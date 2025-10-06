Super Signal Skyblade Edition

5

Super Signal – Skyblade Edition

Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5

Core Features:

Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum.

This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms. It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met:

  • Clear trend direction

  • Strengthening momentum

  • Healthy volatility structure

Combined with market session-based liquidity analysis, the system further enhances the reliability and timing of each signal.

Signal Characteristics:

  • 100% Non-Repaint / No-Lag arrow signals

  • Once a signal appears, it remains fixed — no flickering, no shifting

  • Includes on-chart arrows, info panel, pop-up alerts, sound, and push notifications

  • EA-compatible (buffer output) for automated trading or signal-copy integration

  • Comes with plug-and-play templates — easy to use even for beginners

All data follows a strict backtesting standard — each trade signal must reach a minimum profit within 60 candles after entry:
+50 points for EURUSD and USDJPY, and +100 points for XAUUSD (Gold).
Tested over a continuous 365-day period (October 13, 2024 – October 13, 2025). See screenshots below for details.


EURUSD:

Timeframe Total Signals Win Rate Avg. Profit
M15 68 94.1% 317.4 pts
M30 33 93.9% 395.4 pts
H1 14 100.0% 661.7 pts
       

USDJPY:

Timeframe Total Signals Win Rate Avg. Profit
M5 210 91.9% 314.9 pts
M15 83 91.6% 497.7 pts
       

XAUUSD (Gold):

Timeframe Total Signals Win Rate Avg. Profit
M15 56 94.6% 1409.8 pts
M30 32 100.0% 3693.2 pts
       

Parameter Settings:

  • Skyblade : Controls signal sensitivity (default = 1). Higher values = fewer but more accurate signals

  • Visual panel, arrow size, and notification settings can be enabled or disabled as needed

Usage Recommendations:

  • Recommended timeframes: M5 / M15 / M30 / H1

  • Works well on Forex, Gold, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Oil

  • Default templates are optimized for major trend-following assets

  • For highly volatile symbols (e.g., Gold, BTCUSD), consider increasing the Skyblade value or the profit filter threshold

Summary:

Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a clean, logic-driven, and highly stable trend signal system.
It is suitable for all trading styles — from intraday scalping to swing trading — and supports both manual and automated strategies.
If you're looking for a reliable, professional-grade trend tool, this is the one to test.

For optimized parameters, strategy integration, or EA guidance, feel free to contact the author or leave a comment.



Reviews 3
infinite2025
97
infinite2025 2025.11.20 00:55 
 

I will continue to use it, no doubt! It's reliable!!

Aravind Kolanupaka
9769
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.11.14 13:07 
 

Very good quality signals

