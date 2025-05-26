Risk Killer AI MT4
- Experts
- Christophe Pa Trouillas
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 14 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified EA.
RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets.
[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
Why choose this EA?
Diversifying risk
- Trading in both directions
- Holding positions for short periods
- Using a stop-loss safety net
- Distributing trades across 5 uncorrelated, popular markets
AI Assistance
- Empowered by the Grok3 model, EA is acting as a risk manager
- Analyzes real-time X/Twitter and news event sentiment
- On a daily basis, assesses volatility of the 5 assets
- Advises on adjusting the EA's risk settings: "Lower Your Risk" / "Increase Your Risk" / "Stay at Medium Risk"
Highest ethical and rigorous standards in backtesting
- 100% qualitative data with no omissions
- Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
- No overfitting
Trustworthy live performance
- Validated walk-forward and Monte Carlo simulations
Proximate and constant support
- Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
Prop Firm Support
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:
- Holding positions overnight
- Simultaneous trades
- Trading during the news
- High Frequency Trading
- ...
In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.
Backtest & Setup Guide
- EA launching asset and Time frame: BTCUSD | M1
- Traded assets: BTCUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, US500
- Timeframes: EURUSD | H1, BTCUSD | M30, XAUUSD | H1, USDJPY | H1, US500 | M30
- Backtest History: 900,000 units (4× the mini Backtest History of 200,000 units)
- Tested period: January 2019 – April 2025, Every Tick
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $100 / $1000
Risk Warning
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
- No trading system can win 100% of the time
I bought many algos from Chris and his team of quants. I have been around on mql5 for some time now and never saw this level of seriousness and robustness of algos. Who gives such a precision on P&L??? https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1veehgNXLuh_9eRg1t7sVFAtBV9YDYkt0uTMk6NOAvLs/edit?usp=sharing Continue the good work !!!