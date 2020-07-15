XCalper HiLo Activator

HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper

The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows.

It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels.

The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.