Risk Killer AI MT4

5

Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified EA.

RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets.

After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for them 2. mail me directly (mail findable in the dedicated group - see below).

Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]


Why choose this EA?

Diversifying risk

  • Trading in both directions
  • Holding positions for short periods
  • Using a stop-loss safety net
  • Distributing trades across 5 uncorrelated, popular markets 

AI Assistance

  • Empowered by the Grok3 model, EA is acting as a risk manager
  • Analyzes real-time X/Twitter and news event sentiment
  • On a daily basis, assesses volatility of the 5 assets
  • Advises on adjusting the EA's risk settings: "Lower Your Risk" / "Increase Your Risk" / "Stay at Medium Risk"

    Highest ethical and rigorous standards in backtesting

    • 100% qualitative data with no omissions
    • Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
    • No overfitting

    Trustworthy live performance

    • Validated walk-forward and Monte Carlo simulations

    Proximate and constant support

    • Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA

    Prop Firm Support

    Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

    • Holding positions overnight
    • Simultaneous trades
    • Trading during the news
    • High Frequency Trading
    • ...

    In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.


    Backtest & Setup Guide

    • EA launching asset and Time frame: BTCUSD | M1
    • Traded assets: BTCUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, US500
    • Timeframes: EURUSD | H1, BTCUSD | M30, XAUUSD | H1, USDJPY | H1, US500 | M30
    • Backtest History: 900,000 units (4× the mini Backtest History of 200,000 units)
    • Tested period: January 2019 – April 2025, Every Tick
    • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $100 / $1000

    Risk Warning

    • Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
    • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
    • No trading system can win 100% of the time
    Reviews 3
    lcornuel
    36
    lcornuel 2025.11.30 21:46 
     

    I bought many algos from Chris and his team of quants. I have been around on mql5 for some time now and never saw this level of seriousness and robustness of algos. Who gives such a precision on P&L??? https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1veehgNXLuh_9eRg1t7sVFAtBV9YDYkt0uTMk6NOAvLs/edit?usp=sharing Continue the good work !!!

    rbarrueco
    24
    rbarrueco 2025.06.14 07:43 
     

    HI! I just purchased the product and sent you a mail indicated in the RiskKILLER AI Public group. Please send me the User Manual containing the API Key.

    John Bergerat
    359
    John Bergerat 2025.06.02 07:39 
     

    The model looks to work. Again as specified, interesting approach using an API connexion to connect to Grok. Working on a similar project so inspiring project here.

