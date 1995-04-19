HiLoTren IQ7

HiLoTren IQ7 — Smart Market Boundaries & Pivot Mapping

Define your trading levels with AI precision.
HiLoTren IQ7 is an intelligent pivot-based indicator that automatically plots Pivot Points, Resistance (R1–R3), and Support (S1–S3) zones directly on your chart.
It provides a clear visual framework to identify market boundaries, reversal zones, and trend continuation levels — all calculated in real time.

Main Features

✔️ Auto Pivot Engine — calculates daily pivots, R/S levels instantly.
✔️ Dynamic Zone Visualization — adaptive support/resistance lines with zone coloring.
✔️ Works on Any Symbol — Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices supported.
✔️ Plug & Play Setup — zero-configuration simplicity.
✔️ Ideal for Limit & Stop Orders — visualize high-probability entry zones before price reacts.

Part of the IQ7 Trading Ecosystem

Combine HiLoTren IQ7 with:
OSC HiLoTren IQ7 — trend confirmation & market structure.
Miracle IQ7 EA — automated execution using AI signals.
Predator IQ7 EA— dynamic momentum-based trade entries.

Together, they form the IQ7 Series — turning complex market data into actionable trading intelligence.

Why Traders Choose HiLoTren IQ7

• Auto-detects pivot, resistance, and support zones in real time
• Clean visual structure that adapts to volatility
• No repainting or lag — levels remain consistent
• Perfect for combining with reversal or breakout strategies

Money-Back Guarantee

Your purchase is protected by the official MQL5.com Admin Money-Back Guarantee.
No risk. No hassle. Total confidence.

Trade Smarter. React Faster. Define Your Edge.

HiLoTren IQ7 — Turn every market level into a clear trading opportunity.

