PowerZones Premium MT5

Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times | TP1/TP2/TP3 in points or value | Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio

Limited time offer – then back to $99 | After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalised settings.

Version MT5 - MT4 | Check our other tools to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER 2. PowerZONES 3. BladeSCALPER

Want multi-daily signals on charts? >> Subscribe to our mql5 channel

Why is it better?

For the first time, our indicator connects visually on the chart 3 concepts:

  • Zones that the market will test
  • Potential TakeProfit levels
  • Risk/Reward ratio between support zones (Stop Loss) and resistance zones (TakeProfits)

PowerZONES will change your trading routine and help you stop impulsive trading.

We innovated on the basic Support and Resistance concept by adding new features:

  • Zones: More realistic than lines, better suited to actual trading behavior
  • Strength: Shows how many times a zone was touched in the past
  • Density: Controls the distance between zones; higher density = more zones
  • Dynamic color coding: Red if price is below, blue if above

NB: Our product BladeSCALPER contains the PowerZONES indicator, but without TakeProfit and Risk/Reward options.

Key Features

  • Non-Repainting / Non-Redrawing / Non-Lagging: Works for manual and algorithmic trading on all assets and timeframes
  • Dynamic PowerZONES: Instantly visualize strong support/resistance zones for precise entries and exits
  • User-Friendly Interface: Designed for both beginners and advanced traders
  • Flexible Settings: Customizable to your trading style
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Switch timeframes for full market insight
  • Custom Alerts: Stay informed about breakout opportunities
Want multi-daily signals? >> Subscribe to our mql5 channel
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Ahmed Adel
24
Ahmed Adel 2024.09.08 04:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.09.11 19:29
Hi Ahmed,
Thanks a lot for this positive review ^^^ Well the risk-reward ratio is a key element of profitability in trading. So it's a good start.
Don't forget to also make a Trend analysis in Multi Time frame to maximize your chances right ? You will find hereafter 2 valuable resources in your trading journey: ✅ A dedicated GROUP for your trades 📍 "CHECK MY TRADE"
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01dcdab855f9da01 Everything is in the name ;-) 👉 What ever you are our client or not,
👉 share with us your Trade Plan or Trade Plan from others
👉 and get FEEDBACK. 🙌 Join
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01dcdab855f9da01 ✅ A global METHOD to maximize your trading profits easier, faster and safer 📍 the Meta METHOD
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757315 Trade safe,
Chris
Victor Chukwudumebi Ovorakpor
12810
Victor Chukwudumebi Ovorakpor 2024.08.27 11:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.08.27 11:20
Hi Victor,
Thanks a lot for your support on this !!
yes please leave in the comments your remarks to help us improving and we will rapidly implement them ^^
Michael-MT5
449
Michael-MT5 2024.08.20 09:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.08.20 14:54
Hi Michael,
Thanks a lot for this positive feedback ^^ This boost the whole team! Please consider our global method https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757315
At your disposal,
Chris
Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2024.05.23 17:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.08.21 16:08
Thank you so much Agbakeleke for having rewarded our efforts;
You are definitely a Good man too. The product was not easy to use firstly and you have pushed us to rework the copy.
Please continue to challenge us positively and we will try our best to deliver value and answer your needs; Trade safe,
Chris
Tang Ming
51
Tang Ming 2024.05.12 09:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.05.13 13:56
Hi Tang,
Thanks a lot for this positive feedback ^^ This give us energy to improve our tools even better.
Please consider our global method https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757315 At your disposal,
Chris
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