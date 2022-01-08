Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0

This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices .

Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices.

Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.

WHATS NEW!

Brand New Strategy.

This is the Indicator you need for 2025.

New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits.

New Trendline that changes color in direction of the market( Trendline added which change color when the trend change.)

Now work on all Boom and Crash with default settings.

Can now turn off opposite arrows by just choosing true/false

Can hide trend filters and trend line so it doesn't display on the chart.

Arrow will Display TP and When to exit losing trades.

Higher winrate!

Sometimes will give more than 1 entry

Extra Signals For Early Spikes which you can turn off.



RULES:

When Arrow Appear on Crash Make Sure the Fast Trend Zone is Red/Downtrend.

Also Check if the Trendline is Red.

Enter When the above is correct.

TP after 1 Spike or can Hold till the Fast Trend Zone change from Red to Blue.

SL when Fast Trend zone change from Red to Blue.



Watch the video below for better understanding.





It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (Boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000)

I would Highly recommend that you use this indicator to Catch spikes on Boom and Crash for higher win rate and accuracy.

You can also use the Stargogs Spike Catcher to scalp the candlesticks on Boom and Crash.

This Arrow is based on trend, Oscillators Like with levels and based on EMA’s.

You can change the parameters or settings like you want to.

The Indicator has a accurate of up to 95%

RECOMMENDED:

Use M1 Timeframe

Minimum Deposit $20

Use on atleast 2 Boom and Crash indices per $20.

All Boom and Crash indices (300, 500 & 1000)

Use 1 Or 2 indices





I would also recommend that you do the following:

Use the first entry exit on the first spike or second spike or use trailing stop

when you already in first entry and second entry appear you enter again and hold till spike happen or till the exit signal appear.

Use The arrows To Enter trades and The Cross to close trades in loss.

trades and trades in loss. Trust me when using the cross to exit loss you will end up with profits at the end of the day(to minimize loss & Maximize profit.

Remember Take Profits on first or second Spike.

Loss will always be smaller be profits and that is what we all want RIGHT!

Use On Atleast 4 Boom and crash Indices.





USE ON M1 (1minute) OR M5 (5minute) Time Frame!!! Best Time Frame is M1 .

Can work on any time frame.

100% NON REPAINT!!! no repaint

This indicator works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ.

This indicator gives notifications on phone, push notifications and Audible notifications.

GOODLUCK!!! Enjoy.



