)
  • Tested period: January 2023 - September 2024, Every Ticks
  • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $200 / $1000


Risk Warning

  • Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
  • No trading system can win 100% of the time
  • please see also our post How not to be fooled when you an algo


Reviews 4
syokora
949
syokora 2024.10.31 05:29 
 

good support.

Brandon Thames
294
Brandon Thames 2024.10.30 21:32 
 

EA seems pretty legit so far, will update my review to include more details as I see more action.

tack24ysn
379
tack24ysn 2024.10.23 13:37 
 

EA of MetaSignals pro, which I have been paying attention to recently. I bought it as soon as I got the notification, so I think i'm first buyer of the MT4 version. Even the default settings, it works great on backtest. But, I think, if configulation is done properly, trade will be more safe. For exmample, since leverage is low in Japan, it may be safe and easy to make a profit by increasing the initial lot, increasing the 'distance', and reducing the maximum number of trades. As I expected ,It was good purchase.

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syokora
949
syokora 2024.10.31 05:29 
 

good support.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.31 16:13
Thanks a lot for this Syokora; I am very grateful of this ^^
I need to find a way to automatise this sending after the security check.
Trade safe and I stay at your disposal,
Chris
Brandon Thames
294
Brandon Thames 2024.10.30 21:32 
 

EA seems pretty legit so far, will update my review to include more details as I see more action.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.30 22:32
Thanks Brandon ^^
We are riding the same boat (EA) so believe me we are very much interested in the durability of this work ^^ ;-)
At your disposal anyway
Chris
hazlitrades
70
hazlitrades 2024.10.24 00:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.30 22:33
Thanks for your loyalty ^^
tack24ysn
379
tack24ysn 2024.10.23 13:37 
 

EA of MetaSignals pro, which I have been paying attention to recently. I bought it as soon as I got the notification, so I think i'm first buyer of the MT4 version. Even the default settings, it works great on backtest. But, I think, if configulation is done properly, trade will be more safe. For exmample, since leverage is low in Japan, it may be safe and easy to make a profit by increasing the initial lot, increasing the 'distance', and reducing the maximum number of trades. As I expected ,It was good purchase.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.23 18:27
Hi Tack,
I confirm you are our #1 client of the MT4 version. We are honored ^^
Thanks for your support and this relevant feedback ^^
Keep you posted,
Chris
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