⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Zoom MAX AI ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐





Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved:

1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future .

2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions

3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit.

4) Super Trade AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage (Choose your best brokers)

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⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ EA Trading Account View: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

– Broker server: Tickmill-Demo

– Account Number: 10065002

– Forex Investor Password: AutoEA.NET









- Telegram channel to see updates and Sale: Checkout

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Zoom MAX AI is an automated Expert Advisor that using Super Algorithms and Neural Network MAX (Artificial Intelligence). It will learning market by itself





Expert Advisor Recommendations:

- The best pairs we should trade: XauUsd GbpUsd EurUsd AudJpy EurJpy

- The best Timeframes: M1 M5 M15

- Config files: Just default settings with ECN account

- Brokers: All broker, but we can't test on all of those. We have trade on: Tickmill ICMarkets Peperstone Alpari

- VPS is recommended





Zoom MAX AI EA Features:

- Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit like Martingale, Grid, Arbitrage, etc...;

- The AI will control your stoploss and take profit, including specific stoploss. You can change this by yourself

- AI to Scalping, learns market and Trending detection

- Combine with Supply Demand zone





Zoom MAX AI Expert Advisor Parameters:

- Allow Trading : Allow Trading or Not: YES

- Magic number : Unique magic number: 600

- Comment on trades : AutoEA.NET

- Zoom MAX AI: EAs name





- Auto lots : Lot size to entry (per 1000), default 0.2

- Valid Spreads : Will not trade if spread greater this level, default is 2.5 pips

- Slippage : Max Slippage, default is 2 pips

- Min Lots: Min lots to trade, default is 0.01 lots

- Max lots : Max lots to trade, default is 30 lots

- Stoploss (PiP): 5 pips





- Ichimoku: 6, 33, 70 (TekanSen - KijunSen - SenkouSpanB)

- MACDSettings:

+ Fast ema period=9

+ Slow ema period=69

+ Signal period =20

+ Applied price =0





These are results from 1/Jan/2020 to 1/Oct/2021 for defaut testing with XauUsd GbpJpy GbpUsd and very high spreads (Tickmill Pro account, spreads = 20 points):