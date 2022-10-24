Waves Multi Timeframe

This indicator helps you to identify trends and patterns.

It shows the short-term, medium-term and long-term trend at the same time on the screen.

It supports every timeframe except monthly.

This indicator NOT implement the ZigZag indicator, but it uses its own, fast react algorithm.





Supported markets:

- Forex

- Metal

- Energies Spot

- in Energies Futures only

o US Crude Oils

- in Indices Spot only

o US Tech 100 Index

o UK 100 Index

o US Wall Street 30 Index

o US SPX 500 Index

o US Small Cap 2000 Index

- Crypto





Unsupported markets:

- other Energies Futures

- Softs

- other Indices Spot

- Stock CFD’s

- Bonds CFDs

#trend #pattern #mtf #multitimeframe #zigzag