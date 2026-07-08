OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
osasFXea · MetaTrader 4 & 5OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel
One-click rapid trade panel for fast discretionary basket trading on gold, crypto, forex, and more.
OverviewWhat it does
RapidFire Panel places you in complete control of your basket trading workflow. Every core action — open, manage, close — is one click away on a branded dashboard that sits on your chart. The panel follows the same visual rule throughout: SELL on the left, BUY on the right, so muscle memory builds fast.
One click on SELL or BUY places your configured number of market orders simultaneously — up to 90 by default — each with Take Profit and Stop Loss already attached. A short pause between orders avoids requotes and "trade context busy" errors on busy markets.
Every second the panel scans every open trade on the chart symbol. Any trade missing a TP or SL — including trades opened manually or from your phone — receives them automatically, calculated from your pip inputs and respecting the broker's minimum stop distance.
Set a target in the Basket $ box and the panel monitors your floating profit. Three modes control how the target is applied — choose on the fly without detaching the panel.
Sell P/L on the left, Buy P/L on the right, and Total P/L centered below in blue when positive and red when negative. A single glance tells you exactly where your position stands.
The optional dark RapidFire theme saves your original chart colors before applying, so toggling it off restores your chart exactly — indicators, lines, and color scheme all intact.
A configurable MaxTotalPositions limit prevents the MT4 error 148 / MT5 retcode 10033 broker order-cap error. The panel warns clearly and opens only what fits, rather than flooding the log with failures.
Basket profit closureThree basket modes
The Basket Mode button at the bottom of the panel cycles through these live — no need to reopen the input dialog while trades are running.
|Mode
|How it works
|Basket: TOTAL
|All managed trades form one combined pool. The moment the total floating profit reaches your target, every trade closes at once — winners and losers alike. The net result across the whole position is what matters.
|Basket: PER BATCH
|Every rapid click is stamped as a separate batch (visible in the trade comment as osasFXea#1, #2…). Each batch races its own target independently and closes alone when its sum is reached, leaving other batches running.
|Basket: PER TRADE
|Each individual trade closes the moment its own floating profit reaches the target — effectively a money-based Take Profit. Whichever is reached first, the pip-based TP or this target, closes the trade.
Trade managementEight closing buttons
Two clearly labeled groups. The CLOSE PROFIT group closes only winning trades; the CLOSE group closes regardless of profit or loss. SELL is always left, BUY is always right.
Mobile & manual tradesThree Mobile modes
Controls how the panel treats trades placed from your phone or by hand on the desktop — any trade the panel did not open itself. Cycle through modes live with the Mobile button.
|Mode
|Behaviour
|Mobile: OFF
|The panel ignores mobile and manual trades entirely. No TP/SL, not counted in the basket, not included in any close button. They are invisible to the EA.
|Mobile: ON
|Mobile trades are fully managed (TP/SL enforced, counted in basket, closed by the close buttons). The rapid basket fires from a mobile trade only if the mobile lot size matches the panel's Lot Size. A mismatch is a safety lock — the single trade is still managed but no rapid basket opens, preventing an unexpected phone lot from firing a large basket.
|Mobile: AUTO
|Full management plus the rapid basket always fires, following the mobile trade's lot size automatically. The panel's Lot Size box updates to reflect what you traded on the phone, keeping the display truthful.
SetupPip size — set this first
A blue information line at the top of the panel shows exactly what one pip equals on the current chart, and what your TP and SL translate to in price. Always read this line before trading. Set PipSizeOverride in the Inputs tab according to the symbol:
|Symbol
|PipSizeOverride
|What "TP 50" means
|Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD…)
|0 — automatic
|50 normal pips
|Gold (XAUUSD)
|0 — automatic (built in)
|a $5.00 move
|Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
|1.0
|a $50 move
|Other crypto / CFDs
|the price unit you want 1 pip to equal
|50 × that unit
InputsKey parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|DefaultLotSize
|Starting lot size per trade. Editable live on the panel.
|NewTradeTakeProfitPips
|Take Profit distance in pips for every new trade.
|NewTradeStopLossPips
|Stop Loss distance in pips for every new trade.
|PipSizeOverride
|What one pip equals in price. 0 = automatic detection (Forex and Gold). Set 1.0 for BTCUSD.
|NumberOfTrades
|How many trades to open per rapid click. Editable live on the panel.
|BasketProfitTarget
|Auto-close trigger in account currency. 0 = disabled.
|BasketScope
|Which trades count toward the basket: EA trades only, all chart symbol trades, or entire account.
|InBasketMode
|Starting basket mode (Total / Per Batch / Per Trade). Changeable live on the panel.
|EnforceTPSLOnAllTrades
|When true, the panel adds missing TP/SL to every trade on the symbol, including manual and mobile trades.
|InMobileMode
|Starting mobile mode (OFF / ON / AUTO). Changeable live on the panel.
|ChartStyle
|Keep your own chart colors, or apply the RapidFire dark theme on attach. Toggleable live.
|MaxTotalPositions
|Safety cap on total open orders. Prevents broker error 148. Default 90.
|Slippage
|Maximum allowed slippage in points.
|MagicNumber
|Unique identifier for this EA's trades.
Before you startImportant notes
- MT5 requires a hedging account. On a netting account, MT5 merges rapid trades into one position and basket features cannot work as designed. Choose the Hedging account type when opening your MT5 account. The panel warns you if it detects a netting account.
- The panel is a trade execution and management tool. It does not generate signals or predict market direction. Always practise on a demo account first and use position sizes appropriate to your capital.
- Buttons cannot be clicked in the Strategy Tester. In the tester, the panel runs a minimal automatic trade cycle for validation purposes only. This is how it passes Market validation — it does not affect live chart behavior.
- Opening many trades at once multiplies risk. Ten trades of 0.10 lots carry ten times the risk of one trade. On symbols with a wide spread (common on crypto), each basket starts slightly in loss due to the spread cost.
- Basket closure realizes the net amount, not exactly the target. Because closing many trades takes a moment and price continues moving, the realized result will be approximately the target — a few cents either way is normal in fast markets.
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