EA CyberBot MT4 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators

5

[As of May 08, downloaded by 28 traders]  Instructions for use click here!

For those of you who don't have enough time to attend expensive courses and intensive training, what if all these steps could be completed even with the support of a practical real-time personal assistant?!

Suggestion: This product is meticulously designed for practicality, eschewing theoretical complexity, and relies exclusively on the subconscious mind as an observational reflex. Consequently, the brain will inherently comprehend information in a sophisticated manner, fostering a culture of personal ownership that cultivates successful trading. Even novices can achieve results within a week of consistent application, a fact that can be substantiated through a prototype trial demonstration. We strongly encourage you to contact us without delay. Do not miss the opportunity to acquire this exceptional product, which stands out as both the best and unique in its category. Such a product is unparalleled in the market, even at a premium price that is predominantly theoretical in nature. This product has received endorsements in the offices of professional traders and esteemed educational institutions. The advantageous news is that you can obtain it at a highly favorable price, currently available at a promotional discount of 45%. Act as soon as possible (A.S.A.P). 

These products are unique due to the development of intricate algorithms derived from multi-indicator functions for eight pairs, eight timeframes, and eight shadows. Additionally, there is a robust and practical trading panel assistant function that facilitates dozens of transactions simultaneously, providing up-to-date guidance on Pivot, Sup123, and Res123. Furthermore, an additional EA-Robot is included for variable setting training between MA and RSI.

All of this is packaged in a single file, and it has been demonstrated that no comparable complex products exist in any market, including MQL5.com, at prices as affordable as those offered to students. We present products that are genuine according to their descriptions, and none are misleading. We understand that you may have previously been misled by presentations and images from promising backtests that are not visible at the outset. 

EA CyberBot MT4 Panel Expert 8 Pairs + 8 T.Frames + 8 Shadows + Pivot [  Products for maximum trading activity at economical prices  > are in the series MAX products ] |>  MT5 platform is also available, click here !

Our competence as consultants and coaches comes from decades of experience. We create and develop "out of the box," cutting-edge products to support individual traders, from beginners to professionals, without confusing theories. Everything is displayed visually in a sophisticated WYSIWYG format, training and honing the subconscious to recognize and transact more proficiently and responsibly. Trusted products feel like being coached directly by expert mastermind assistants.

VERY IMPORTANT NOTE:

Some of you agree that buying a "pig in a poke" is not a smart thing. And it seems that many developers manipulate with pictures, backtests, and videos that seem very promising.

We promise, we will tell you honestly, what you will get from our product in real. There are several tester products available that can be downloaded for free, to show 300 seconds of identical functions to the original product. And if you want to practice the Panel Assistant for manual trading, fill in the ReviewPass section in the settings menu. [ReviewPass for testers] can be found when doing backtests [strategy testers] from the demo file of this product download.

List of tester products including free downloadable Add-Ons for MT4 platform: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/BATIK 

Tutorials & Simulation Videos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fVXwTn9ccAxGVU_3A_RMLVJO6CDZJhT8?usp=sharing

>

Backtest Settings [Strategy Tester] 

Symbol: GBPUSD

T.Frame: H1

T.Profit: 500

S.Loss: 1000

Period: Jan 1, 2024 ~ until now   >>> https://youtu.be/kUcTb_xm1TI >>> [Expert advisor simulation video from MT4 & MT5 platforms]

>

Motto: "PORTFOLIO target > 95% Blue" every trader becomes the instant winner 

> Dedicated to serious traders, who need a genuine, state-of-the-art product

> Promise, can be proven, find the proof in the real akun statement click here

It is profitable to buy at a 45% discount now, because the facilities are improved. The price will continue to rise with the addition of multi-algorithm functions for the execution of its automatic trading robot. Currently, the EA-Robot action still uses 2 MA & RSI algorithms; In the future, it will be enhanced with the Pivot-Res123-Sup123 function execution algorithm [the method is attached at the bottom].

