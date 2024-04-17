PowerZones Premium MT5
- Indicators
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Christophe Pa Trouillas━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
👨💻 ABOUT US
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MetaSignalsPro is led by a dedicated team of algo traders/developers and risk managers with over 15 years of live market experience.
We design, test, and run our systems with discipline because we use them for our own capital first.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 29 August 2024
- Activations: 5
Limited time offer – then back to $99 | After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalised settings.
Version MT5 - MT4 | Check our other tools to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER 2. PowerZONES 3. BladeSCALPER
Why is it better?
For the first time, our indicator connects visually on the chart 3 concepts:
- Zones that the market will test
- Potential TakeProfit levels
- Risk/Reward ratio between support zones (Stop Loss) and resistance zones (TakeProfits)
PowerZONES will change your trading routine and help you stop impulsive trading.
We innovated on the basic Support and Resistance concept by adding new features:
- Zones: More realistic than lines, better suited to actual trading behavior
- Strength: Shows how many times a zone was touched in the past
- Density: Controls the distance between zones; higher density = more zones
- Dynamic color coding: Red if price is below, blue if above
NB: Our product BladeSCALPER contains the PowerZONES indicator, but without TakeProfit and Risk/Reward options.
Key Features
- Non-Repainting / Non-Redrawing / Non-Lagging: Works for manual and algorithmic trading on all assets and timeframes
- Dynamic PowerZONES: Instantly visualize strong support/resistance zones for precise entries and exits
- User-Friendly Interface: Designed for both beginners and advanced traders
- Flexible Settings: Customizable to your trading style
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Switch timeframes for full market insight
- Custom Alerts: Stay informed about breakout opportunities
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Thanks a lot for this positive review ^^^ Well the risk-reward ratio is a key element of profitability in trading. So it's a good start.
Don't forget to also make a Trend analysis in Multi Time frame to maximize your chances right ? You will find hereafter 2 valuable resources in your trading journey: ✅ A dedicated GROUP for your trades 📍 "CHECK MY TRADE"
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01dcdab855f9da01 Everything is in the name ;-) 👉 What ever you are our client or not,
👉 share with us your Trade Plan or Trade Plan from others
👉 and get FEEDBACK. 🙌 Join
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01dcdab855f9da01 ✅ A global METHOD to maximize your trading profits easier, faster and safer 📍 the Meta METHOD
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757315 Trade safe,
Chris