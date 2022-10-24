Waves Multi Timeframe

  • Indicators
  • Krisztian Fazekas
    Krisztian Fazekas

    Krisztian Fazekas

    • senior at  Forex Trader and MQL Developer
    • Hungary
    • 180
    I am a Forex trader and MQL developer with almost 20 years of market experience.
    I build Expert Advisors, indicators, scripts and custom trading tools.
    I don’t just write code. I look at your idea from a trading and risk point of view and tell you if something is not suitable for real trading.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

This indicator helps you to identify trends and patterns.

It shows the short-term, medium-term and long-term trend at the same time on the screen.

It supports every timeframe except monthly.

This indicator NOT implement the ZigZag indicator, but it uses its own, fast react algorithm.


Supported markets:

-        Forex

-        Metal

-        Energies Spot

-        in Energies Futures only

o   US Crude Oils

-        in Indices Spot only

o   US Tech 100 Index

o   UK 100 Index

o   US Wall Street 30 Index

o   US SPX 500 Index

o   US Small Cap 2000 Index

-        Crypto


Unsupported markets:

-        other Energies Futures

-        Softs

-        other Indices Spot

-        Stock CFD’s

-        Bonds CFDs

#trend #pattern #mtf #multitimeframe #zigzag

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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