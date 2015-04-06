This product is specially designed for serious traders who want to earn stable and passive income .This will not provide 100 % percent profit. There are some months in which it gave losses but that losses are not as big as profits . Try this strategy yourself first and then apply it in real account .

Gold4money is an expert which helps to earn money easily at very less risk as it gives maximum gain at little risk of 2 % of money only.

The settings for this strategy are following-

1) Timeframe must be 4 hours not less and not more.

2) In the lot size option specify the lot according to the balance of your account .Use max 4 % of total fund and min 2%. You can use more than 4 percent but this will increase your risk. You can use 2 percent fund also.

3) Set stoploss to 4500 points in expert settings .

4) It works excellent in Gold but also works good in some major currencies like eur/usd and gbp/usd with incresed lot size.

If you started this srtategy from 100000 $ in february 2020 then till october 2021 your total balance get increased to nearly 10,00,000 $ with just 10 standard lots.



