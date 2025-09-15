SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / WallStreet Recovery PRO
Lachezar Krastev

WallStreet Recovery PRO

Lachezar Krastev
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 48%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
258
Profit Trades:
213 (82.55%)
Loss Trades:
45 (17.44%)
Best trade:
40.74 AUD
Worst trade:
-22.04 AUD
Gross Profit:
442.16 AUD (19 586 pips)
Gross Loss:
-135.33 AUD (8 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (20.67 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.48 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
23.02%
Max deposit load:
2.86%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.92
Long Trades:
145 (56.20%)
Short Trades:
113 (43.80%)
Profit Factor:
3.27
Expected Payoff:
1.19 AUD
Average Profit:
2.08 AUD
Average Loss:
-3.01 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-0.17 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.04 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.00%
Annual Forecast:
24.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.88 AUD
Maximal:
22.04 AUD (2.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.68% (22.04 AUD)
By Equity:
5.88% (52.32 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 137
EURUSD 121
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 126
EURUSD 107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 5.3K
EURUSD 6.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.74 AUD
Worst trade: -22 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.67 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.17 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 14
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live18
0.25 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.34 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.50 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.67 × 123
ICMarkets-Live20
0.70 × 64
Tickmill-Live05
0.75 × 8
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.77 × 48
ICMarkets-Live11
0.89 × 9
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.01 × 91
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.16 × 99
ICMarkets-Live09
1.18 × 97
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.32 × 3817
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.33 × 3
36 more...
WallStreet Recovery PRO official signal account! 

WallStreet Recovery PRO MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150141

WallStreet Recovery PRO MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150142

No reviews
2025.11.07 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 09:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
