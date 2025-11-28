Squid Grid AI MT5
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 14 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management.
SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols.
[Live Signal] - [ Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
Performance Overview (Backtest: 2020-2025)
|Risk Profile
|Initial Capital
|Final Balance
|Total Return
|Maximum Drawdown
|Medium Risk
|$1,000
|$6,000
|+500%
|-24.6% (monthly)
|Low Risk
|$1,000
|$3,500
|+250%
|-12.3% (monthly)
Past performance does not guarantee future results. These figures represent backtested data from 2020-2025. Trading involves substantial risk of loss.
Why choose this EA?
Multi-asset diversification
- Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability while spreading risk
- Advanced structural risk-management at core
Sophisticated grid strategy with built-in safeguards
- Capitalizes on statistically high-probability mean reversion opportunities
- Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
- Adds positions during price retracements to improve average entry prices
- Important: No martingale strategy employed. Features maximum grid layer limits and overall position stop-loss protection.
AI-Powered Market Adaptation & Risk Management
- Integrated AI monitors real-time market sentiment, news events, and volatility
- Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions to adjust strategy parameters
- Automatically closes positions or pauses trading during abnormal market events
- Provides clear risk suggestions (Conservative/Neutral/Aggressive) based on live analysis
Advanced grid money management
- Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on your risk tolerance
- Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
- Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (typically after 10-30% account growth)
- Clear "withdrawal advised" signals from the AI to secure gains
Transparent & Verifiable Performance
- Live signal available for real-time performance verification
- Backtest results align with live trading through rigorous risk protocols
- Multi-layer protection specifically designed for grid strategy limitations, including correlation monitoring and trend detection
Comprehensive support
- Full setup guidance provided for all trader experience levels
- Active dedicated support group with direct developer access
- Regular updates and optimization based on market regime changes
Prop Firm Support
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:
- Grid trading strategies
- Simultaneous trades across multiple assets
- Trading during high volatility periods
- Hedging positions
- Maximum drawdown restrictions
We provide guidance and set files to help comply with common challenge rules.
Backtest & Setup Guide
- EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
- Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Timeframes: M5-H1 (adjusted per asset's volatility profile)
- Backtest Data Quality: Comprehensive testing using quality broker data for accurate CAD pair history (2020-2025)
- Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC model
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000 (for optimal operation across all 6 assets)
Essential Risk Warning
- We advocate for informed purchasing: How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
- CFD and forex trading involve significant risk of loss. Only risk capital you can afford to lose.
- Careful configuration, risk management, and regular profit withdrawal are essential for long-term success.
- Grid strategies can experience substantial drawdowns during prolonged, strong trends. Our AI monitoring and risk controls are designed to mitigate this, but risk cannot be eliminated.
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability.
- No trading system can win 100% of the time. Losses are part of trading.
- Always test the EA thoroughly in a demo account before live trading.
The developer, Chris won't let you down. He is an honest person, who is developing experts for the long term profit. I use Risk Killer for more than 6 months with good profit and I hope this grid machine will also make my days. In two month I will update this review with results.On the first week it made only profits. Keep on your hard work Chris :)