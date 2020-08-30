WT Vwap 5 Bands

WT Vwap 5 Bands


The WT Vwap Bands indicator is an indicator that combines price and volume, helping to show whether the price is within the "fair price", overbought or oversold.

The indicator code was designed for performance and has already been tested in a real trading account.

In addition to the visual inputs (color, thickness and line style), the user can define a% value that depends on the price.

The default values work with the most distant band at 1% of the price and then dividing this distance in 3, that is, 0.33% and 0.66% of the price.

These values may need to be changed depending on the asset or pair you are going to trade.

This indicator can be used in the strategy tester (works in demo) and can also be used in an Expert Advisor (robot) to give input and output signals.

It is!

Success and good trades!

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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Several techniques use volume as an important point in the trade. Whether to indicate strength, exhaustion, pullback weakness, among others. In chief I quote Richard Wyckoff's theory, which said about the importance of looking price and volume. However, there are several possibilities to filter what is volume that should be noticed. PVRSA/PVA users use an indicator with specific colors, which assist in identifying the volume and type of movement that the price has made. Will the high volume
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Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
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Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Candle Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation on the price chart and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the vol
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With it, you leave pre-configured two expansion settings and one fibo retraction configuration to use via keyboard shortcut and mouse click. That is, the Fibo_Z utility facilitates the use of MT5's native functions. The shortcut keys are: "Z" configuration 1 of the expansion. "X" expansion setting 2 "Z" retraction configuration. "V" clears objects from the screen. It is. Success and good trades!
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Indicators
The White's Candle Color indicator (by volume) will color the candles based on the current candle's volume compared to the moving average of the volume. This will allow you to see clearly if the volume (real or tick) is within the normal range, whether it is high or low and bring very important information about the market. I hope that this indicator can help in your operational. Success and good trades!
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O indicador Vwap Deviation Bands segue na mesma linha dos outros indicadores da White Trader, que buscam leveza, personalização e qualidade, para entregar o que há de melhor para o trader. Isto, além de combinar preço e volume (informações importantes para o trader) com uma medida estatística do desvio padrão. Este indicador já foi utilizado e testado por outros traders que deram sugestões, inclusive, para chegarmos nesta versão final (embora ainda esteja aceitando sugestões, sempre :)   ). O de
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Midas is the acronym for Market Interpretation / Data Analysis System is a trade approach started in 1995 by technical analyst Paul Levine and later developed by Andrew Coles, PhD and David Hawkins. Learn more in the book MIDAS Technical Analysis: A VWAP Approach to Trading and Investing in Today's Markets , (I saw that it is possible buy via Amazon). The positive points in relation to the Midas-based indicators are the prediction of movement reversal points, the negative point is the subjectivi
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Indicators
The Vwap Bands Auto indicator seeks to automatically map the maximum market frequency ( automatic update of the outermost band ) and has two intermediate bands that also adjust to daily volatility. Another tool from White Trader that combines price and volume, in addition to mapping the daily amplitude. The external band is updated automatically when the daily maximum or minimum breaks the current frequency, and can be an input signal, seeking a return to the daily vwap. Thus, in addition t
Start Midas Fibo Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Here we have the Start Midas Fibo Bands , I confess that it is an indicator that excited me enough to operate because I was able to find more defined rules. Well, the indicator has the functions of the other indicators of the Start line , which is a possibility to plot several Midas on the screen, you can move the anchor point using keyboard shortcuts and use the legend to differentiate one anchor from another. The rules that I have analyzed for my possible setup are recommended to the entry, st
Prior Lines
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
This indicator shows on the current day some lines of interest, such as maximum, minimum and closing of the previous day, as well as the opening, maximum and minimum price of the current day. It can also show the GAP (closing of the previous day and opening of the current day) and projections of the amplitude of the previous day, according to the value you choose in the multiplier. Oh, I was going to forget. It is also possible to determine the time frame, which is daily by default. If this i
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Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
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The best Vwap Midas coding for Metatrader 5 you can find in White Trader indicators. The indicator has been optimized not to recalculate (improving performance) and has several visual settings for you to adapt in your own way. TRY IT FOR FREE by clicking the free demo button Where and why to use Vwap Midas (and Auto Zig Vwap Midas) can be used on a variety of indices, currencies, forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and commodities. Many successful traders use price and volume to get the
Danko Trend Color
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The Danko Trend Color indicator is actually a candle coloring to bring practicality, ease and information to your charts. Danko Trend Color combines PRICE AND VOLUME indicators to define the prevailing trend, so the colors are: Blue (indicates an uptrend) Orange (indicates a downtrend) White (indicates undefined trend) I don't like to promise anything with my indicators, I ask you to download, test it for free (for use in backtesting) and see if the indicator can, in some way, help your oper
Danko DTC Panel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Utilities
Do not buy before seeing the Danko Trend Color product, as this panel is a way to view a summary of this indicator on various timeframes. The Danko DTC Panel utility allows you to look at the trend in up to 5 timeframes. When clicking on the timeframe texts, a new window will open with the indicator plotted on the screen so you can see the complete chart. The width of the panel, with the amount of candles you want to see, is customizable, see the images below. Ao clicar nos textos dos timeframe
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Antonio Augusto Morais
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Antonio Augusto Morais 2021.03.19 23:02 
 

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Ricardo Almeida Branco
10058
Reply from developer Ricardo Almeida Branco 2021.05.18 05:00
Muito obrigado pela avaliação! Espero que o indicador esteja lhe ajudando nos trades! Sucesso!
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