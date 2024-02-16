PowerZones Premium

Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times  | TP1/TP2/TP3 in points or value | Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio

Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal for both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames

Limited time offer then back to >> $99 After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalized settings

[ Version MT5 - MT4 | Check our 3 steps MetaMethod: TrendDECODER / PowerZONES / BladeSCALPER ]



What is it about?


For the first time, our indicator connects visually on the chart 3 concepts:

  • Zones that the market will test
  • TakeProfit Levels
  • Risk Reward ratio between the support zones - for your Stop Loss and the resistances - for your TakeProfits

        PowerZONES will change your trading routine and will help you stop impulsive trading.


        We innovated on the basic Supports and Resistances concept by adding new features:

        • Zones: 
        That corresponds better to real-life trading than lines
        • Strength: 
        How many times the Support/Resistance have been touched in the past
        • Density of the Zones: 
        The distance you want between 2 zones; the higher density, the more zones
        • The zones change color: 
        Depending on their position vs price: red if price is below them and blue if above


                NB: Please note that our product BladeSCALPER contains the PowerZONES indicator, but without the TakeProfit and RiskReward option.


                Key Features


                  • Dynamic PowerZONES: 
                  Instantly visualize strong support and resistance levels, allowing for precise Entry, StopLoss, TP1/2/3
                  • User-Friendly Interface: 
                  Intuitive design makes PowerZONES easy to use for both novice and experienced traders alike
                  • Flexible Settings: 
                  Tailor PowerZONES to suit your trading style with customizable parameters
                  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: 
                  Seamlessly switch between different timeframes for comprehensive market views
                  • Customizable Alerts: 
                  Stay informed of trading opportunities with customizable alerts for breakout events


