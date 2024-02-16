PowerZones Premium

Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times | TP1/TP2/TP3 in points or value | Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio

Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal for both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames



Limited time offer then back to >> $99 After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalized settings

[ Version MT5 - MT4 | Check our 3 steps MetaMethod: TrendDECODER / PowerZONES / BladeSCALPER ]





What is it about?





For the first time, our indicator connects visually on the chart 3 concepts: Zones that the market will test

that the market will test TakeProfit Levels

Levels Risk Reward ratio between the support zones - for your Stop Loss and the resistances - for your TakeProfits



PowerZONES will change your trading routine and will help you stop impulsive trading.





We innovated on the basic Supports and Resistances concept by adding new features:

Zones:

Strength:

Density of the Zones:

The zones change color:

That corresponds better to real-life trading than linesHow many times the Support/Resistance have been touched in the pastThe distance you want between 2 zones; the higher density, the more zonesDepending on their position vs price: red if price is below them and blue if above





NB: Please note that our product BladeSCALPER contains the PowerZONES indicator, but without the TakeProfit and RiskReward option.





Key Features





Dynamic PowerZONES:

User-Friendly Interface:

Flexible Settings:

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

Customizable Alerts:

Instantly visualize strong support and resistance levels, allowing for precise Entry, StopLoss, TP1/2/3Intuitive design makes PowerZONES easy to use for both novice and experienced traders alikeTailor PowerZONES to suit your trading style with customizable parametersSeamlessly switch between different timeframes for comprehensive market viewsStay informed of trading opportunities with customizable alerts for breakout events



