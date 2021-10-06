Zoom MAX AI
- Experts
-
Nguyen Phuong HoangMy Email: autoeaofficial@gmail.com
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/autoeaofficial
Website: https://autoea.net/
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 6 October 2021
- Activations: 8
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Zoom MAX AI ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved:
1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future .
2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions
3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit.
4) Super Trade AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage (Choose your best brokers)
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⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ EA Trading Account View: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
– Broker server: Tickmill-Demo
– Account Number: 10065002
– Forex Investor Password: AutoEA.NET
- Signal to review: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/866498
- Telegram channel to see updates and Sale: Checkout
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Zoom MAX AI is an automated Expert Advisor that using Super Algorithms and Neural Network MAX (Artificial Intelligence). It will learning market by itself
Expert Advisor Recommendations:
- The best pairs we should trade: XauUsd GbpUsd EurUsd AudJpy EurJpy
- The best Timeframes: M1 M5 M15
- Config files: Just default settings with ECN account
- Brokers: All broker, but we can't test on all of those. We have trade on: Tickmill ICMarkets Peperstone Alpari
- VPS is recommended
Zoom MAX AI EA Features:
- Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit like Martingale, Grid, Arbitrage, etc...;
- The AI will control your stoploss and take profit, including specific stoploss. You can change this by yourself
- AI to Scalping, learns market and Trending detection
- Combine with Supply Demand zone
Zoom MAX AI Expert Advisor Parameters:
- Allow Trading : Allow Trading or Not: YES
- Magic number : Unique magic number: 600
- Comment on trades : AutoEA.NET
- Zoom MAX AI: EAs name
- Auto lots : Lot size to entry (per 1000), default 0.2
- Valid Spreads : Will not trade if spread greater this level, default is 2.5 pips
- Slippage : Max Slippage, default is 2 pips
- Min Lots: Min lots to trade, default is 0.01 lots
- Max lots : Max lots to trade, default is 30 lots
- Stoploss (PiP): 5 pips
- Ichimoku: 6, 33, 70 (TekanSen - KijunSen - SenkouSpanB)
- MACDSettings:
+ Fast ema period=9
+ Slow ema period=69
+ Signal period =20
+ Applied price =0
These are results from 1/Jan/2020 to 1/Oct/2021 for defaut testing with XauUsd GbpJpy GbpUsd and very high spreads (Tickmill Pro account, spreads = 20 points):