>


F

E

A

T

U

R

E

S
[FX Indicator PRO] Features: [EA CyberBot PRO] Features:
  • 8 pairs of symbols together on one screen.
    8 Timeframes analysis of popular indicators.
    8 Symbols analysis in main chart time ranges.
    Automatic horizontal line time period background.
    Pivot, Resistance and Support updated daily.
    Shawl-shaped trend signals accompany the charts.
    "Mastermind Advicer" expert in the right corner.
    Choice of 5 Oscillators according to trader needs.   
      • Trading Panel Pad Assistant for manual trading.
      • EA Robot Trading Algorithm EMA vis-à-vis RSI
    • The EA CyberBot PRO product also includes the FX Indicator PRO [All in One File]
  • [ Oscillators ] Stochastic, CCI, RSI, MACD & Momentum. At the bottom of the screen. [MT4 with Add-Ons]
    [ Reversal Code ] Available as support for the "scalping trigger" signal section [MT4 only]
  • [ EA Trade Panel ] .. simplifies operational functions for traders, it practical even for beginners
    [ EA Robot Trading ] .. modify variables such as EMA ~ RSI and conduct frequent backtests
    [ Telegram Alert ] Complementary "Reversal Code" to Telegram [EA CyberBot MT4 only]

Starting from the background of the main screen, it displays daily, weekly, and monthly time information via vertical lines, along with automatic calculations of Pivot, Resistance, and Support functions via horizontal lines at any time.

On the main symbol pair chart, there is a blue/red scarf to support the trend code. Additionally, there is a function to display 8 pairs of symbols simultaneously in the time range according to the main graphic, serving for harmonized analysis of global markets.

At the top left of the screen, there is a function for replacing with another pair than the previously registered 8 pairs of symbols. There is also a function for switching between timeframes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. These two functions can loop automatically every 18 seconds.

At the bottom left of the screen, there is a comparison of the main symbol pairs in each timeframe against the WPR, MACD, CCI, STOCH, MA indicators to form an analysis in the form of prediction arrows and several recommendations.

On the right of the screen, it contains a lot of information that can be used if needed to support the final results of the overall analysis to become the best recommendation.

Highly recommended if you are experienced enough.

>

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ABOUT "CyberBot Project" 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~  

> The "CYBERBOT PROJECT" platform has been established for traders who operate with exceptional professionalism and expertise, characterized by the following attributes:

    • - Can detect the right momentum at the right time and place massively + effectively.
    • - Every action in their trading activities is supported by strong data and responsible analysis.
    • - Become an expert with personal skills that are continuously honed and competent in their field.
    • - Understand the general analysis of EA-robots, including the algorithms of their creators.
    • - Become an expert analyst and expert executor & can create EA-robot 2MA cross RSI.

> The "CYBERBOT PROJECT" platform functions as a 100% expert mastermind in real time, 24 hours a day. Without theory, everything can be mastered visually from Beginners to Seniors in the world of derivatives business.

> The advantageous aspect is that all benefits available to traders can be observed here. For those who have previously experienced disappointment or financial loss with passive EAs, we recommend considering this platform.

C
Y
B
E
R
B
O
T

P
R
O
J
E
C
T

Don't trade like a gambler, Winner's Secret is here [CyberBot Project] The platform shown is transparent and sophisticated. Even beginners can become more expert instantly in a week | Valuable and unforgettable successful experience | Professionally structured products to prepare you to become a great analyst and expert trader to achieve financial freedom success | The best choice is here ‼ 

Introducing : EA CyberBot PRO [MT4| MT5] Forex Crypto Trading with 8 Pairs, 8 Timeframes, and 8 Shadows in one chart. This is a sophisticatedly designed Expert Advisor [EA] program with “out of the box” capacity. It has created a complete platform containing Robot EA, Trade Panel Pad, and Multi-Indicators seamlessly integrated into one file. Combining these functions in one platform makes it a powerful tool for the savvy trader, serving serious trading endeavors while also acting as an educational tool to establish higher-quality trading practices. It is designed as a valuable asset that is essential for experienced traders, Introducing Brokers (IB), and futures companies as a promotional tool by embedding the brand in the product while increasing turnover and empowering clients to become more confident and actively involved in transactions independently.

Our program has proven effective in significantly enhancing skills, backed by years of research and development in consulting and education. Through intensive MQL4 and MQL5 programming, we address the fundamental needs of capital market traders. Our approach focuses on 100% practical training, eliminating tedious theory, and training the subconscious mind for reflexive proficiency. This transforms previously ambiguous perceptions into a clear, analyzable, and secure reality in business activities.

