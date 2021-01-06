Many MA Batch display

The moving average is the easiest indicator to recognize changes in the price of a currency.

It is excellent to set multiple indicators for each period or type and see the transition.

However, setting multiple moving averages is very troublesome, isn't it?

Moreover, displaying multiple currency pairs will increase the time and effort.

It is an indicator that saves you the trouble.



You can display multiple moving averages at once.

You can freely set up to 4 lines, line thickness, color and period, smoothing type and price type.

You can also set whether to display the moving average line and select show / hide at any time.

The maximum number that can be displayed by one indicator is four.

By activating multiple indicators, it is possible to display more moving average lines on the same screen.
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Vertical Line Repetition On Time
Min Ming Shi Chuan
Indicators
This indicator draws a vertical line repeatedly at the set time. The number of lines that can be set can be set arbitrarily. In addition, it is possible to set 4 types of lines. It is possible to change different times, colors, line types, etc. The time can be set to any time in minutes. In the next version, we plan to display the high and low prices within the setting range.                                                                                                                      
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