© 2025 IQ7 Project — Powered by CyberBot AI Engine

Recommended products
Auto Super Pivot
Harun Celik
Indicators
The Auto Super Pivot indicator is an indicator designed to calculate support points and resistance points for pivot points. this indicator has the ability to calculate standard pivot, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark pivot points. It also allows you to use all time zones with the time frame feature. Another feature of the indicator is the auto time slice feature. This feature allows automatic calculations without having to set any time zone. Features 6 different pivot calculation modes A
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
Trend Line Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Trend Line Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Trend Line Indicator is a key tool in MetaTrader 4, widely used for analyzing support and resistance. This indicator automatically detects and plots trend channels on price charts. Traders focusing on dynamic support and resistance can use this tool to recognize trend changes and forecast market behavior. When the price moves within the channel, traders may enter long positions near the lower trend line and consider short positions near the upper boundary. A
FREE
Adaptive Heiken Ashi Candle Indicator
Daniel Matos De Paula
Indicators
Adaptive Heiken Ashi Candle Indicator for MT4 The Adaptive Heiken Ashi Candle Indicator for MT4 is a versatile and visually appealing technical analysis tool designed to enhance your trading experience. This indicator applies the principles of Heiken Ashi candlesticks, which smooth price data to better identify market trends, reduce noise, and provide clearer trade signals. The adaptive nature of this indicator means it dynamically adjusts to market conditions, making it suitable for various tr
FREE
Supply and Demand simple
Ondrej Mrva
Indicators
Simple supply and demand indicator which should help identify and visualize S&D zones. Settings: Color for supply zones, color for demand zones - default colors are set for dark (black) background. Number of how much zones should be created above and below current price - value "3" means there will be 3 zones above current price and 3 zones below current price. Principle: When price creates "V", reversal zone is registered. Rectangle filled based on zone type (supply / demand) is drawn if price
Fibonacci Progression With Breaks Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT4 Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT4 interprets market price shifts incrementally, following the principles of the Fibonacci sequence. This technical indicator initiates from a key pivot and plots Fibonacci-based price zones aligned with the prevailing trend direction. Additionally, it highlights trade opportunities by displaying green and red arrows to indicate potential buy or sell setups. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indi
FREE
Pivot Points MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Pivot Points automatically plots the daily, weekly, and monthly pivot levels on a chart with the precise calculation based on the latest data. Pivot points is a widely used indicator in technical analysis, particularly in the Forex market. Features Send alerts when the price touches the pivot level.  It offers complete customization for each kind of pivot level.   Shows daily, weekly, and monthly pivot levels without any fuss. It uses minimum CPU resources for faster calculation. Compatible
Precision Support Resistance MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to Support Resistance Indicator Support and Resistance are the important price levels to watch out during intraday market. These price levels are often tested before development of new trend or often stop the existing trend causing trend reversal at this point. Highly precise support and resistance are indispensable for experienced traders. Many typical trading strategies like breakout or trend reversal can be played well around these support and resistance levels. The Precision Sup
Support and Resistance Breakout Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Support Resistance Breakout Indicator (SRBAI) download for MetaTrader 4 The Support Resistance Breakout Indicator (SRBAI) available for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is designed to highlight significant pivot zones by mapping support and resistance levels on the price chart. Blue dashed lines represent support zones, while red dashed lines indicate resistance levels. Once the price breaks through a support area, the indicator generates a sell alert with a red downward-pointing arrow. Conversely, a resista
FREE
Smart Trendlines
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Price Breakout Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.55 (11)
Indicators
Price Breakout pattern Scanner is the automatic scanner for traders and investors. It can detect following patterns automatically from your chart. Head and Shoulder - Common tradable pattern. Reverse Head and Shoulder - This pattern is the reverse formation of the Head and Shoulder. Double Top - When the price hits resistance level twice and decline toward the support level, the trader can anticipate sudden bearish breakout through the support level. Double Bottom - The double bottom pattern is
Support Resistance Tunnel
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The price is moving between two curve tunnel lines in a trend. The two lines of a tunnel represent support and resistance. In an uptrend, for instance, a trade might be entered at the support of the trend line (shown by the red line in the chart) and exited at resistance of the upper tunnel line (shown by the blue line). Tunnel show trend direction for any timeframe (if you have enough bars on the chart for higher timeframes). Trend, or price tunnel, can be up, down or sideways. If the current p
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
Buy Sell Breakout Indicator With Confluence
Daniel Matos De Paula
Indicators
BUY SELL Breakout Indicator + Confluence Perfect for Forex, Options & Stocks | Ideal for M1 Timeframe Get ready to catch explosive price moves with the Buy Sell Breakout Indicator + Confluence — your ultimate tool for identifying high-probability breakout trades before they happen.  What is a Breakout Strategy? A breakout occurs when price breaks through support or resistance levels, signaling the potential for a strong trend in the direction of the breakout: Break Above Resistance? Go long —
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
TrendReverse
Puiu Alex
Indicators
Reversals typically refer to large price changes, where the trend changes direction. Small counter-moves against the trend are called pullbacks or consolidations.When it starts to occur, a reversal isn't distinguishable from a pullback. A reversal keeps going and forms a new trend, while a pullback ends and then the price starts moving back in the trending direction. Difference Between a Reversal and a Pullback A reversal is a trend change in the price of an asset. A pullback is a counter-move w
Strong Pivot Trend
Harun Celik
Indicators
Strong Pivot trend indicator is a trend indicator that uses standard pivot calculation and some indicators. The purpose of the indicator is to calculate the possible trends using the pivot point. And to give the user an idea about trend direction. You can use this indicator as a trend indicator. Or with other indicators suitable for your strategy. Features The blue bar represents the upward trend. The yellow bar represents the downward trend. The blue pivot point represents the upward trend. T
Fibonacci Wave Bands
Luc Michael Botes
Indicators
Fibonacci Wave Bands Indicator The Fibonacci Wave Bands indicator utilizes Fibonacci ratios to create dynamic bands around a central moving average. These bands are derived from key Fibonacci ratios (typically 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) and adapt to market volatility, offering insights into potential support and resistance zones. Key Features: Fibonacci Levels: The indicator plots multiple bands above and below a central moving average based on Fibonacci ratios. Dynamic Support and Resistance: Bands ser
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator accurately identifies the key pivot points X, A, B, C, and D and automatically plots the harmonic structure on the chart. Bullish patterns appear in red, and bearish patterns in blue, providing clear insights into market trends. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:  Ref
FREE
ChartGetSignal
Wartono
1 (1)
Indicators
Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
Statistical support Resistance
Yaser Sabbaghi
3.33 (6)
Indicators
Set TP and SL like Financial Institutions Traders' TP expectations do not often occur and their SL often hits when they only rely on primitive indicators like pivot-points and Fibonacci or classic support or resistance areas. There are a variety of indicators for support/resistance levels, whereas they are seldom accurate enough. Classical support/resistance indicators, often present miss levels and are not noteworthy based on current market volatility dynamic. Fibonacci is good but not enough
Capital Pivot
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicators
Pivot Points และระดับ (Support) และ(Resistance) บนแผนภูมิการเทรดใน MetaTrader 4 สำหรับตลาด Forex : คำนวณ Pivot Points : สคริปต์คำนวณจุด Pivot โดยใช้ข้อมูลราคาประวัติศาสตร์ เช่น ราคาเปิด, ราคาสูงสุด, ราคาต่ำสุด, และราคาปิด จากช่วงเวลาที่กำหนด (เช่น วัน, ชั่วโมง, ฯลฯ) จุด Pivot และระดับต่างๆ เช่น R1, R2, R3 (ระดับการต้านทาน) และ S1, S2, S3 (ระดับการสนับสนุน) ถูกคำนวณออกมา แสดงบนแผนภูมิ : หลังจากคำนวณจุด Pivot และระดับต่างๆ, สคริปต์จะแสดงเส้นเหล่านี้บนแผนภูมิ MT4 เพื่อช่วยให้นักเทรดสามารถเห็นจุดที่
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Supply Demand Zone Pro
Puiu Alex
5 (3)
Indicators
Supply Demand Zone Pro Indicator works with all products and timeframes. It is using a new calculation method, and now you can select the desired zone on any timeframe! Strongest Zones are already enabled by default This is a great advantage in trading.This indicator has a built in backtester enabled by default, just move the chart. Supply and Demand ? Supply is a price zone where sellers outnumbered buyers and drove the price lower. Demand is a price zone where buyers outnumbers sellers and dr
BeST Classic Pivot Points
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
FREE
Auto AndrewFork
Noor Ghani Rahman
1 (1)
Indicators
Auto Pitchfork Indicator The indicator calculate the Pitch fork for the previous Day (Selectable) with multiple Support and Resistance lines from the Median price which acts as Magnet for the Price that if price touch the above warning (1) or below warning (1) lines and not cross up or down then there is maximum possibilities that it will return to the Median Line, and thus maintain the Price Action in Cyclic Pattern to the Market Move. You are able to select how many warning lines you want to k
The Sextet Scalper Pro
Naim El Hajj
Indicators
The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (142)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (60)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (11)
Indicators
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicators
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicators
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicators
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
Indicators
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 15 copies ( only 2 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (5)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
Volume Orderflow Profile
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
More from author
EA CyberBot MT4 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (1)
Experts
[As of May 08, downloaded by 28 traders]    Instructions for use   click here! For those of you who don't have enough time to attend expensive courses and intensive training, what if all these steps could be completed even with the support of a practical real-time personal assistant?! Suggestion: This product is meticulously designed for practicality, eschewing theoretical complexity, and relies exclusively on the subconscious mind as an observational reflex. Consequently, the brain will inhere
VR CyberBot MT4 Panel Expert 8Pairs 8Shadows Pivot
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (1)
Experts
The product "VR CyberBot MT4" is the LITE series with the economical price of the product " Ai Panel Genius X4 " [Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysi
OSC HiLoTren IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Indicators
OSC HiLoTren IQ7 — The Next-Gen AI Reversal Signal Indicator Catch the market turning points before they happen. Ossilator IQ7 is an   AI-powered oscillator   designed to detect early   reversal signals   across all pairs and timeframes. It provides clear visual guidance directly on the main chart — simple, fast, and accurate. Main Features ️   AI Reversal Engine   — detects early momentum shifts. ️   Universal Compatibility   — works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices. ️   Non-Repainting
Ai Panel Genius X4
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
[Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysiwyg' visual presentation. From beginners to experienced traders, anyone can easily master it using the 'sublimina
NoSecret MT4
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Utilities
[Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms.   —   'IB ToolTip X' — это премиум-индикатор, разработанный как друг серьезного профессионального эксперта. Он мгновенно предоставляет экспертные знания по всем парам, включая многопарный анализ, все в одном передовом визуальном представлении 'wysiwyg'. От новичков до опытных трейдеров, любой может легко освоить его, и
GOLD Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
Concrete portfolio evidence from real accounts [attached] shows that the target of >95% wins [blue] has been achieved. Download the free demo and test it yourself. Follow the instructions. Backtesting >100% per month, is it possible? Dear Colleague, if you are in search of a secure trading Expert Advisor (EA) robot that guarantees a minimum target of 5% profit per month, characterized by transparency and authenticity, I present to you the following proposal: the EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator, design
Miracle IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
Manual trading with an advisor (panel and visual signals) Welcome, professional traders! Now you can experience a   new way of manual trading   with our innovative EA. Here's what it does: - It helps traders make more informed decisions by providing important information. - It was created by world-class analysts using hundreds of autonomous algorithms. - It is easy to use for people of all skill levels, including self-taught experts using the "subconscious" method. - It displays real-time infor
Shake It Up
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
Shake It Up – The EA That Doesn’t Just Trade, It HUNTS Profit This is your moment.   “Shake It Up” isn’t just a name—it’s a call to action. A bold invitation to disrupt your trading routine and seize the opportunity that most traders will miss. Try the FREE Demo – Backtest It NOW Download the demo version   immediately   and run backtests with: Random start dates 1-month periods Unlimited repetitions Watch the equity curve climb like a predator on the hunt. This EA is built for   XAUUSD (GOLD)  
EA CyberBot MT5 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
[As of May 08, downloaded by 53 traders]    Instructions for use   click here!    For those of you who don't have enough time to attend expensive courses and intensive training, what if all these steps could be completed even with the support of a practical real-time personal assistant?! Suggestion: This product is meticulously designed for practicality, eschewing theoretical complexity, and relies exclusively on the subconscious mind as an observational reflex. Consequently, the brain will i
VR CyberBot MT5 Panel Expert 8Pairs 8Shadows Pivot
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (1)
Experts
The product "VR CyberBot MT5" is the LITE series with the economical price of the product " Ai Panel Genius X5 " [Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysi
Ai Panel Genius X5
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
[Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysiwyg' visual presentation. From beginners to experienced traders, anyone can easily master it using the 'sublimina
NoSecret MT5
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Utilities
[Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms.   —   'IB ToolTip X' — это премиум-индикатор, разработанный как друг серьезного профессионального эксперта. Он мгновенно предоставляет экспертные знания по всем парам, включая многопарный анализ, все в одном передовом визуальном представлении 'wysiwyg'. От новичков до опытных трейдеров, любой может легко освоить его, и
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review