                  Recommended products
                  Master Volume profile
                  Israr Hussain Shah
                  Indicators
                  Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
                  Blahtech Market Profile
                  Blahtech Limited
                  4.53 (15)
                  Indicators
                  Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
                  Volume Profile Sniper
                  Vadim Verkhovtsev
                  Indicators
                  Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 is a comprehensive market analysis tool A professional approach to trading Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 combines more than 15 key filters in one indicator, providing clear signals based on a comprehensive assessment of the market situation. Main features Volume imbalance analysis – the algorithm calculates the share of buyers and sellers in each candle, signaling the predominance of one of the parties (configurable threshold from 50% to 90%). Multilevel signal filte
                  Daily Candle Predictor
                  Oleg Rodin
                  5 (11)
                  Indicators
                  Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
                  History Pattern Search
                  Yevhenii Levchenko
                  Indicators
                  The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
                  Titan AI Volume Profile Pro MT4
                  Artur Martirosian
                  Indicators
                  TITAN AI Volume Profile PRO MT4 is an advanced technical indicator designed for professional market analysis, volume profile distribution, and graphical data visualization in MetaTrader 4. Key Features: - Dynamic Volume Profile calculation based on price action and tick volume. - Automatic High Value Area (VAH), Low Value Area (VAL), and Point of Control (POC) detection. - High Volume Nodes (HVN) and Low Volume Nodes (LVN) highlighting. - Integrated Economic Calendar with news alerts. - Built-
                  Phase Analytics Pro
                  Sabina Fik
                  Indicators
                  Phase Analytics Pro: Advanced Cyclic Market Analyzer Phase Analytics Pro is a sophisticated technical tool designed for traders who prioritize mathematical precision over lag-heavy traditional indicators. Based on the principles of digital signal processing, this indicator decomposes price action into phase and quadrature components to identify the dominant market cycle. How it works: The algorithm calculates the instantaneous phase of the market, allowing it to distinguish between trending and
                  Trend Scan Friend
                  Israr Hussain Shah
                  Indicators
                  Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Trend Identification: Look for the color change. When candles turn Green , look for Buy opportunities. When they turn Red , look for Sell opportunities. Entry: Enter on the break of the trend line or on the pullback to the line. Stop Loss: Use the
                  BoxChart MT4
                  Evgeny Shevtsov
                  4.4 (5)
                  Indicators
                  The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
                  VR Cub
                  Vladimir Pastushak
                  Indicators
                  VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
                  Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
                  Mykola Khandus
                  Indicators
                  Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
                  Blahtech Supply Demand
                  Blahtech Limited
                  4.58 (36)
                  Indicators
                  Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
                  ChangePeriod MT4
                  Kazuya Yamaoka
                  Indicators
                  You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
                  VolumeProfile
                  Robert Hess
                  3.8 (5)
                  Indicators
                  Descption: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). So you can locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage about other market participants. Features: Customizable Volume Profile / Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points Works on all timeframes Also available for MT5 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/mark
                  Matrixs
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  Indicators
                  Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
                  MR Volume Profile 4
                  Sergey Khramchenkov
                  Indicators
                  The "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator is a charting tool that displays trading volume at different price levels rather than time intervals. A key concept in volume profile is the point of control (POC)—the price level with the highest volume traded during the session or time range. While tools like VWAP or OBV provide volume trends, the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator offers granular detail about where the most market activity occurs at specific price levels. This makes it a more precise tool for
                  ORB Precision Pro MT4
                  Yatin Bhola Soni
                  Indicators
                  Professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator designed for precision session trading with automatic time handling, breakout alerts, and advanced target levels. This indicator automatically identifies the Opening Range for any configurable session, plots the High, Low, and Midpoint levels, and extends them across the trading day. Built-in breakout detection and alerts, range measurements, and extension targets provide traders with clear structure and actionable levels. Ideal for traders usi
                  FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
                  Ariel Capja
                  Indicators
                  This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
                  Infinity Trend Pro
                  Yaroslav Varankin
                  1 (1)
                  Indicators
                  This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
                  Volume Spread Analysis tool
                  Israr Hussain Shah
                  Indicators
                  Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The activity of these professional operators, and more important, their true intentions, are clearly shown on a price chart if the trader knows how to read them .   VSA looks at the interrelationship between three variables on the chart in order
                  Smart Reversal Oscillator Pro
                  Atventius Bayu Riswanto
                  Indicators
                  ## Smart Reversal Oscillator Pro Smart Reversal Oscillator Pro is an advanced hybrid trading utility designed for MetaTrader 4 that reinvents volatility and momentum analysis. Instead of analyzing raw price action, this indicator applies mathematical Bollinger Bands directly onto the Relative Strength Index (RSI) array data within a separate sub-window. Standard fixed oversold and overbought levels (like 30 and 70) often fail during strong market expansions. This professional oscillator solve
                  Zonecore MT4
                  Frederic Jacques Collomb
                  Indicators
                  ZONECORE — Volume Profile & Pivot Levels Identify the most traded price zones with surgical precision. MT5 version What is ZONECORE? ZONECORE is a professional-grade indicator that combines Volume Profile and high-volume Pivot Levels to reveal the price zones where the market has spent the most time and traded the most volume. These zones act as magnets for price — knowing them gives you a decisive edge in identifying supports, resistances, and high-probability reversal areas. 3 Independent Cal
                  Simply The Best Pro
                  Szymon Palczynski
                  5 (1)
                  Indicators
                  This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
                  VR Grid
                  Vladimir Pastushak
                  5 (3)
                  Indicators
                  The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
                  FREE
                  New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
                  Nikolay Kositsin
                  Indicators