    Recommended products
    Correlation Beast EA
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    Experts
    Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (29)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Experts
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    Grid and MACD
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    Experts
    This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.82 (65)
    Experts
    Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control
    Zhao Cheng Han
    Experts
    RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - The Ultimate Prop Firm Account Saver Are you tired of failing your Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.) due to a single emotional trade or a momentary lapse in risk management? RiskGuardian Pro is your Mandatory Discipline System designed to help you pass evaluations and protect your funded account. Core Pain Points Solved: * Anti-Tilt Hard Lock: Instantly closes all trades and locks the terminal the moment your defined maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%)
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Breakout Monster Mini
    Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
    5 (3)
    Experts
    It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
    FREE
    BBMA Grid Combination
    Kahfi Pangariduwan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
    Project Infinity
    Sergey Yarmish
    Experts
    The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
    Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
    Bruno Rosa
    Experts
    SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
    GMMA Trade X
    Yu Xin Pu
    Experts
    GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
    Oblivion
    Maksim Neimerik
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
    FREE
    Forest
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Experts
    Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
    Reef Scalper
    Charles Crete
    Experts
    Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
    Red Hawk EA
    Profalgo Limited
    4.18 (17)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
    Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
    Ilanis
    Mikhail Sergeev
    4.74 (27)
    Experts
    Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.73 (41)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.1 (10)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Wolf Stream
    Vadym Nemo
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
    ET9 for MT4
    Hui Qiu
    5 (3)
    Experts
    ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
    EA Black Spark
    Suparma Suparma
    Experts
    Introducing Black Spark - Your Path to Informed Investing. Investment decisions can often feel overwhelming for investors. However, with Black Spark, you can seize control and make well-informed choices. Our cutting-edge system is designed to provide you with up-to-the-minute information by analyzing vast amounts of real-time market data. Through advanced algorithms, we identify patterns and trends, delivering personalized recommendations that align with your unique investment preferences. Our a
    Gold Crazy EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Magic EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
    Professor EA MT4
    Elif Kaya
    5 (1)
    Experts
    -   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Professor Expert opens   automatically   trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. After purchase, You can receive  Bitcoin Expert  or  Gold Trade Expert  for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester is not covered critical news. The most popular forex markets is the EUR/USD pair, which connects two of the world's biggest economies. The euro and U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) major currenc
    RSI Intelligent MT4
    Sabil Yudifera
    Experts
    RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    Experts
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
    Tufan Gocmen
    Experts
    This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (172)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Experts
    Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.29 (28)
    Experts
    Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    CyNera MT4
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.81 (16)
    Experts
    CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (85)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    DCA CycleMax
    Jin Sangun
    Experts
    Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
    The Golden Way
    Lin Lin Ma
    Experts
    The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
    Gold King AI MT4
    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
    Fundamental Trader
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.82 (17)
    Experts
    Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
    HFT Prop Firm EA
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.97 (632)
    Experts
    HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
    GoldMiner mt4 pro
    Van Hoa Nguyen
    Experts
    GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
    Theranto v3
    Hossein Davarynejad
    Experts
    //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
    KonokaSystemNEO
    Nobuyoshi Murase
    1 (1)
    Experts
    KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
    ThraeX
    Vasile Verdes
    3.25 (4)
    Experts
    ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (15)
    Experts
    CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
    Gold Zenith mt4
    Marina Arkhipova
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith is a powerful and disciplined algorithm for XAUUSD (gold). It does not use risky methods (grids, martingale, etc.), and every trade is protected by a stop loss . Logic: it looks for a trend move and trades pullbacks , opening only one position per signal. No complex setup — defaults are tuned for live use: drop the EA on a chart and start trading. Why it’s reliable Safe structure: no grids
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.45 (47)
    Experts
    CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
    Opening Range Breakout Master
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.79 (61)
    Experts
    1 copy left for $199 Next price --> $249    Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (31)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December
    GOLD Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.41 (22)
    Experts
    CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (5)
    Experts
    CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
    More from author
    Squid Grid AI MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management . SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private mess
    Risk Killer AI MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    4.8 (20)
    Experts
    Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted , risk-diversified EA . RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets. After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for them 2. mail me directly (mail findable in the dedicated group - see below). [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] Why choose this EA? Dive
    Squid Grid AI MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Experts
    Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management . SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private mess
    Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    RiskKILLER_AI Navigator is an AI-based, Multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant. Trading performance is about understanding the market like professionals do. That's exactly what the RiskKILLER_AI Navigator delivers: Gain institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis external to MQL5 , tailored to your trading style. After purchase, to get the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for it 2. send me a direct message . [ Dedicated group | Version MT5
