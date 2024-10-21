MetaShield EA MT4

Achieve consistent returns with a powerful EA, solid and realistic backtesting and ongoing customer support.

The concept of MetaSHIELD is to offer the best of 2 worlds: Diversification of risk with a portfolio of set files optimized to minimize drawdowns and Performance with single optimized setfiles, more risky of course, but with high returns.

[ Set files and set-up guide | Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]



10 copies left at $99 then $149. After purchase, please send us a private message to get the other set files.





The strategy behind

This EA is designed to adapt dynamically to various market conditions—whether in trends, ranges, or high volatility.

By employing a range of filters, the strategy adjusts its approach to optimize performance across different assets. Traders can take advantage of diversified portfolios, where risk is balanced against returns, or aggressive single strategies that maximize potential gains.





Why choose this EA

Easy plug-and-trade presets

- to maximize high returns / low Drawdowns combination

- adaptable to every trader's profile and personality: trading frequency / risk aversion / capitalisation

MetaSHIELD is a matrix of alternative possible strategies

- easy to understand configuration panel

- reduced number of inputs

Highest ethical and rigorous standards in backtesting: see our commitments and backtest specs here

Zero

Trustworthy live performance

Durable high returns

Prop Firm friendly

Proximate and constant support

Regular Updates

- 100% qualitative data with no omissions- Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profitsoverfitting- thanks to our proprietary "Similarity Score" between Lives and Backtests- validated walk-forward and Monte Carlo simulations- Diversification with optimized portfolios of uncorrelated assets and market conditions- Controlled risk management- Robustness at core- Special settings to adapt the EA to your drawdown and profit targets- Specific optimization options to find set files that will help you to pass tests- Key statistics: % of challenges passed in the last year? How long it takes to pass the challenges? Would you have failed any challenge?- Whatever your expertise we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA- As the market keeps changing, we will deliver the most optimized portfolios pre-sets- On a weekly basis









Prop Firm support

We specially care for PropFirm traders as we are also engaged in this great revolution.

We deliver single set files thatchallenge

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and your challenge limitations which could be not to allow :

Holding positions overnight

Simultaneous trades

Trading during the news

High Frequency Trading

...

In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.

Backtest & Setup Guide





Default asset: EURUSD M15

EURUSD M15 Supported assets: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD (coming soon)

EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD (coming soon) Timeframe: M15 - M5 - M1

M15 - M5 - M1 Backtest History: 900 000 units (so x4 the mini Backtest History of 200 000 units)

900 000 units (so the mini Backtest History of 200 000 units) Tested period: January 2023 - September 2024, Every Ticks

January 2023 - September 2024, Every Ticks Minimum / Recommended deposit: $200 / $1000





Risk Warning

Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor

Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability

No trading system can win 100% of the time

please see also our post How not to be fooled when you an algo



