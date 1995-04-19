HiLoTren IQ7 — Smart Market Boundaries & Pivot Mapping

Define your trading levels with AI precision.

HiLoTren IQ7 is an intelligent pivot-based indicator that automatically plots Pivot Points, Resistance (R1–R3), and Support (S1–S3) zones directly on your chart.

It provides a clear visual framework to identify market boundaries, reversal zones, and trend continuation levels — all calculated in real time.

Main Features

✔️ Auto Pivot Engine — calculates daily pivots, R/S levels instantly.

✔️ Dynamic Zone Visualization — adaptive support/resistance lines with zone coloring.

✔️ Works on Any Symbol — Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices supported.

✔️ Plug & Play Setup — zero-configuration simplicity.

✔️ Ideal for Limit & Stop Orders — visualize high-probability entry zones before price reacts.

Part of the IQ7 Trading Ecosystem

Combine HiLoTren IQ7 with:

OSC HiLoTren IQ7 — trend confirmation & market structure.

Miracle IQ7 EA — automated execution using AI signals.

Predator IQ7 EA— dynamic momentum-based trade entries.



Together, they form the IQ7 Series — turning complex market data into actionable trading intelligence.

Why Traders Choose HiLoTren IQ7

• Auto-detects pivot, resistance, and support zones in real time

• Clean visual structure that adapts to volatility

• No repainting or lag — levels remain consistent

• Perfect for combining with reversal or breakout strategies

Money-Back Guarantee

Your purchase is protected by the official MQL5.com Admin Money-Back Guarantee.

No risk. No hassle. Total confidence.

Trade Smarter. React Faster. Define Your Edge.

HiLoTren IQ7 — Turn every market level into a clear trading opportunity.

