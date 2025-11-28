Squid Grid AI MT5

5

Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management.

SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols.

[Live Signal] - [ Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]

After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions.


Performance Overview (Backtest: 2020-2025)

Risk Profile Initial Capital Final Balance Total Return Maximum Drawdown
Medium Risk $1,000 $6,000 +500% -24.6% (monthly)
Low Risk $1,000 $3,500 +250% -12.3% (monthly)

Past performance does not guarantee future results. These figures represent backtested data from 2020-2025. Trading involves substantial risk of loss.


Why choose this EA?

Multi-asset diversification

  • Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability while spreading risk
  • Advanced structural risk-management at core

Sophisticated grid strategy with built-in safeguards

  • Capitalizes on statistically high-probability mean reversion opportunities
  • Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
  • Adds positions during price retracements to improve average entry prices
  • Important: No martingale strategy employed. Features maximum grid layer limits and overall position stop-loss protection.

AI-Powered Market Adaptation & Risk Management

  • Integrated AI monitors real-time market sentiment, news events, and volatility
  • Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions to adjust strategy parameters
  • Automatically closes positions or pauses trading during abnormal market events
  • Provides clear risk suggestions (Conservative/Neutral/Aggressive) based on live analysis

Advanced grid money management

  • Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on your risk tolerance
  • Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
  • Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (typically after 10-30% account growth)
  • Clear "withdrawal advised" signals from the AI to secure gains

Transparent & Verifiable Performance

  • Live signal available for real-time performance verification
  • Backtest results align with live trading through rigorous risk protocols
  • Multi-layer protection specifically designed for grid strategy limitations, including correlation monitoring and trend detection

Comprehensive support

  • Full setup guidance provided for all trader experience levels
  • Active dedicated support group with direct developer access
  • Regular updates and optimization based on market regime changes

Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

  • Grid trading strategies
  • Simultaneous trades across multiple assets
  • Trading during high volatility periods
  • Hedging positions
  • Maximum drawdown restrictions

We provide guidance and set files to help comply with common challenge rules.


Backtest & Setup Guide

  • EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
  • Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (adjusted per asset's volatility profile)
  • Backtest Data Quality: Comprehensive testing using quality broker data for accurate CAD pair history (2020-2025)
  • Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC model
  • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000 (for optimal operation across all 6 assets)

Essential Risk Warning

  • We advocate for informed purchasing: How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
  • CFD and forex trading involve significant risk of loss. Only risk capital you can afford to lose.
  • Careful configuration, risk management, and regular profit withdrawal are essential for long-term success.
  • Grid strategies can experience substantial drawdowns during prolonged, strong trends. Our AI monitoring and risk controls are designed to mitigate this, but risk cannot be eliminated.
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability.
  • No trading system can win 100% of the time. Losses are part of trading.
  • Always test the EA thoroughly in a demo account before live trading.
Reviews 6
Tamas Szebeni
356
Tamas Szebeni 2025.12.15 09:37 
 

The developer, Chris won't let you down. He is an honest person, who is developing experts for the long term profit. I use Risk Killer for more than 6 months with good profit and I hope this grid machine will also make my days. In two month I will update this review with results.On the first week it made only profits. Keep on your hard work Chris :)

Treizarius
20
Treizarius 2025.12.14 16:28 
 

Very interesting strategy that really focuses on capital protection with AI. It's quite unique for grids. Already really positive trades. Good support by Chris.

William Jonathan
55
William Jonathan 2025.12.11 04:20 
 

I've been using it for over 2 weeks and has profited greatly. Really recommend!

