Grid Master Trend

The 'Grid Master Trend' is an easy-to-set Expert Advisor. The most important 'settings' are to manage risk correctly.

Risk can be managed through number of lots, lot increase per trade, distance per trade, stop loss, trailing stop, profit, levels for trades, delta and orders pending by limit or by stop individually or making a trailing grid.


You can use a cent account. Low spread and fast execution desirable, specially for very tight strategies like starting at 100 usd/eur. Use VPS for 24/7 results. 

All currency pairs / All timeframes

M1 / M5 / M15 are the fastest ones


It is recommended to test in a Demo Account for at least 1 week. It is important to manage the High and Low levels of the market and create a strategy to reduce risk according to it. Be careful during news events, although the Buy Stop or Sell Stop could be useful for those situations but in ranging trends Limit Buy or Limit Sell orders work better. 

Settings at Backtesting Results shown:

  • Lots=0.01
  • Maximum Lots=10
  • Increasing Lot=1
  • Increasing Step Distance=1
  • Account Loss=4500
  • Account Profit=50
  • Stop Loss=0
  • Take Profit=0
  • BULevel=0
  • BUPoint=30 / Only active if BU Level over 0, so it is the same as 0
  • Trailing Stop=5
  • Step=10
  • Delta=10
  • Order Count per direction=5
  • Slip=3
  • Expiration=1
  • Magic Number=123
  • Buy Limit=false
  • Sell Limit=false
  • Buy Stop=true
  • Sell Stop=true
  • Grid Trailing=false

I do not:

  • provide guarantee or promise of profits

Good testing and Risk Management has to be made in order to get profits.


If you are looking for a faster Strategy, you can find GridMasterTrend x RISK https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50053


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Classic RangeBreakOut
Yajaira Thibisay Martinez Jaimes
5 (1)
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Classic Range BreakOut Expert Advisor "The opening  range breakout strategy  is a logical and repeatable  strategy  that involves traders building firm market direction biases after price  breaks  above or below the market defined opening price  range  of a session" You can select the number of bars and width in pips.  Works in all pairs. RECOMMENDED: test first in a Demo account for 1 or 2 weeks. 
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DartFX by WPR
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The   'DartFX by WPR' is an easy-to-set Expert Advisor. Williams Percentage Range  Williams %R, also known as the Williams Percent Range, is a type of momentum indicator that moves between 0 and -100 and measures overbought and oversold levels. The Williams %R may be used to find entry and exit points in the market. The indicator is very similar to the Stochastic oscillator and is used in the same way. It was developed by Larry Williams and it compares a stock’s closing price to the high-low r
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