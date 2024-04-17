PowerZones Premium MT5

Limited time offer – then back to $99 | After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalised settings.

Version MT5 - MT4 | Check our other tools to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER 2. PowerZONES 3. BladeSCALPER

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Why is it better?

| TP1/TP2/TP3 in points or value |

For the first time, our indicator connects visually on the chart 3 concepts:

Zones that the market will test

that the market will test Potential TakeProfit levels

levels Risk/Reward ratio between support zones (Stop Loss) and resistance zones (TakeProfits)

PowerZONES will change your trading routine and help you stop impulsive trading.

We innovated on the basic Support and Resistance concept by adding new features:

Zones: More realistic than lines, better suited to actual trading behavior

More realistic than lines, better suited to actual trading behavior Strength: Shows how many times a zone was touched in the past

Shows how many times a zone was touched in the past Density: Controls the distance between zones; higher density = more zones

Controls the distance between zones; higher density = more zones Dynamic color coding: Red if price is below, blue if above

NB: Our product BladeSCALPER contains the PowerZONES indicator, but without TakeProfit and Risk/Reward options.

Key Features