                  Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
                  AW Candle Patterns MT4
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  Indicators
                  The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
                  EZ Binary USJP Pair
                  Tuan Anh Dao
                  Indicators
                  The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
                  FREE
                  Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
                  Mohamed yehia Osman
                  Indicators
                  TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
                  Price Magnets
                  Ivan Simonika
                  Indicators
                  Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
                  Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
                  Francesco Rubeo
                  5 (1)
                  Indicators
                  Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
                  Buyers of this product also purchase
                  M1 Sniper
                  Oleg Rodin
                  5 (27)
                  Indicators
                  M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
                  SR Liquidity
                  Oleg Rodin
                  5 (2)
                  Indicators
                  SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
                  DayTrader PRO MT4
                  Davit Beridze
                  4.33 (3)
                  Indicators
                  DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
                  Neuro Poseidon MT4
                  Daria Rezueva
                  4.8 (45)
                  Indicators
                  Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
                  Gann Made Easy
                  Oleg Rodin
                  4.84 (171)
                  Indicators
                  Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
                  BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
                  Garry James Goodchild
                  Indicators
                  BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
                  PRO Renko System
                  Oleg Rodin
                  5 (31)
                  Indicators
                  PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
                  IQ Gold Gann Levels
                  INTRAQUOTES
                  5 (5)
                  Indicators
                  Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
                  Prop Firm Sniper
                  Mohamed Hassan
                  4.33 (6)
                  Indicators
                  Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
                  Atomic Analyst
                  Issam Kassas
                  5 (11)
                  Indicators
                  This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
                  KT Renko Patterns MT4
                  KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
                  2.33 (3)
                  Indicators
                  KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
                  Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
                  Genki Andou
                  5 (3)
                  Indicators
                  KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
                  Angle Indicator
                  Vitalyi Belyh
                  Indicators
                  Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
                  Smart Trend Trading System
                  Issam Kassas
                  4.75 (8)
                  Indicators
                  This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
                  Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
                  Yohana Parmi
                  4.85 (62)
                  Indicators
                  A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
                  IQ FX Gann Levels
                  INTRAQUOTES
                  5 (2)
                  Indicators
                  IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
                  Price Action Sniper
                  Elmira Memish
                  5 (3)
                  Indicators
                  Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
                  Scalper Inside PRO
                  Alexey Minkov
                  4.74 (68)
                  Indicators
                  Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
                  Advanced Supply Demand
                  Bernhard Schweigert
                  4.91 (302)
                  Indicators
                  Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
                  PZ Turning Points MT4
                  PZ TRADING SLU
                  1 (1)
                  Indicators
                  Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
                  Forex Gump Laser
                  Andrey Kozak
                  Indicators
                  Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
                  Level Breakout Indicator
                  Vitalyi Belyh
                  Indicators
                  Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
                  Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
                  Bernhard Schweigert
                  4.8 (104)
                  Indicators
                  Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
                  PZ Lopez Trend MT4
                  PZ TRADING SLU
                  Indicators
                  Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
                  Scalper Vault
                  Oleg Rodin
                  5 (38)
                  Indicators
                  Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
                  Trend Lines PRO
                  Roman Podpora
                  5 (1)
                  Indicators
                  TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
                  Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
                  Guang Jun Huang
                  Indicators
                  Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
                  Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
                  Shengzu Zhong
                  5 (2)
                  Indicators
                  Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
                  Forex Breath System
                  Oleg Rodin
                  5 (5)
                  Indicators
                  Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
                  Day Trader Master
                  Oleg Rodin
                  5 (15)
                  Indicators
                  Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
                  More from author
                  Gold Zilla AI MT5
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  4.74 (35)
                  Experts
                  Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
                  Squid Grid AI MT5
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  4.63 (8)
                  Experts
                  Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management . SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private mess
                  TrendDecoder Premium
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  5 (8)
                  Indicators
                  Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
                  Gold Zilla AI MT4
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  5 (2)
                  Experts
                  Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
                  Risk Killer AI MT5
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  4.48 (21)
                  Experts
                  Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted , risk-diversified EA . RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Diversifying risk Trading in both directions Holding po
                  Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  5 (3)
                  Indicators
                  RiskKILLER_AI Navigator is an AI-based, Multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant. Trading performance is about understanding the market like professionals do. That's exactly what the RiskKILLER_AI Navigator delivers: Gain institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis external to MQL5 , tailored to your trading style. After purchase, to get the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for it 2. send me a direct message . [ Dedicated group | Version MT5
