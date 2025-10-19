Predator IQ7

5

Predator IQ7 – The Smart Hunter in Trading

We are looking for skilled hunters ready to conquer the Predator IQ7 — an advanced visual trading analyzer, meticulously designed at the request of professional traders worldwide.
Powered by out-of-the-box navigator tools, Predator IQ7 delivers an experience that is not only powerful but also intuitive and addictive to your analytical instincts.

It’s hard to describe all its capabilities in words. This product was built from deep research to enhance your natural sense of “market hunting.

” Everything is displayed in a WYSIWYG visual format, eliminating boring theories — just see, drag, and execute!

Predator IQ7 is designed for traders who already understand market behavior and actively use MetaTrader 4/5.

Due to its high data complexity, we recommend using a high-performance computer with a Full HD (1920x1080) display for the best experience.

Dozens of mastermind analyses, presented boldly yet friendly, will sharpen your precision and elevate your personal trading strategy.

It’s no longer the time to rely on “someone else’s luck.”

Take control — be the true hunter of your own financial success.

We’re ready to assist you in exploring and mastering Predator IQ7.

After downloading, feel free to message us — we’ll guide you so you can fully enjoy the experience of discovering your true trading instincts.

Key Features of Predator IQ7

  1. 8 Favorite Pairs – Auto-monitoring with per-timeframe reporting.

  2. Pivot Points + Support/Resistance – Updated daily for precise market analysis.

  3. Multi-Pair Synchronization – Visual mapping of pair correlation.

  4. Advanced Drag & Drop Panel – Fast, manual trading made effortless.

  5. Visual Demonstration Version – Showcasing the true power of Predator IQ7 analytics.

  6. Virtual Account Only (Demo) – Safe for interactive exploration and learning.

Attention: For CyberBot members, when using the "ThinkBot IQ7" for real trading, enhance your decisions with experience and pattern recognition of major pairs. The fundamentals and trading psychology from GPT-5 , Copilot Ai, DeepSeek Ai, Meta Ai, Claude Ai, Manus Ai, and Google AI Gemini support wise actions. --- If you experience interference or the program cannot execute according to its functions, then make sure your metatrader has confirmed as follows:

MPORTANT NOTICE: We recommend that members who have completed a transaction contact us immediately to obtain an ID code that will enable this product to connect to the data center required for AI to operate over the Google network. We also provide guidance to ensure a correct and smooth installation. | For customer satisfaction, a one-week product trial is available. 

[Tutorial & Livestream & Add-On] Visit Our Profile / About Us

Reviews 6
satriatf26
14
satriatf26 2025.12.28 14:04 
 

hi, this EA is very good. Is there any quota that I can fill in?

Yong Xiang Yang
350
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.22 11:11 
 

Very good！

worldofhunger
1074
worldofhunger 2025.10.25 22:13 
 

What an amazing EA, I hardly believe all the details you need is right in front of you, attractive display and information, I really like the interface and also the performance is top notch, keep doing the great job, thank you.

satriatf26
14
satriatf26 2025.12.28 14:04 
 

hi, this EA is very good. Is there any quota that I can fill in?

burito99
14
burito99 2025.11.27 18:41 
 

licens expired not free

Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
9940
Reply from developer Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi 2025.11.28 01:10
Hey burito99, thx for stopping by the review room! So, this product needs a trigger with code = 'demo-101' to set up the full dashboard. Since there's no input, u can use the "free demo" file from the main product [.../market/product/153369]. Just activate it once from the download file, and it'll unlock the full dashboard for 7 days. If u wanna go pro and need a longer subscription, there's a sweet deal for the community with up to 95% off, but it's a limited quota =[ .../market/product/151581] Cheers!
Yong Xiang Yang
350
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.22 11:11 
 

Very good！

Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
9940
Reply from developer Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi 2025.11.24 07:09
Hi friend, thank you for your 5-star review. We really appreciate it. If you're still having trouble, please visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765551 Please also contact us if you have any other questions or need information about the jackpot. And stay tuned for the latest updates. Best regards!
om muruga
18
om muruga 2025.11.07 10:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ivan.mikulic.1986
14
ivan.mikulic.1986 2025.10.26 10:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
9940
Reply from developer Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi 2025.10.27 05:51
Reply to review ivan.mikulic.1986 2025.10.26 10:08 # Looks very impressive... You can see that a lot of effort has been invested, it is very interesting and visually pleasing.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hi trader, even though your review wasn't approved by MQL5.com, we still appreciate your feedback. We've sent you the key steps to achieving a 95%+ win rate in your email/message.
worldofhunger
1074
worldofhunger 2025.10.25 22:13 
 

What an amazing EA, I hardly believe all the details you need is right in front of you, attractive display and information, I really like the interface and also the performance is top notch, keep doing the great job, thank you.

Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
9940
Reply from developer Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi 2025.10.25 23:35
Thank you for your positive review. In response to your goodwill, we will provide you with a special message containing optimization strategies and tips to achieve a target blue win rate of 95% or higher. In the meantime, please refer to the instructional video for guidance towards perfection. As this version does not include an ID-Code input, kindly utilize it to download and activate market/product/153369, then enter ID-Code = DEMO-101 to connect to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mastermind server link via Google for future analysis. Additionally, you may also backtest the highly sophisticated AI AutoRobot IQ7. Regards, BATIK.
