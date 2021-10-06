Zoom MAX AI

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Zoom MAX AI ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved:
1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future .
2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions
3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit.
4) Super Trade AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage (Choose your best brokers)
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⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ EA Trading Account View: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
– Broker server: Tickmill-Demo
– Account Number: 10065002
– Forex Investor Password: AutoEA.NET


- Telegram channel to see updates and Sale: Checkout
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Zoom MAX AI is an automated Expert Advisor that using Super Algorithms and Neural Network MAX (Artificial Intelligence). It will learning market by itself

Expert Advisor Recommendations:
- The best pairs we should trade: XauUsd GbpUsd EurUsd AudJpy EurJpy
- The best Timeframes: M1 M5 M15
- Config files: Just default settings with ECN account
- Brokers: All broker, but we can't test on all of those. We have trade on: Tickmill ICMarkets Peperstone Alpari
- VPS is recommended

Zoom MAX AI EA Features:
- Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit like Martingale, Grid, Arbitrage, etc...;
- The AI will control your stoploss and take profit, including specific stoploss. You can change this by yourself
- AI to Scalping, learns market and Trending detection 
- Combine with Supply Demand zone

Zoom MAX AI Expert Advisor Parameters:
- Allow Trading : Allow Trading or Not: YES
- Magic number : Unique magic number: 600
- Comment on trades : AutoEA.NET
- Zoom MAX AI: EAs name

- Auto lots : Lot size to entry (per 1000), default 0.2
- Valid Spreads : Will not trade if spread greater this level, default is 2.5 pips
- Slippage : Max Slippage, default is 2 pips
- Min Lots: Min lots to trade, default is 0.01 lots
- Max lots : Max lots to trade, default is 30 lots
- Stoploss (PiP): 5 pips

- Ichimoku: 6, 33, 70 (TekanSen - KijunSen - SenkouSpanB)
- MACDSettings: 
+ Fast ema period=9
+ Slow ema period=69
+ Signal period =20
+ Applied price =0

These are results from 1/Jan/2020 to 1/Oct/2021 for defaut testing with XauUsd GbpJpy GbpUsd and very high spreads (Tickmill Pro account, spreads = 20 points):
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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