Trades:
258
Profit Trades:
213 (82.55%)
Loss Trades:
45 (17.44%)
Best trade:
40.74 AUD
Worst trade:
-22.04 AUD
Gross Profit:
442.16 AUD (19 586 pips)
Gross Loss:
-135.33 AUD (8 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (20.67 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.48 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
23.02%
Max deposit load:
2.86%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.92
Long Trades:
145 (56.20%)
Short Trades:
113 (43.80%)
Profit Factor:
3.27
Expected Payoff:
1.19 AUD
Average Profit:
2.08 AUD
Average Loss:
-3.01 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-0.17 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.04 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.00%
Annual Forecast:
24.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.88 AUD
Maximal:
22.04 AUD (2.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.68% (22.04 AUD)
By Equity:
5.88% (52.32 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|137
|EURUSD
|121
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|126
|EURUSD
|107
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|5.3K
|EURUSD
|6.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +40.74 AUD
Worst trade: -22 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.67 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.17 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 14
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.25 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.34 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.67 × 123
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.70 × 64
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.75 × 8
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.77 × 48
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.89 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.01 × 91
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.16 × 99
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.18 × 97
|
SquaredFinancial-Live2
|1.25 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.32 × 3817
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.33 × 3
WallStreet Recovery PRO official signal account!
WallStreet Recovery PRO MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150141
WallStreet Recovery PRO MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150142
