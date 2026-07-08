OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire MT5

OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel

osasFXea  ·  MetaTrader 4 & 5

OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel

One-click rapid trade panel for fast discretionary basket trading on gold, crypto, forex, and more.

MT4 & MT5 Utilities Category Hedging accounts XAUUSD · BTCUSD · Forex

Overview

What it does

RapidFire Panel places you in complete control of your basket trading workflow. Every core action — open, manage, close — is one click away on a branded dashboard that sits on your chart. The panel follows the same visual rule throughout: SELL on the left, BUY on the right, so muscle memory builds fast.

Rapid basket opening

One click on SELL or BUY places your configured number of market orders simultaneously — up to 90 by default — each with Take Profit and Stop Loss already attached. A short pause between orders avoids requotes and "trade context busy" errors on busy markets.

Automatic TP / SL enforcement

Every second the panel scans every open trade on the chart symbol. Any trade missing a TP or SL — including trades opened manually or from your phone — receives them automatically, calculated from your pip inputs and respecting the broker's minimum stop distance.

Basket profit auto-closure

Set a target in the Basket $ box and the panel monitors your floating profit. Three modes control how the target is applied — choose on the fly without detaching the panel.

Live P/L display

Sell P/L on the left, Buy P/L on the right, and Total P/L centered below in blue when positive and red when negative. A single glance tells you exactly where your position stands.

Chart theme with true restore

The optional dark RapidFire theme saves your original chart colors before applying, so toggling it off restores your chart exactly — indicators, lines, and color scheme all intact.

Safety order cap

A configurable MaxTotalPositions limit prevents the MT4 error 148 / MT5 retcode 10033 broker order-cap error. The panel warns clearly and opens only what fits, rather than flooding the log with failures.

Basket profit closure

Three basket modes

The Basket Mode button at the bottom of the panel cycles through these live — no need to reopen the input dialog while trades are running.

Mode How it works
Basket: TOTAL All managed trades form one combined pool. The moment the total floating profit reaches your target, every trade closes at once — winners and losers alike. The net result across the whole position is what matters.
Basket: PER BATCH Every rapid click is stamped as a separate batch (visible in the trade comment as osasFXea#1, #2…). Each batch races its own target independently and closes alone when its sum is reached, leaving other batches running.
Basket: PER TRADE Each individual trade closes the moment its own floating profit reaches the target — effectively a money-based Take Profit. Whichever is reached first, the pip-based TP or this target, closes the trade.

Trade management

Eight closing buttons

Two clearly labeled groups. The CLOSE PROFIT group closes only winning trades; the CLOSE group closes regardless of profit or loss. SELL is always left, BUY is always right.

— Close Profit group —
SELL Close Profit SELL — closes only profitable sell trades
BUY Close Profit BUY — closes only profitable buy trades
ALL Close PROFIT ALL — closes every trade currently in profit, both directions
— Close group —
SELL Close SELL Only — closes all sell trades, win or lose
BUY Close BUY Only — closes all buy trades, win or lose
ALL Close ALL — closes every managed trade in one tap
Fast closing: close requests are sent in a burst rather than one-by-one, then a verification pass catches any stragglers. A large basket clears in a moment rather than slowly one trade at a time.

Mobile & manual trades

Three Mobile modes

Controls how the panel treats trades placed from your phone or by hand on the desktop — any trade the panel did not open itself. Cycle through modes live with the Mobile button.

Mode Behaviour
Mobile: OFF The panel ignores mobile and manual trades entirely. No TP/SL, not counted in the basket, not included in any close button. They are invisible to the EA.
Mobile: ON Mobile trades are fully managed (TP/SL enforced, counted in basket, closed by the close buttons). The rapid basket fires from a mobile trade only if the mobile lot size matches the panel's Lot Size. A mismatch is a safety lock — the single trade is still managed but no rapid basket opens, preventing an unexpected phone lot from firing a large basket.
Mobile: AUTO Full management plus the rapid basket always fires, following the mobile trade's lot size automatically. The panel's Lot Size box updates to reflect what you traded on the phone, keeping the display truthful.
Example: You are away from the PC and open a 0.05 lot trade on your phone. Your desktop panel is set to 0.01. In Mobile: ON, the single trade is managed safely — no basket fires because the lots differ. In Mobile: AUTO, the panel adopts 0.05, updates the display, and fires the full rapid basket at that size.

Setup

Pip size — set this first

A blue information line at the top of the panel shows exactly what one pip equals on the current chart, and what your TP and SL translate to in price. Always read this line before trading. Set PipSizeOverride in the Inputs tab according to the symbol:

Symbol PipSizeOverride What "TP 50" means
Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD…) 0 — automatic 50 normal pips
Gold (XAUUSD) 0 — automatic (built in) a $5.00 move
Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 1.0 a $50 move
Other crypto / CFDs the price unit you want 1 pip to equal 50 × that unit

Inputs

Key parameters
Parameter Description
DefaultLotSize Starting lot size per trade. Editable live on the panel.
NewTradeTakeProfitPips Take Profit distance in pips for every new trade.
NewTradeStopLossPips Stop Loss distance in pips for every new trade.
PipSizeOverride What one pip equals in price. 0 = automatic detection (Forex and Gold). Set 1.0 for BTCUSD.
NumberOfTrades How many trades to open per rapid click. Editable live on the panel.
BasketProfitTarget Auto-close trigger in account currency. 0 = disabled.
BasketScope Which trades count toward the basket: EA trades only, all chart symbol trades, or entire account.
InBasketMode Starting basket mode (Total / Per Batch / Per Trade). Changeable live on the panel.
EnforceTPSLOnAllTrades When true, the panel adds missing TP/SL to every trade on the symbol, including manual and mobile trades.
InMobileMode Starting mobile mode (OFF / ON / AUTO). Changeable live on the panel.
ChartStyle Keep your own chart colors, or apply the RapidFire dark theme on attach. Toggleable live.
MaxTotalPositions Safety cap on total open orders. Prevents broker error 148. Default 90.
Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in points.
MagicNumber Unique identifier for this EA's trades.

Before you start

Important notes
  • MT5 requires a hedging account. On a netting account, MT5 merges rapid trades into one position and basket features cannot work as designed. Choose the Hedging account type when opening your MT5 account. The panel warns you if it detects a netting account.
  • The panel is a trade execution and management tool. It does not generate signals or predict market direction. Always practise on a demo account first and use position sizes appropriate to your capital.
  • Buttons cannot be clicked in the Strategy Tester. In the tester, the panel runs a minimal automatic trade cycle for validation purposes only. This is how it passes Market validation — it does not affect live chart behavior.
  • Opening many trades at once multiplies risk. Ten trades of 0.10 lots carry ten times the risk of one trade. On symbols with a wide spread (common on crypto), each basket starts slightly in loss due to the spread cost.
  • Basket closure realizes the net amount, not exactly the target. Because closing many trades takes a moment and price continues moving, the realized result will be approximately the target — a few cents either way is normal in fast markets.
Support: provided through the Comments section of this product page on MQL5. When asking for help, include your symbol, a screenshot of your chart with the panel, and your account type (standard or cent).

OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel  ·  Powered by osasFXea  ·  © 2026 osasFXea. All rights reserved.


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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
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5 (1)
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
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Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Indicator Automation XT
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5 (1)
Utilities
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
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Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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