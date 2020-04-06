CRAZY DISC 95% OFF : Your Insider Tip from a Trading Ally

End-of-Year 2025 Celebration & New Year 2026 Kickoff!

Hey, fellow trader—

This isn’t just another promo. This is your inside scoop from someone who’s been in the trenches with you. We’re not just offering a product—we’re handing you the keys to a smarter, sharper trading future.

Only 5% of our arsenal is public.

Yes, this is just a glimpse of what we’ve built. But even this sliver is enough to change your game.

Up to 95% OFF on EA_Quantum_IQ7 ALL in ONE

This isn’t your average EA. It’s a precision-crafted tool for traders who are done with fake signals and want real, intelligent control.

Limited time. Limited quota.

Once it’s gone, it’s gone. And missing this would be a serious misstep.

FULL Original Product – MT4 (/market/product/153369)

Missing this opportunity would be a huge mistake.

Why?

You will NOT find this product anywhere else

No fake signals

No manipulated history

No gimmick EA marketing

We don’t ask you to believe immediately.

Test our commitment through the original product and the 7-day testdrive version.





Why Is EA_Quantum_IQ7 So Special?

Built for Visionary Traders

Forget manipulated backtests and empty promises. This is for those who want to understand the market and dominate it with clarity.

3 Core Functions That Redefine Trading:

Ai Mastermind Dashboard – Real-time signals and technical insights from a smart algorithmic brain. Practical Trading Panel – Manual trading made intuitive with drag & drop simplicity. EA-AutoRobot – Automated trading that mimics multi-pair behavior with precision.

Learn While You Trade

Each feature comes with a tutorial. You’re not just using a tool—you’re gaining mastery.

Test Before You Trust

We believe in transparency. Try it free for 7 days.

Just enter ID_Code = DEMO-101 in the main menu to unlock the full version.

Free Use 7-Day – MT4 (/market/product/151261)

How to Start

Download the Free Demo On the main menu, enter: ID_Code = DEMO-101 Algorithm activates & full features unlock

Trial Summary

Ai Mastermind > Helps beginners predict markets within a week | > Real-time signals + technical support

Trading Panel > Smarter manual trading environment | > Drag & drop manual trading

EA-AutoRobot > Backtest to find the best matching pair |

Usage & Settings

• Ai Mastermind → let it rotate

• Trading Panel → stop l oop at H4

• EA-AutoRobot → backtest → adjust → forward test

With Predator IQ7, you don’t just try an EA—you learn to understand the market intelligently.

Wise reviewers are rewarded. Join the BATIK community & stand out as a 5-star contributor.

A Note from Your BATIK Ally:

This is just a fraction of what we’ve built behind the scenes. But if you’re a real trader, you’ll recognize the value.

Don’t wait for the door to close.

Don’t watch others take the lead while you hesitate.

Join the BATIK community.

Be the trader who acts when it matters.

Opportunities like this don’t knock twice.

Advantages

Transparency – Test before buying

Educational – Full tutorial videos

Practical – Real experience, not just theory

Attention: For CyberBot members, when using the "ThinkBot IQ7" for real trading, enhance your decisions with experience and pattern recognition of major pairs. The fundamentals and trading psychology from GPT-5 , Copilot Ai, DeepSeek Ai, Meta Ai, Claude Ai, Manus Ai, and Google AI Gemini support wise actions. --- If you experience interference or the program cannot execute according to its functions, then make sure your metatrader has confirmed as follows:

IMPORTANT NOTICE: We recommend that members who have completed a transaction contact us immediately to obtain an ID code that will enable this product to connect to the data center required for AI to operate over the Google network. We also provide guidance to ensure a correct and smooth installation. | For customer satisfaction, a one-week product trial is available.

[Tutorial & Livestream & Add-On Free] Visit Our Profile / About Us : mql5 com/ru/users/BATIK

Final Note

EA AutoRobot is meticulously engineered to recognize and adapt to the behavioral characteristics of most assets listed in the Forex and Derivatives markets. What makes it truly unique is its flexibility — it operates independently of any specific pair or timeframe. This opens up vast opportunities for your own research and optimization, allowing you to explore and identify the most profitable trading combinations.

We encourage you to dedicate time to backtesting through the Strategy Tester on various pairs and timeframes to discover your ideal setup. As a starting point, we recommend EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.

If you’ve been waiting for a truly next-generation trading system, enhanced with AI Mastermind acting as your personal consultant 24/7 — now is the time to take action. What you will gain far exceeds what you invest.