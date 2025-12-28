HOT Predator IQ7 – The Smart Hunter in Trading

Free Edition – Discover Your Instinct Before Going Premium

Affordable Power. Premium Intelligence. 100% Free to Try.

If you’ve seen the premium version on "HOT Quantum IQ7 8 Symbols" {/market/product/153368} And "EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE" {/market/product/153369}

this free edition is your gateway experience — created to let you explore, learn, and master the art of visual market hunting before upgrading to the full professional suite.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Concept

HOT Predator IQ7 is more than just an indicator — it’s a visual trading analyzer engineered for traders who want to think, see, and act like professionals.

Every part of it is built to help you understand the market visually — with clarity, speed, and precision.

This edition is specifically designed to give new users a first-hand experience of how the Predator System works:

Practice backtesting with real market data

Fine-tune your sense of timing

Learn to select your own preferred pairs/symbols and timeframes

Build confidence in your analytical approach

No complicated formulas — just WYSIWYG visualization: What You See Is What You Get.

See the logic. Drag your analysis. Execute your ideas.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key Features

8 Favorite Pairs – Auto-monitoring with detailed per-timeframe reports.

Daily Pivot Points & Support/Resistance – Fresh data for sharper analysis.

Multi-Pair Synchronization – Instantly spot correlation between symbols.

Smart Drag & Drop Trading Panel – Simplified manual control at your fingertips.

Visual Demonstration Mode – Explore the true visual intelligence of Predator.

Virtual Account Only (Demo Safe) – Ideal for learning, experimenting, and self-testing.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Who Is It For?

Traders who want to practice and backtest without financial risk.

Professionals seeking to refine precision in pair and timeframe selection.

New users wanting to experience the Predator ecosystem before purchasing the premium version.

We recommend a high-performance computer and Full HD (1920x1080) display for the best experience.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why This Free Edition Exists

This free version was created as a training and preparation platform —

to help traders develop accuracy, confidence, and insight through independent testing before transitioning to the full premium edition.

Your journey begins here: sharpen your instinct, explore freely, and discover how smart trading should feel.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Take Control of Your Hunt

Stop relying on “someone else’s luck.”

Learn, analyze, and act on your own instinct — with the visual power of HOT Predator IQ7.

After installation, feel free to message us — our support team will guide you step-by-step so you can make the most of your first Predator experience.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOT Predator IQ7 – Free Edition

Train your eyes. Sharpen your instincts.

Become the hunter of your own financial success.