Adviser : Improve your trading efficiency and efficacy with visual guidance and live functional analysis, “What You See Is What You Get” (wysiwyg), enabling real-time trade execution with unwavering confidence and trust in every decision made. The easy-to-use nature of this tool has facilitated a quick transition to becoming a skilled analyst, empowering individual traders to operate with the finesse of a seasoned professional trader. From the analysis stage, dozens of active signals have been available for 8 pairs, 8 timeframes, and 8 shadows simultaneously, including Pivot-Resistance-Support lines that are actively involved in the chart for each pair automatically every day. The execution stage continues with the ease of quickly moving order values, stop loss, and take profit on 8 pairs at once by simply moving the line on the chart, allowing you to focus more on placing it in the desired location. For EA makers, variable setting testing and backtest functions have been provided for cross MA & RSI.

This product offers powerful functionality that meets the requirements of both junior traders and those advancing to a more expert level. Users have achieved significant skill improvements quickly; in just a week, individuals can enhance their abilities considerably. How is this possible? Rest assured, this has been proven and tested through the positive results of its users. It is very easy to operate and relies 100% on the subconscious mind's ability to process it into a reflex action at every jackpot opportunity. It can be used as a scalping strategy when reversal momentum occurs, as well as a long-term strategy when trend conditions are present. In the chapters below this description, we also present accurate scenarios and strategies to achieve the best momentum for safer and more certain trading activities. The good news is that you have found this unique complete product; we guarantee that there is no other product as powerful as this, even though the price is much higher.

 C
Y
B
E
R
B
O
T

P
R
O
J
E
C
T


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

How to use the strategy on the "CyberBot Project" products 

---------------------------------------------------

method #1: Pivot Points Method, Support and Resistance Strategy with Buy Limit and Sell Limit Orders

---------------------------------------------------

The product has been rigorously tested for application with the Pivot Points Method and the Support and Resistance Strategy. By placing limit orders at level three and a take profit (TP) at a minimum of level two, this tool proves invaluable for managing multiple orders daily. However, it is essential to possess additional skills, including a foundational understanding of the market, when determining stop loss (SL) settings and placing supplementary orders at a distance greater than level three to achieve consistent substantial gains.

  • Step 1: [BACKTEST] Coaching for observation of Pivot Sup123 Res123 position using the "Strategy Tester" facility displayed every day according to the target pair to be traded, better pattern consistency.
  • Step 2: [INSTRUMENT] Practice on the panel in Trade Assistant, drag & drop on the pair chart at level 3 for limit orders and TP positions at level 2 for conservative, if aggressive to a smaller level.
  • Step 3: Master the world's fundamental information that is currently hot such as war etc.; In order to get greater profits with multi limit orders, further positions. It takes skill and experience.
  • Step 4: Can place many limit orders on several pairs; but don't forget to adjust its position according to the conditions of the next day following the pivot point, the latest Sup123 Res123.
  • Step 5: This strategy is like spreading a position of hope that has a smaller risk than directly executing an open position. If luck comes, this hook tool can profit more certainly & safely.

Here's a detailed description and execution strategy for derivative trading using Pivot Points, Support, and Resistance, based on technical analysis, geared toward advanced traders:

> Overview
In advanced derivative trading, using pivot points, support, and resistance levels is essential for identifying high-probability price levels and potential market reversals or continuations. These key levels serve as the basis for developing strategies that maximize risk/reward ratios. Expert traders utilize a combination of these technical indicators alongside other tools to refine entry and exit strategies.

> Pivot Points: Key Concept

Pivot points are a series of calculated levels derived from the previous day's high, low, and close prices. These levels act as a reference for potential turning points or areas of price action momentum. Pivot points are widely used in intraday trading to predict market sentiment, momentum, and likely price directions.

About the basic theory of Pivot points, Support and Resistance can be found in more detail on the blog. Click here!

---------------------------------------------------

method #2:  Advanced level || This material is intended for a comprehensive understanding of "patterns". It also provides the best solution in cases of very strong current pressure

---------------------------------------------------
> Explanation of the sideways corridor/trend image in the slide show below:

||Watch visualizations with moving images and explanatory descriptions. ||This material is intended for a comprehensive understanding of "patterns". It also provides the best solution in cases of very strong current pressure. 

S
u
p
p
o
r
Note : It is important to note that certain comments may suggest that the wave image, which serves to illustrate the market, is overly idealistic and does not accurately reflect the complexities of reality. This observation holds true, particularly if one is still in the Basic (BASIC) stage. In fact, CYBERBOT, in its guidance, advises each client to refrain from being unduly influenced by the graphical representation as it appears. Nevertheless, it is essential to succeed in visualizing it as a neat and orderly wave. By doing so, you will become adept at determining the center line (balance) as the analytical reference line.

