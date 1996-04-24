Alpha Indicator

The ALPHA TRADER Indicator For MT5 is an indicator that leverages the effectiveness of the Average Directional Movement Index and ATR indicator, which is able to provide solid insights into the market trend and the respective oversold and overbought zones that give life to reversal signals, therefore, it is an incredibly reliable resource used to formulate an indicator capable of visually providing investors with reversal signals - because, ultimately, what this indicator does is that it accurately emits input signals through the use of colored arrows on the trading charts.

The red ones down are there to indicate sell signals, while the blue arrows pointing up are to indicate buy signals, however, traders must ensure that they use this indicator not blindly, because they should not discard normal routines of technical analysis and in bearish trends, the trader can only decide to prioritize the selling signals and, in the bullish trends, traders can decide to prioritize only the buying signals, that way the trader is able to drastically reduce the risk, although there are times when the indicator and the trader is wrong, however, the trader will still be in a position where he profits most of the time, as long as he adheres to a strict money management system.

It is important that the trader uses the indicator together with the volume indicator, since in some movements they can be caused due to news or major transactions and not symbolize a change in trend.

We recommend that when operating in shorter periods, it is analyzed together with longer periods, and the trend of the longest period, indicated by the arrow of the ALPHA TRADER indicator, is followed.

Recommended Period: All

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