The Advanced Trend Scalper MT5 indicator is designed to help both novices and professional traders.

The indicator analyses the market and gives you buy and sell signals. It does not use any other indicators, it works only with the market actions. The signal appears right after the candle close and it does not repaint. The efficient algorithm provides a high degree of reliability of such signals.

Advanced Trend Scalper for the MetaTrader 4 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33283

Advantages of the indicator

Generates minimum false signals.

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Simple and easy indicator configuration.

Works on all timeframes.

Works on any financial instrument.

The indicator does not repaint.

Sending signals to email and mobile devices.





Recommended symbols

EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP.





Recommendations on usage

Buy signal: the indicator arrow is directed upwards.

Sell signal: the indicator arrow is directed downwards.





Parameters

Period - the main parameter, responsible for the indicator calculation period.

- the main parameter, responsible for the indicator calculation period. Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Email enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Push enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.