    TrendDecoder Premium MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test   |  Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase, please contact me to get your FREE TrendDECODER_Scanner Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a concen
    Risk Killer AI Navigator MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    RiskKILLER_AI Navigator is an AI-based, Multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant. Trading performance is about understanding the market like professionals do. That's exactly what the RiskKILLER_AI Navigator delivers: Gain institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis external to MQL5 , tailored to your trading style. After purchase, to get the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for it 2. send me a direct message . [ Dedicated group | Version MT5
    MSP Bridge
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Utilities
    MSP_Bridge is the Free utility that connects AI Grok 4 to RiskKILLER AI Navigator  a multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant based on AI. This bundle will help you get  institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis, tailored to your trading style. RiskKILLER AI Navigator   [  MT5   -   MT4   ] Implementation Just download it and follow the hereunder instructions. We are at your disposal in case of difficulties, just send a private message.
    FREE
    MSP Bridge MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Utilities
    MSP_Bridge is the Free utility that connects AI Grok 4 to RiskKILLER AI Navigator  a multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant based on AI. This bundle will help you get  institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis, tailored to your trading style. RiskKILLER AI Navigator   [  MT5   -   MT4   ] Implementation Just download it and follow the hereunder instructions. We are at your disposal in case of difficulties, just send a private message.
    FREE
    TrendDecoder Premium
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
    BladeScalper Premium
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Get a signal of the next reversal move  | Optimize the stats of gain rate   |   Get the Zones that the price will test Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal from both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames $69 for the launch - then back to $149 After purchase,   please contact me on this channel   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -   МТ5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. P
    PowerZones Premium
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Indicators
    Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times    |   TP1/TP2/TP3 in  points  or  value   |   Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal for both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames Limited time offer  then back to >> $99  After purchase, please contact me  for recommended and personalized settings [ Version MT5  -  MT4  | Check our 3 steps MetaMethod: TrendDECODER / PowerZONES / BladeSCALPER ] What is
    TrendDecoder Scanner MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Indicators
    Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units. $49  for the first 50 copies - then $99 After your purchase please leave a comment or leave a review and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99. What is it about? This screener is a complementa
    MetaShield EA MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Achieve consistent returns with a powerful EA, solid and realistic backtesting and ongoing customer support. The concept of MetaSHIELD is to offer the  best of 2 worlds : Diversification of risk with a  portfolio of set files optimized to minimize drawdowns and Performance with  single optimized setfiles,  more risky of course, but with high returns. [  Set files and set-up guide   |   Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4  ] 10   copies left at   $99   then   $ 149 . After purchase,   pl
    Bitcoin Rider EA MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Experts
    Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support. The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs. [ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles. The strategy behind BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of RSI oversold confirmation in a short T
    BladeScalper Premium MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Get a signal of the next reversal move  | Optimize the stats of gain rate     |     Get the Zones that the price will test  | Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal from both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames $69 for the launch - then back to $149 After purchase,   please contact me on this channel   for recommended and personalised settings Version  MT4   -  МТ5 |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  
    PowerZones Premium MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Indicators
    Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times | TP1/TP2/TP3 in points or value | Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio Limited time offer – then back to $99 | After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalised settings. Version MT5 - MT4 | Check our other tools   to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER 2. PowerZONES 3. BladeSCALPER Want multi-daily signals on charts? >> Subscribe to our mql5 channel Why is it better? For the first time, our indicator connects visually
    TrendDecoder Scanner MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units. $49  for the first 50 copies - then   $99 After your purchase   please leave a comment or leave a review   and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99. What is it about? This screener is a comple
    MetaShield EA MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    4.17 (12)
    Experts
    Achieve consistent returns with a diversified portfolio EAs, solid backtesting and ongoing customer support. The concept is to offer the  combination of 2 worlds : portfolios EAs (optimising profit vs risk, minimizing drawdowns), and  single optimized EAs  (more risky of course but globally maximizing your trading potential). After purchase,   please send us a private message  to get the other set files. [   Set files and set-up guide |   Dedicated group |  Version   MT5   -   MT4 ] Why choose
    Bitcoin Rider EA MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support. The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs. [ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles. The strategy behind BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of RSI oversold confirmation in a short T
    Filter:
    lcornuel
    36
    lcornuel 2025.11.30 21:46 
     

    I bought many algos from Chris and his team of quants. I have been around on mql5 for some time now and never saw this level of seriousness and robustness of algos. Who gives such a precision on P&L??? https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1veehgNXLuh_9eRg1t7sVFAtBV9YDYkt0uTMk6NOAvLs/edit?usp=sharing Continue the good work !!!

    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    9413
    Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.12.01 09:30
    Thanks for this Laurent; We are happy you are profiting with us of our work.
    check GoldZILLA_AI our future launch that completes the algo portfolio ^^
    rbarrueco
    24
    rbarrueco 2025.06.14 07:43 
     

    HI! I just purchased the product and sent you a mail indicated in the RiskKILLER AI Public group. Please send me the User Manual containing the API Key.

    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    9413
    Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.12.04 16:35
    thanks for your purchase ^^ please post your trade in the comment section !
    John Bergerat
    359
    John Bergerat 2025.06.02 07:39 
     

    The model looks to work. Again as specified, interesting approach using an API connexion to connect to Grok. Working on a similar project so inspiring project here.

    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    9413
    Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.12.04 16:35
    thanks for your purchase ^^ please post your trade in the comment section !
    Reply to review