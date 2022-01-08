Stargogs Spike Catcher

4.5

Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0

This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices.
Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices.

Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator. 

CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HEREALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER: CLICK HERE

STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0

WHATS NEW!

  • Brand New Strategy.
  • This is the Indicator you need for 2025.
  • New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits.
  • New Trendline that changes color in direction of the market(Trendline added which change color when the trend change.)
  • Now work on all Boom and Crash with default settings.
  • Can now turn off opposite arrows by just choosing true/false
  • Can hide trend filters and trend line so it doesn't display on the chart.
  • Arrow will Display TP and When to exit losing trades.
  • Higher winrate!
  • Sometimes will give more than 1 entry
  • Extra Signals For Early Spikes which you can turn off.


RULES:

  • When Arrow Appear on Crash Make Sure the Fast Trend Zone is Red/Downtrend.
  • Also Check if the Trendline is Red.
  • Enter When the above is correct.
  • TP after 1 Spike or can Hold till the Fast Trend Zone change from Red to Blue.
  • SL when Fast Trend zone change from Red to Blue.
  • Watch the video below for better understanding.


It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (Boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000)

I would Highly recommend that you use this indicator to Catch spikes on Boom and Crash for higher win rate and accuracy.

You can also use the Stargogs Spike Catcher to scalp the candlesticks on Boom and Crash.

This Arrow is based on trend, Oscillators Like with levels and based on EMA’s.

You can change the parameters or settings like you want to. 

The Indicator has a accurate of up to 95%

 

RECOMMENDED:

  • Use M1 Timeframe
  • Minimum Deposit $20
  • Use on atleast 2 Boom and Crash indices per $20.
  • All Boom and Crash indices (300, 500 & 1000)
  • Use 1 Or 2 indices 

I would also recommend that you do the following:

  • Use the first entry exit on the first spike or second spike or use trailing stop
  • when you already in first entry and second entry appear you enter again and hold till spike happen or till the exit signal appear.
  • Use The arrows To Enter trades and The Cross to close trades in loss.
  • Trust me when using the cross to exit loss you will end up with profits at the end of the day(to minimize loss & Maximize profit.
  • Remember Take Profits on first or second Spike.
  • Loss will always be smaller be profits and that is what we all want RIGHT!
  • Use On Atleast 4 Boom and crash Indices.

USE ON M1 (1minute) OR M5 (5minute) Time Frame!!! Best Time Frame is M1

Can work on any time frame.

100% NON REPAINT!!! no repaint

This indicator works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ.

This indicator gives notifications on phone, push notifications and Audible notifications.

GOODLUCK!!! Enjoy.


Reviews 13
uboepetswe
48
uboepetswe 2023.04.27 17:07 
 

Need to tweak the settings in order for it to work, I always adjust the settings so it gives me better accuracy. Also pay attention to trend. Otherwise wonderful indicator, rented for 3 months, already made over the rent amount in the first month.

Kastand Investment
58
Kastand Investment 2022.10.11 09:02 
 

I rented this indicator as usual. This indicator is the best when it comes to entries in m5 for boom & crash. In M15 I used it on these pairs V75, V100 and V25, It's very profitable. Good job Buddy

odantrader
323
odantrader 2022.06.27 02:37 
 

The author did a great job on this indicator. It's worth every Penny.

Alex Andjelkovic
30
Alex Andjelkovic 2024.01.24 09:06 
 

Indicator not working and does not show on charts, require assistance

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2024.01.24 10:05
There is a private chat made for a reason here on mql5 please DM me there. Also the indicator is working fine the problem is on your terminal inbox me so that I can help.
Egbert Janse
23
Egbert Janse 2024.01.23 06:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2024.01.23 19:53
Hi buddy sure let's chat in the private message so I can help.
barni7819
19
barni7819 2023.12.08 13:46 
 

The product seems interesting. But the support is simply disgusting. I wrote to the author in a telegram and for the second day I’ve been waiting for sets and answers to my questions about the product. I’m writing here, maybe the author will see and answer me in a telegram.

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2023.12.19 20:04
Hi buddy I wasn't available for a few weeks whats your telegram name.
uboepetswe
48
uboepetswe 2023.04.27 17:07 
 

Need to tweak the settings in order for it to work, I always adjust the settings so it gives me better accuracy. Also pay attention to trend. Otherwise wonderful indicator, rented for 3 months, already made over the rent amount in the first month.

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2023.05.10 13:58
Thank you so much for taking the time to give a review, I highly appreciate your feedback and support. All the best : )
Gerhardus1
19
Gerhardus1 2023.04.16 23:32 
 

Not so good as what i expected. Most signals too early or to late. Changed settings but still not satisfied with it's results.

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2023.04.17 13:53
Thank you so much for taking the time to give a review, Most of you asked for the previous version which is version 2.9 with the exit signal the update will be released soon. I appreciate your feedback and support. All the best : )
orgil123
24
orgil123 2022.12.10 13:55 
 

very very bad indicator isla

Kastand Investment
58
Kastand Investment 2022.10.11 09:02 
 

I rented this indicator as usual. This indicator is the best when it comes to entries in m5 for boom & crash. In M15 I used it on these pairs V75, V100 and V25, It's very profitable. Good job Buddy

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2022.10.11 12:02
Thank you so much for taking the time to give a review, I highly appreciate your feedback and support. All the best : )
emir2018
348
emir2018 2022.08.25 15:58 
 

nicht kaufen schrott wollte mich über reden die bewertung weg zu machen alles gelogen ich brauche seine schrott inikatoren nicht zeigen sie den chat verlauf telegram oder soll ich das machen sie lügner angst das sie keinen mehr verkaufen können wegen meine bewertung ich habe diesen indikator gemietet und getest dann meine bewertung ab gegeben seit dem bitet deer mir indikatoren an die nix wert sind und möchte das ich die bewertun ändere yedes signal des indikartors ist ein fehl signal

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2022.08.26 18:54
This Guy is spamming and threatening me on DM's and telegram, he is lying He want me to send all indicators and EA's for free. don't trust him if you need help according to the indicator message me. Thank you.
odantrader
323
odantrader 2022.06.27 02:37 
 

The author did a great job on this indicator. It's worth every Penny.

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2023.04.19 15:03
Thank you so much for taking the time to give a review, I appreciate your feedback and support. All the best : )
invecas
74
invecas 2022.06.11 13:21 
 

Very good indicator, profitable from the first signal. Very happy with my purchase.

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2022.06.15 08:51
Thank you so much for taking the time to give a review, I appreciate your feedback and support. All the best : )
Amado Arnulfo Fernandez Melo
202
Amado Arnulfo Fernandez Melo 2022.05.04 15:13 
 

Is the best indicator that I have been using, exactly have a 93-98% of effectivity. I AM surprise! I really recommend this indicator!

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2022.06.15 08:51
Thank you so much for taking the time to give a review, I appreciate your feedback and support. All the best : )
realtyten
400
realtyten 2022.03.30 15:36 
 

This has to be the best indicator for boom and crash, when you add the Moving averages you can kill the market without fear.

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2022.03.31 14:18
Thanks for the review I appreciate it. MORE to come
oj2ad
492
oj2ad 2022.02.11 19:50 
 

Excellent indicator.... easy to follow with MA's...thank you....wonderful job...appreciated

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
10737
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2022.02.11 19:53
Thank you I appreciate it.
