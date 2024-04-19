BladeScalper Premium MT5

Get a signal of the next reversal move | Optimize the stats of gain rate | Get the Zones that the price will test | Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal from both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames

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The most predictable patterns you will find are the "Double Tops" and "Double Bottoms", often referred to as "M" and "W" because the letter explicitly indicates these movements.

The BladeSCALPER is a collection of new ideas to make their scalping easier and simpler. ScalpUP / ScalpDOWN Signals - you get a signal of the next likely move

- you get a signal of the next likely move PowerZONE - immediately get the zone where the price is likely to be headed

- immediately get the zone where the price is likely to be headed RewardBOX - set TP1/TP2/TP3 in accordance with the PowerZONES

- set TP1/TP2/TP3 in accordance with the PowerZONES StatsPANEL - check the gain rate of the M / W patterns over a period of time

- check the gain rate of the M / W patterns over a period of time MovingAverageFilter - maximize the chance of success of M & W patterns

Why this innovations?

Because as traders, we wanted to have all in one : a very fine detection of these movements

and an innovative tool to match visually the TakeProfits and the Supports and Resistances, i.e. the PowerZONES;

For who?

Originally, scalping is a trading style based on small price moves, supposed to be more predictable than large ones, and on repeating this process a lot of times; Therefore, scalping usually implies "daytrading" and not everybody can be a day trader as emotional management is simply crucial;

But you can also use this indicator on a bigger time frame and trade when you want the M & Ws! So fundamentally, BladeScalper is for all those who want to trade M/Ws successfully, regardless of the time unit, regardless of the asset!



How does it work?