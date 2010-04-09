Golden Swing

Golden Swing EA: Master Market Swings with Precision and Power! 🌟

The Golden Swing EA is a sophisticated trading tool that leverages the timeless power of Fibonacci 📐, advanced money management 💰, and cutting-edge risk controls 🛡️ to deliver exceptional performance across all markets. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA combines intelligence, efficiency, and flexibility to achieve a high win rate 🚀 and consistent results.

🔑 Core Features of Golden Swing EA

📐 Fibonacci Precision

At the heart of the Golden Swing EA lies the Fibonacci sequence, a proven tool for market analysis:

  • Support & Resistance Levels 🎯: Identifies retracement and extension zones for pinpoint entries and exits.
  • Market Swings 🔄: Tracks price action to capitalize on reversals and trend continuations.
  • Trend Alignment 🌐: Synchronizes trades with natural market rhythms, blending mathematics with psychology.

By mastering Fibonacci’s golden ratio, the EA offers unparalleled accuracy and precision in trade execution.

💰 Advanced Money Management

Golden Swing EA ensures your capital is optimized for growth while minimizing risk:

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing 📈: Automatically adjusts trade sizes based on your account balance or equity, optimizing exposure.
  • Progressive Lot Scaling 🔄: Option to compound profits by increasing lot sizes systematically.
  • Equity Protection 🛡️: Protects against over-leveraging by capping trade sizes during drawdowns.

📊 Dynamic Risk Management

  • Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP) 🚦: Calculates precise levels based on market conditions to secure profits and limit losses.
  • Daily Risk Control 🛑: Caps daily drawdowns or profits, ensuring safe trading.
  • Risk-Based Positioning 🧮: Ensures every trade aligns with your predefined risk tolerance.

🔒 Intelligent Trade Management

Golden Swing EA comes equipped with smart tools to lock in profits and minimize risks:

  • Trailing Stops 🔄: Dynamically adjusts as the market moves, securing profits while letting winning trades run.
  • Break-Even Feature ✅: Moves stop loss to entry level once a trade is in profit, eliminating potential losses.
  • Volatility Adaptation 📉: Adjusts SL/TP and trailing stops based on current market volatility.

⏰ Time Filters for Optimal Trading

  • Session Control 🌍: Trades only during high-liquidity sessions to minimize slippage and maximize performance.
  • Day Filters 📅: Allows trading on selected weekdays, avoiding periods of low activity or high unpredictability.
  • News Filter 📢: Optionally pauses trading during major economic events to avoid volatility spikes.

🌍 Multi-Pair Trading Excellence

Golden Swing EA is designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously 💱, allowing you to diversify your portfolio and seize opportunities across various markets:

  • Automatically scans and analyzes multiple pairs.
  • Ensures each pair adheres to risk management rules.
  • Trades forex, metals, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

This feature unlocks maximum potential by expanding your trading reach and opportunities.

🌟 Performs Exceptionally on All Assets

Golden Swing EA is versatile and works flawlessly across:

  • Forex Pairs 💱
  • Precious Metals 🪙 (e.g., Gold, Silver)
  • Indices 📊 (e.g., NASDAQ, DAX)
  • Commodities 🌾 (e.g., Oil, Natural Gas)
  • Cryptocurrencies ₿

Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging conditions, this EA adapts seamlessly to deliver top-tier results.

✨ Unique Selling Points (USP)

  • Fibonacci Strategy 📐: Pioneering the use of Fibonacci retracements and extensions for precision trading.
  • Advanced Money Management 💰: Dynamic tools to optimize profits and safeguard capital.
  • Smart Risk Controls 🛡️: Built-in features to manage risk dynamically and protect equity.
  • Multi-Pair Trading 💱: Trades across multiple currency pairs simultaneously for diversified profits.
  • High Win Rate 🚀: Designed to capture high-probability trades for consistent profitability.
  • Asset Versatility 🌍: Performs exceptionally well across forex, metals, indices, commodities, and crypto.

🌟 Advantages of Golden Swing EA

  1. Efficiency ⏳: Fully automated, saving you time while ensuring reliable execution.
  2. Safety 🛡️: Robust risk management features protect your account from significant losses.
  3. Consistency 🤖: Removes emotional decision-making, leading to steady performance.
  4. Flexibility 🔄: Adapts to scalping, day trading, and swing trading strategies.
  5. Profit Maximization 💹: Trailing stops and progressive lot scaling work to maximize gains.

🚀 How Golden Swing EA Works

  1. Fibonacci Levels: Identifies key market zones where price is likely to reverse or extend.
  2. Advanced Indicators: Confirms trade signals for high-probability setups.
  3. Multi-Pair Trading: Monitors and trades multiple instruments simultaneously for diversified results.
  4. Smart Money Management: Dynamically adjusts trade sizes and manages risk with precision.
  5. Time Filters: Ensures trades are executed during optimal market conditions.

👨‍💻 Who Should Use Golden Swing EA?

  • Beginner Traders: Offers a plug-and-play solution for consistent trading.
  • Professional Traders: Enhances strategies with Fibonacci-based precision and advanced tools.
  • Diversified Investors: Perfect for trading multiple assets and currency pairs with a single EA.

🌟 Why Choose Golden Swing EA?

The Golden Swing EA is not just another trading robot—it’s a powerful companion that combines timeless Fibonacci techniques with modern trading tools. Its ability to adapt, optimize, and secure profits makes it an indispensable tool for any trader.