                  TrendDecoder Premium MT5
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  5 (4)
                  Indicators
                  Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test   |  Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase, please contact me to get your FREE TrendDECODER_Scanner Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a concen
                  MSP Bridge
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  Utilities
                  MSP_Bridge is the Free utility that connects AI Grok 4 to RiskKILLER AI Navigator  a multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant based on AI. This bundle will help you get  institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis, tailored to your trading style. RiskKILLER AI Navigator   [  MT5   -   MT4   ] Implementation Just download it and follow the hereunder instructions. We are at your disposal in case of difficulties, just send a private message.
                  FREE
                  MSP Bridge MT4
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  Utilities
                  MSP_Bridge is the Free utility that connects AI Grok 4 to RiskKILLER AI Navigator  a multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant based on AI. This bundle will help you get  institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis, tailored to your trading style. RiskKILLER AI Navigator   [  MT5   -   MT4   ] Implementation Just download it and follow the hereunder instructions. We are at your disposal in case of difficulties, just send a private message.
                  FREE
                  BladeScalper Premium
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  5 (1)
                  Indicators
                  Get a signal of the next reversal move  | Optimize the stats of gain rate   |   Get the Zones that the price will test Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal from both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames After purchase,   please contact me on this channel   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -   МТ5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER What for?
                  TrendDecoder Scanner MT4
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  Indicators
                  Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units. $49  for the first 50 copies - then $99 After your purchase please leave a comment or leave a review and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99. What is it about? This screener is a complementa
                  MetaShield EA MT4
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  5 (3)
                  Experts
                  Achieve consistent returns with a powerful EA, solid and realistic backtesting and ongoing customer support. The concept of MetaSHIELD is to offer the  best of 2 worlds : Diversification of risk with a  portfolio of set files optimized to minimize drawdowns and Performance with  single optimized setfiles,  more risky of course, but with high returns. [  Set files and set-up guide   |   Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4  ] 10   copies left at   $99   then   $ 149 . After purchase,   pl
                  Bitcoin Rider EA MT4
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  Experts
                  Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support. The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs. [ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles. The strategy behind BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of RSI oversold confirmation in a short T
                  Risk Killer AI MT4
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  4 (4)
                  Experts
                  Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted , risk-diversified EA . RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Diversifying risk Trading in both directions Holdin
                  Risk Killer AI Navigator MT4
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  5 (1)
                  Indicators
                  RiskKILLER_AI Navigator is an AI-based, Multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant. Trading performance is about understanding the market like professionals do. That's exactly what the RiskKILLER_AI Navigator delivers: Gain institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis external to MQL5 , tailored to your trading style. After purchase, to get the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for it 2. send me a direct message . [ Dedicated group | Version MT5
                  Squid Grid AI MT4
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  Experts
                  Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management . SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private mess
                  BladeScalper Premium MT5
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  5 (2)
                  Indicators
                  Get a signal of the next reversal move  | Optimize the stats of gain rate     |     Get the Zones that the price will test  | Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal from both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames After purchase,   please contact me on this channel   for recommended and personalised settings Version  MT4   -  МТ5 |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER What f
                  PowerZones Premium MT5
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  Indicators
                  Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times | TP1/TP2/TP3 in points or value | Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio Limited time offer – then back to $99 | After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalised settings. Version MT5 - MT4 | Check our other tools   to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER 2. PowerZONES 3. BladeSCALPER Want multi-daily signals on charts? >> Subscribe to our mql5 channel Why is it better? For the first time, our indicator connects visually
                  TrendDecoder Scanner MT5
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  5 (1)
                  Indicators
                  Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units. $49  for the first 50 copies - then   $99 After your purchase   please leave a comment or leave a review   and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99. What is it about? This screener is a comple
                  MetaShield EA MT5
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  4.17 (12)
                  Experts
                  Achieve consistent returns with a diversified portfolio EAs, solid backtesting and ongoing customer support. The concept is to offer the  combination of 2 worlds : portfolios EAs (optimising profit vs risk, minimizing drawdowns), and  single optimized EAs  (more risky of course but globally maximizing your trading potential). After purchase,   please send us a private message  to get the other set files. [   Set files and set-up guide |   Dedicated group |  Version   MT5   -   MT4 ] Why choose
                  Bitcoin Rider EA MT5
                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support. The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs. [ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles. The strategy behind BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of RSI oversold confirmation in a short T
                  Filter:
                  udddat dutt
                  878
                  udddat dutt 2024.09.17 17:28 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Christophe Pa Trouillas
                  10569
                  Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.09.17 17:44
                  Hi Sir,
                  As you are a purchaser of TrendDECODER, I can guarantee that it will stay absolutely free for you lifetime.
                  Thanks for your purchase. And if you want // multi-daily Signals? >> Subscribe to our mql5 channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/metasignalspro
                  // to share your first trades >> post in this group "CHECK MY TRADE" https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01dcdab855f9da01
                  Trade safe,
                  Chris
                  Tradora
                  89
                  Tradora 2024.03.06 17:01 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Reply to review