PowerZones Premium
- Indicators
-
Christophe Pa Trouillas━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
👨💻 ABOUT US
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MetaSignalsPro is led by a dedicated team of algo traders/developers and risk managers with over 15 years of live market experience.
We design, test, and run our systems with discipline because we use them for our own capital first.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 18 July 2024
- Activations: 5
Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times | TP1/TP2/TP3 in points or value | Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio
Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal for both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames
Limited time offer then back to >> $99 After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalized settings
[ Version MT5 - MT4 | Check our 3 steps MetaMethod: TrendDECODER / PowerZONES / BladeSCALPER ]
What is it about?
For the first time, our indicator connects visually on the chart 3 concepts:
- Zones that the market will test
- TakeProfit Levels
- Risk Reward ratio between the support zones - for your Stop Loss and the resistances - for your TakeProfits
PowerZONES will change your trading routine and will help you stop impulsive trading.
We innovated on the basic Supports and Resistances concept by adding new features:
- Zones:
- Strength:
- Density of the Zones:
- The zones change color:
NB: Please note that our product BladeSCALPER contains the PowerZONES indicator, but without the TakeProfit and RiskReward option.
Key Features
- Dynamic PowerZONES:
- User-Friendly Interface:
- Flexible Settings:
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
- Customizable Alerts:
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As you are a purchaser of TrendDECODER, I can guarantee that it will stay absolutely free for you lifetime.
Thanks for your purchase. And if you want // multi-daily Signals? >> Subscribe to our mql5 channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/metasignalspro
// to share your first trades >> post in this group "CHECK MY TRADE" https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01dcdab855f9da01
Trade safe,
Chris