[ Insider ] [Informer] For CyberBot members, when using the "CyberBot Project" for real trading, enhance your decisions with experience and pattern recognition of major pairs. The fundamentals and trading psychology from GPT-4 , DeepSeek Ai, Meta Ai, Claude Ai, Manus Ai,  and Google AI Gemini support wise actions. Tips: Increase your winnings by utilizing the trigger signals of eight currency pairs, broadcast live 24/7 on platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Kick. Search for "CyberBot 8 Pairs" and select the 'live' option; we guarantee precise coaching. With consistency, you can become an expert in just a week. We will send the strategy with "ReviewPass". [ Neural Networks ]
S
u
p
p
o
r

Message for buyers / renters : The MQL5.com store specifically grants permission to each buyer or tenant who can become a discerning reviewer with positive ratings for this product. For our team, this is invaluable in prioritizing our ability to effectively address the personal information needs of each buyer or tenant, as well as facilitating significant strategic enhancements. Each discerning review will be uniquely able to "ReviewPass," enabling the program system to respond to the highest level of improvement in the future. We strongly recommend that you submit a positive rating promptly, as MQL5.com does not provide this feature, which complicates our ability to differentiate between messages from clients and discerning reviews of our complimentary training products. A.S.A.P.: And get a guarantee of coaching to get consistent profits with the secret of effective strategies that are specifically for CyberBot clients. Preliminary Video Guidance, choose according to product metatrader:  [Setup EA CyberBot MT4] || [Setup EA CyberBot MT5] || [Setup VR CyberBot MT5]

[PORTFOLIO target > 95% Blue] In 2024, products with the "CyberBot Project" formula have the capacity to achieve a target of over 95% Blue. As proof, we practice trading activities in real execution while coaching and developing the program, following the steps of the method and strategy to demonstrate its capacity to reach the target of over 95% Blue. Please explore the |<myfxbook|statement html>| Click Here ! website on the "CyberBot Project" account in the "History" column of its transactions. [This real account is used by the team in between product development "CyberBot Project" in the MQL5 market. to prove the execution method according to the secret formula of "CyberBot Project"].

Reviews 1
albertoween
80
albertoween 2025.02.08 21:16 
 

¡Hola! Ayer compré el "EA CyberBot MT4 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators". Lo compré después de ver todo el material que has creao... ¡¡BUF!! ¡Eres un genio! Es flipante la capacidad que teneis algunos para crear! QUE ENVIDIA ME DA jeje. Bueno, solo quería hacerte ver la admiración que me ha creao tu trabajo y lo impactante que es ver que esos trabajos los hacen perdonas... ¡¡QUE FIERAS!! Tus herramientas han hecho que me vuelva la esperanza de poder llegar a hacer algo de trading... ¡¡GRACIAS!!

albertoween
80
albertoween 2025.02.08 21:16 
 

¡Hola! Ayer compré el "EA CyberBot MT4 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators". Lo compré después de ver todo el material que has creao... ¡¡BUF!! ¡Eres un genio! Es flipante la capacidad que teneis algunos para crear! QUE ENVIDIA ME DA jeje. Bueno, solo quería hacerte ver la admiración que me ha creao tu trabajo y lo impactante que es ver que esos trabajos los hacen perdonas... ¡¡QUE FIERAS!! Tus herramientas han hecho que me vuelva la esperanza de poder llegar a hacer algo de trading... ¡¡GRACIAS!!

Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
9874
Reply from developer Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi 2025.02.09 14:35
Gracias, Albertoween, por tu atenta reseña; realmente lo apreciamos. Tu presencia en esta sección de reseñas es valiosa, ya que garantiza que eres un cliente elegible para recibir el apoyo de nuestro equipo con respecto a la estrategia y el método para lograr más del 95 % de azul en tu cartera. Dado que no tenemos tu información como comprador o arrendatario de este producto de mql5.com, solo los clientes de este producto pueden escribir reseñas. Agradecemos tu ayuda para localizarte.
-----
Thank you, Albertoween, for your thoughtful review; we truly appreciate it. Your presence in this review section is valuable, as it ensures that you qualify as a client eligible for our team's support regarding the strategy and method for achieving over 95% blue in your portfolio. Since we do not have your information as a buyer or renter of this product from mql5.com, only clients of this product are permitted to write reviews. We appreciate your assistance in helping us locate you.
-----
Reply to review