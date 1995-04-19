HiLoTren IQ7
- Indicators
- Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
- Version: 25.92
HiLoTren IQ7 — Smart Market Boundaries & Pivot Mapping
Define your trading levels with AI precision.
HiLoTren IQ7 is an intelligent pivot-based indicator that automatically plots Pivot Points, Resistance (R1–R3), and Support (S1–S3) zones directly on your chart.
It provides a clear visual framework to identify market boundaries, reversal zones, and trend continuation levels — all calculated in real time.
Main Features
✔️ Auto Pivot Engine — calculates daily pivots, R/S levels instantly.
✔️ Dynamic Zone Visualization — adaptive support/resistance lines with zone coloring.
✔️ Works on Any Symbol — Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices supported.
✔️ Plug & Play Setup — zero-configuration simplicity.
✔️ Ideal for Limit & Stop Orders — visualize high-probability entry zones before price reacts.
Part of the IQ7 Trading Ecosystem
Combine HiLoTren IQ7 with:
OSC HiLoTren IQ7 — trend confirmation & market structure.
Miracle IQ7 EA — automated execution using AI signals.
Predator IQ7 EA— dynamic momentum-based trade entries.
Together, they form the IQ7 Series — turning complex market data into actionable trading intelligence.
Why Traders Choose HiLoTren IQ7
• Auto-detects pivot, resistance, and support zones in real time
• Clean visual structure that adapts to volatility
• No repainting or lag — levels remain consistent
• Perfect for combining with reversal or breakout strategies
