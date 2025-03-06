ZigZag SMC MT5

The ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the ideal tool for traders who want to accurately identify tops and bottoms based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT).

💡 Main Benefits:
✅ Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms.
✅ Based on concepts used by institutional traders.
✅ Ideal for analyzing liquidity, market structure and manipulation.
✅ Simple to use: just add it to the chart and track the critical points.

⚠️ Free Version: This version is fixed and does not allow customization. For more advanced features, stay tuned for future updates!


