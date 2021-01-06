Many MA Batch display

The moving average is the easiest indicator to recognize changes in the price of a currency.





It is excellent to set multiple indicators for each period or type and see the transition.





However, setting multiple moving averages is very troublesome, isn't it?





Moreover, displaying multiple currency pairs will increase the time and effort.





It is an indicator that saves you the trouble.













You can display multiple moving averages at once.





You can freely set up to 4 lines, line thickness, color and period, smoothing type and price type.





You can also set whether to display the moving average line and select show / hide at any time.





The maximum number that can be displayed by one indicator is four.





By activating multiple indicators, it is possible to display more moving average lines on the same screen.