Recommended products
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
Supply Demand RSJ
JETINVEST
Indicators
The indicator Supply Demand RSJ PRO calculates and plots the "Supply" and "Demand" zones on the graph, identifying the type of Zone (Weak, Strong, Verified, Proven) and in case of retests of the Zone it shows how many times it was retested. "Supply" Zones are the price zones where more supply than demand has occurred, driving prices down. "Demand" Zones are the price zones where more demand than supply has occurred, pushing prices up. Be sure to try our professional version with configurable fe
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Probability Advanced Indicator
Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves
Indicators
The   ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   is a sophisticated trend probability analysis tool designed for scalping and day trading. It combines multiple technical indicators and multi-timeframe analysis to generate clear visual signals for buy/sell probabilities. The   ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   is a comprehensive tool for traders looking for: Probability-based decision-making Consolidated technical analysis Flexibility for different trading styles Intuitive and customizable interface Pro Tip:  
Golden Limit
Renato Fridschtein
Indicators
There are no limits! Golden Limit is the ultimate indicator to get clear and easy readings of price movements on charts. It projects support and resistance ranges, calculated by statistical models involving Price Action and the Fibonacci sequence, revealing in advance the behavior of prices and the best places to trade and not to trade. It also has two moving averages to help choose the best entries. The Golden Limit method was created from a proven model. In summary: We use the names of precio
Master Calendar Osw
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
OSW MASTER CALENDAR This indicator was initially created for my personal use, but I have been improving it little by little and implementing functions to help my day-to-day trading and functions will continue to be implemented if they are useful. CALENDAR DETAILS. >Mobile and detailed calendar of news close to the current date, with data such as: date, Country, Currency, Sector of the news, Name of the News, and Previous, prediction and Current data. >The Calendar updates automatically ever
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
SP Market Profile MT5
Jonathas Silva
Indicators
The SafeProfit Market Profile is the most advanced tracking indicator in the Forex Market. It was developed to track the market profile of each session of the day: Asian, European and American. With this indicator you will operate Intraday smiling ... knowing exactly where the Big Players are positioned and the exact moment where they are going to. The indicator is simple, fast and objective, tracking every movement of the Big Players in price. Get out of the 95% statistic that only loses and us
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator. When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one t
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicators
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
ApexSR MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional products, please consider making a donation or a voluntary contribu
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
SolarTrade Suite Jupiter Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
Indicators
SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Jupiter Market Indicator - Your Reliable Guide in the World of Financial Markets! This is a trend indicator that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its value, and also has an eye-pleasing design. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator: blue color - buy, red - sell. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world o
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
Indicators
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilities
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
VR Cub MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Aroon Precision Trends MT5
Maestri Investment Group Ltd.
Indicators
Introducing the Aroon Indicator - Your Ultimate Trend Analysis Tool! Are you looking to take your trading game to the next level? Want to identify lucrative entry and exit points in the financial markets with ease? Look no further! The Aroon Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading strategy and help you make informed decisions like never before. Developed by the brilliant mind of Tushar Chande, the Aroon Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength a
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicators
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 165 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
More from author
MA Scalper Pro
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
MA Scalper PRO: Your Trusted Partner for Precise and Profitable Scalping Welcome to MA Scalper PRO , the ultimate solution for traders seeking precision, speed, and profitability in the fast-paced world of scalping. This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of moving averages with cutting-edge trading technology to create a seamless trading experience. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, MA Scalper PRO is engineered to elevate your trading to new heights. Unlock the Power of
Cipher Swan
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
The Cipher Swan EA is an automated trading system designed to execute trades based on specific market conditions, integrating robust risk management and customizable trading parameters. It leverages moving averages and time-based filters to determine optimal trade entries and exits. Key Features Automated Trading: Executes buy and sell trades automatically based on predefined conditions. Incorporates reversal trading to recover from losses. Indicator Integration: Utilizes Moving Averages (M
Band Theory EA
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
The Band Theory EA is a cutting-edge automated trading solution, meticulously crafted for traders who seek to capitalize on market movements using Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages . Combining advanced risk management, session filters, and smart money management, this EA is designed to deliver consistent results while safeguarding your capital. Key Features Core Strategy Bollinger Bands Integration : Detect volatility and trend reversals with precision. The EA leverages the upper, middle, and
Btc Evolution
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
BTC EVOLUTION ================ The Ultimate Trading Companion: A Revolutionary Expert Advisor Built for Success Imagine an Expert Advisor (EA) that doesn't just trade for you—it thinks, adapts, and evolves with the market. Designed for traders who seek precision, control, and consistency, this EA integrates state-of-the-art algorithms with user-friendly features to deliver a truly superior trading experience. From robust trend-following strategies to intelligent money management, every componen
Momentum Master EA
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
MOMENTUM MASTER EA: The Pinnacle of Momentum Trading Master the Markets with Precision and Power The Momentum Master EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built to capitalize on the power of momentum indicators for exceptional trading outcomes. By seamlessly integrating top-tier technical tools like MACD , Bollinger Bands , RSI , and the Momentum Indicator , this EA offers a dynamic and comprehensive approach to trading in today's fast-paced markets. Features That Set Momen
Triple Precision
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
Triple Precision EA: The Ultimate Automated Trading Solution Triple Precision EA is a state-of-the-art trading robot, meticulously engineered to deliver exceptional performance in any market condition. By harnessing the combined power of three advanced indicators , coupled with intelligent money management systems and dynamic risk control, this EA is your key to unlocking consistent profits and safeguarding your trading capital. Core Features of Triple Precision EA Triple Indicato
Cost Balancer EA
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
Cost Balancer EA: Balance Your Trades, Control Risks, and Maximize Profits with Precision! ️ The Cost Balancer EA is an innovative trading tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by balancing costs, mitigating risks, and optimizing profitability. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, this EA brings advanced techniques and intelligent strategies to ensure consistent and disciplined trading performance across any market. Its unique approach to trade balancing en
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review