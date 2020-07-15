XCalper HiLo Activator
- Indicators
- Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 15 July 2020
- Activations: 5
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper
The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows.
It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels.
The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.