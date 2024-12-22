Bitcoin Rider EA MT4
- Experts
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Christophe Pa Trouillas━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
👨💻 ABOUT US
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MetaSignalsPro is led by a dedicated team of algo traders/developers and risk managers with over 15 years of live market experience.
We design, test, and run our systems with discipline because we use them for our own capital first.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 December 2024
- Activations: 5
Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support.
The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs.
[ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles.
The strategy behind
BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of
- RSI oversold confirmation in a short Time Frame of 15 minutes,
- Trend filters,
- and volatility-based triggers
We propose 2 setfiles in order to capture the full value of the moves
- a Holder setfile gives space to the price and focuses on long term; trade duration can be long of several days,
- an Intraday setfile enters and exits the market with a shorter approach and secures profits more often.
Manually entering the end of the BullRun
The "originality" of this EA is that we have manually put an end to this bull run, approximately in April.
Why so?
Because as experienced algo-traders, we know there is no better indicator than our human attention to identify when a Top of such parabolic can be reached.
This date is prone to change, so stay tuned!
Why choose BitcoinRIDER?
- Totally focused on bull runs
- Contained drawdowns < 21%
- High returns
- +6 600 % return / 80% win rate
- High adaptability
- Customizable risk profiles: conservative or aggressive configurations
- Best-in-class backtesting standards
- Ensures data accuracy and zero overfitting
- Full support for traders
- Access to a dedicated support group for setup and troubleshooting
Backtest & Setup Guide
- Default asset: BTC/USD M15
- Backtest History: 200,000 units (5.7 years of data)
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $1000 / $2000
Risk Warning
- Trading Bitcoin involves significant risks. Be aware of market volatility.
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
- Always ensure proper risk management when using automated systems.