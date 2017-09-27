DG TrendSigns

2

Purpose

DG Trend+Signs is an indicator that paints candles with trend colors and clearly shows consolidations, using both DoGMA Trend and DoGMA Channel indicators.

It was created to help users in their trades, showing trends, consolidations and marking entry and exit points. The indicator also takes consolidations in consideration to identify breakouts.


Key features

  • Designed to be simple to use, with a few parameters
  • Does NOT repaint
  • Does NOT recalculate
  • Signals on entries
  • Works in ALL pairs
  • Works in ALL timeframes
  • Many kinds of alerts


Main Indicator Parameters and How to Use Them:

  • Signal Sensibility - The sensibility of the of the price change detection (the greater, the less sensible)

Use this parameter to tune the sensibility of the DoGMA signal, that means how much price variations are needed to be considered relevant. Similar to the MACD signal, however, it is more sensible.

If you using low timeframes (from M1 to M15), for daytrading, use a low integer number (from 3 to 20, e.g.). If you want to make swing or position trades use greater values (above 21, e.g.). Remember to set this parameter lower than Trend Sensibility to achieve better results.

  • Trend Sensibility - The sensibility of the trend detection (the greater, the less sensible)

This parameter is used to identify trends, it's the main value for the coloring candles feature. As the previous parameter, if you using low timeframe (from M1 to M15), for daytrading, use a low integer number (from 19 to 36, e.g.). If you want to make swing or position trades, analyze greater timeframes (H1, D1) and use greater values (above 144, e.g.).

  • Congestion Sensibility - Channel breakout sensibility (the greater, the less sensible)

The indicator tunes its sensibility to long periods of consolidations through this parameter. Usually, if you are doing daytrades, use it low (e.g., between 8 and 24), to longer trades, use values from 14 to 36.

  • Sigma Sensibility - Amplitude variation of DoGMA Channel

Sigma is an advanced parameter and it is related to the variation speed of the DoGMA channel. The greater, the less sensible. We recommend a value between 1.6 and 2.4. If you are beginning to use DG TrendSigns, use the default value (2.1).

  • Minimum Tick variation Sensibility - Minimum tick variation to be considered as a meaningful price movement.

Mininum number of ticks of which the price should go before consider it a breakout or a meaningful price movement. Use it carefully, and adjust it to each asset and stock market, since it's linked to the price values itself. If you new to DG TrendSigns or don't know how to use it yet, please set it to 1 or accept the default value.

  • Price to be considered - The price to be used by the indicator in its calculations
  • Do not paint candles on weak trends/consolidations - Should the indicator paint grayish candles when the trend is weak?
  • Arrow shift - The vertical shift of signal arrow
  • Bars analyzed - The number of bars to be analyzed
  • Alerts - Set your preferred alerts


Example Settings

  • EURUSD - M1 to M15 charts - Daytrading
Signal Sensibility 5
Trend Sensibility 74
Min Tick var 2
Consolidation Sensibility 38
DoGMA Channel Sigma 1.8
  • EURUSD - H1 to D1 charts - Swing trading
Signal Sensibility 14
Trend Sensibility 144
Min Tick var 10
Consolidation Sensibility 36
DoGMA Channel Sigma 2.1
  • EURUSD - H1 to W1 charts - Position trading
Signal Sensibility 16
Trend Sensibility 310
Min Tick var 14
Consolidation Sensibility 34
DoGMA Channel Sigma 2.1


Notes

This indicator is a manual trading tool that can be used in many ways. It's up to you to find the best setting to fit your purposes.

DoGMA Trend is a copyrighted method that uses combined zero lag averages algorithms to identify a trend, DoGMA Channel is a new approach to calculate a dynamic channel, sensible to consolidations, minimum variations, and quick price spins.

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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Session High Low Lines
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Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
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Oleg Rodin
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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
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This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
PZ Support Resistance MT5
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Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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DG DayInfo
David Gadelha
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Purpose DG DayInfo is a free indicator that shows information about: Day's maximum prices; Day's minimum prices; Day's percentual variations; Daily candle direction (Up, Down or Flat); Candle timer; This way, DG DayInfo helps you to see day's maximum and minimum, check day's percentual variation and time left to close candle. Key features Designed to be simple to use, with a few parameters Works in ALL pairs Works within ALL time frames* Main Indicator Parameters Days - Set to how many days yo
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James Erasmus
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James Erasmus 2023.06.07 11:06 
 

Do not buy if want to use with EA. It has issues providing reliable buffer values, tried two coders definitely an issue with the indicator. Developer of this DG indicator does not reply to message, no support. Besides that, indicator is a good concept and product, tends to buy high or low, not always but should be used with some other indi or strategy.

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