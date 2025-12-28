HOT Predator IQ7
- Experts
- Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
- Version: 60.6
- Updated: 28 December 2025
HOT Predator IQ7 – The Smart Hunter in Trading
Free Edition – Discover Your Instinct Before Going Premium
Affordable Power. Premium Intelligence. 100% Free to Try.
If you’ve seen the premium version on "HOT Quantum IQ7 8 Symbols" {/market/product/153368} And "EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE" {/market/product/153369}
this free edition is your gateway experience — created to let you explore, learn, and master the art of visual market hunting before upgrading to the full professional suite.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Concept
HOT Predator IQ7 is more than just an indicator — it’s a visual trading analyzer engineered for traders who want to think, see, and act like professionals.
Every part of it is built to help you understand the market visually — with clarity, speed, and precision.
This edition is specifically designed to give new users a first-hand experience of how the Predator System works:
-
Practice backtesting with real market data
-
Fine-tune your sense of timing
-
Learn to select your own preferred pairs/symbols and timeframes
-
Build confidence in your analytical approach
No complicated formulas — just WYSIWYG visualization: What You See Is What You Get.
See the logic. Drag your analysis. Execute your ideas.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Key Features
-
8 Favorite Pairs – Auto-monitoring with detailed per-timeframe reports.
-
Daily Pivot Points & Support/Resistance – Fresh data for sharper analysis.
-
Multi-Pair Synchronization – Instantly spot correlation between symbols.
-
Smart Drag & Drop Trading Panel – Simplified manual control at your fingertips.
-
Visual Demonstration Mode – Explore the true visual intelligence of Predator.
-
Virtual Account Only (Demo Safe) – Ideal for learning, experimenting, and self-testing.
Who Is It For?
-
Traders who want to practice and backtest without financial risk.
-
Professionals seeking to refine precision in pair and timeframe selection.
-
New users wanting to experience the Predator ecosystem before purchasing the premium version.
We recommend a high-performance computer and Full HD (1920x1080) display for the best experience.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Why This Free Edition Exists
This free version was created as a training and preparation platform —
to help traders develop accuracy, confidence, and insight through independent testing before transitioning to the full premium edition.
Your journey begins here: sharpen your instinct, explore freely, and discover how smart trading should feel.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Take Control of Your Hunt
Stop relying on “someone else’s luck.”
Learn, analyze, and act on your own instinct — with the visual power of HOT Predator IQ7.
After installation, feel free to message us — our support team will guide you step-by-step so you can make the most of your first Predator experience.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOT Predator IQ7 – Free Edition
Train your eyes. Sharpen your instincts.
Become the hunter of your own financial success.
Attention: For CyberBot members, when using the "ThinkBot IQ7" for real trading, enhance your decisions with experience and pattern recognition of major pairs. The fundamentals and trading psychology from GPT-5 , Copilot Ai, DeepSeek Ai, Meta Ai, Claude Ai, Manus Ai, and Google AI Gemini support wise actions. --- If you experience interference or the program cannot execute according to its functions, then make sure your metatrader has confirmed as follows:
[Tutorial & Livestream & Add-On] Visit Our Profile / About Us : https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/BATIK