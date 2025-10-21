WallStreet Recovery PRO

5

CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME!
Get WallStreet Recovery PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS!

Special Christmas Price: $157
(Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!)

FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA
A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447!

After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity!

WallStreet Recovery PRO Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331815

WallStreet Recovery PRO is a powerful FULLY automated trading system built on the legendary WallStreet Forex Robot core — one of the most popular and time-proven expert advisors in the world.

It combines the reliable WallStreet trading logic with an enhanced, intelligent trade management system, creating a strategy that not only identifies high-probability entries but also ensures trades are managed with precision and confidence.

At its heart lies the Advanced Recovery System — a unique algorithm designed to always close trading cycles in profit.
This is what sets WallStreet Recovery PRO apart: it transforms temporary losses into profitable outcomes through a smart and controlled recovery process — no dangerous martingale or uncontrolled grid expansion. It’s a measured, mathematical approach to consistent profit recovery.


Why Traders Choose WallStreet Recovery PRO

WallStreet Recovery PRO is not just another scalper — it’s an intelligent trading solution with a built-in arsenal of professional features designed to give you an edge in real-world trading.


Key Features:
  • Advanced Money Management System – automatically adjusts position size based on account balance and risk level.
  • High-Impact News Filter – avoids trading during volatile news events.
  • Efficient Dynamic Trading Logic – adapts to current market conditions for optimal entries and exits.
  • Drawdown Protection System – dynamically limits risk to protect your capital.
  • Advanced Time Management System – allows precise control of trading sessions.
  • Revolutionary Broker SPY Module – to protect your capital from unethical brokers.
  • Intelligent Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit – flexible exit levels adjusted to volatility.
  • High Slippage & Spread Protection – prevents execution during unfavorable conditions.
  • Profit Protection System – locks in gains once trades move into profit.
Easy to Use – No Complicated Setup

WallStreet Recovery PRO is designed for plug-and-trade simplicity.
You don’t need to load any external .set files — all optimized parameters for the supported pairs are pre-integrated into the EA.

Just install, attach it to the supported pairs, and start trading!

Supported Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

There is also a MT5 version! Check on my profile!


Official Recommendations


Timeframe: M15

Currency Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

Fast Backtesting: M1 data + Open prices

Accurate Backtesting: M15 data + Every tick (recommended for best modeling quality)

Settings: Default parameters are fully optimized for all supported pairs


Compatible with All Brokers and Prop Firms

WallStreet Recovery PRO is fully compatible with all types of brokers and accounts, including ECN/STP brokers, proprietary trading firms, and funded account programs such as FTMO and others.

Its Drawdown Protection System makes it especially suitable for prop firm challenges — dynamically managing risk and preventing excessive losses to meet strict trading rules.


The Ultimate Recovery Trading Engine

WallStreet Recovery PRO is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a complete trading ecosystem designed for serious traders who value stability, intelligent recovery, and consistent profit potential.

With years of proven strategy behind it and a new generation of recovery technology, WallStreet Recovery PRO is your professional partner for the modern forex market.


WallStreet Recovery PRO Settings

  • WinLargeFonts true/false: use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts. 
  • Magic: a unique identifier through which WallStreet Recovery PRO recognises and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct unique identifier.
  • EA_Comment: you can type here a comment, if you wish to mark the WallStreet Recovery PRO trades.
  • MaxSpread: maximum allowed spread.
  • MaxSpreadExit: MaxSpreadExit - The parameter is used to control closing the trades and avoid closing the trades when the current market conditions are not good. Especially when the current spread is greater than MaxSpreadExit. 
  • Slippage: maximum allowed slippage.
  • StealthMode true/false: a mode which conceals stoploss and takeprofit levels in program logic, making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stoploss and takeprofit orders are not located in the trading server. In this case, if your trading terminal is not connected, or the robot is not working, your orders would not be protected. However, we are strongly encouraging using the StealthMode, because in some cases the visible StopLoss levels could be attacked tendentiously by algorithms that some unethical brokers could use.  
  • EmergencyStopDist: this parameter ensures a second level of protection, when StealthMode is used. At values greater than zero it activates a second level of true (Emergency) StopLoss on a greater distance then the virtual hidden StopLoss is located. In such case the value of the new emergency StopLoss will be the sum of the EmergencyStopDist value plus the value of the hidden StopLoss. 
  • NFA true/false: use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated.
  • No_Hedge true/false: use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.
  • .......



Отзывы 2
B4BcpFGj
944
B4BcpFGj 2025.11.27 23:59 
 

I'm impressed with backtests and live results. Looking forward to see how it performs on live account.

acarette
51
acarette 2025.11.10 17:52 
 

This is my second purchase from this seller and very satisfied with both. Very easy install and great support from Lachezar. Great price for this sophisticated EA.

