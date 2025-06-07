AUI Eagle Duel

AUI Bot - Artificial Ultra Instinct

ATTENTION: This bot is NOT for you if you're looking for daily, weekly, or monthly profits.

This bot is designed solely for ANNUAL profitability. So, if you're not willing to let it work quietly for an entire year without intervention, it's not for you.

How Does This Bot Work?

The bot analyzes multiple market factors across different timeframes to make very strict decisions. It only enters an operation when it detects a perfect confluence of favorable conditions. Because of this, weeks or even months can pass without it opening a single trade.

But when it decides to enter... it goes all in.

It opens multiple operations in the same direction, using 100% of the account's available margin. This means it doesn't enter "little by little," but rather in a block, maximizing the moment.

When Does It Buy or Sell?

To buy, the bot waits for the market to be cheap, without strong selling pressure, with signs of positive momentum and low saturation. Additionally, it verifies that there's strength in the underlying trend before acting.

To sell, it waits for the opposite: for the market to be expensive, with signs of buying exhaustion, slight bearish pressure, and a general trend that supports the decline.

To exit trades, it analyzes whether the price begins to show signs of exhaustion in the current direction, along with momentum changes and overbought or oversold conditions. It doesn't close for small pullbacks; it only does so when it sees a real threat to the movement.

Risk Management

The bot uses a 14-point Trailing Stop, which means that if the price moves in your favor, it secures part of the profits while letting the rest run.

It's recommended to start with a lot size of 0.03 for accounts of $1000 USD.

For every additional $1000, you can increase the initial lot size by +0.01.

Example:

  • $2000 account → Initial lot size: 0.04
  • $3000 account → Initial lot size: 0.05
  • If your account is less than $1000, use lot size 0.01

Important Considerations

This bot is part of the AUI – Artificial Ultra Instinct family, a series of bots designed to operate as if they have a special "instinct": they wait for the perfect moment, and when they find it, they use all available force.

By using 100% of the available margin, it's recommended to start with small accounts (e.g., $1000) to avoid overexposure.

It's mandatory to have a VPS to keep the bot running 24/7 throughout the year without interruptions.

Don't expect to see trades every day. This bot may enter trades few times a year, but each entry will be strong and backed by multiple signals.

Who Is This Bot For?

  • Long-term vision traders
  • People who don't want to constantly monitor charts
  • Users with the discipline to let the bot work without interference
  • Those who understand the power of patience in trading

If you're looking for a tool to trade with intelligence, strength, and an annual strategic vision, this AUI bot is designed for you.

Otherwise, it's better to look for a more active option with frequent entries.

Important Note:

This bot will never be for sale. Its use will only be available through annual lease and will start at the lowest price allowed by the MQL5 platform.

However, please note that when periods of profitability arrive, the rental value will progressively increase. This rewards those who trust its long-term logic from the beginning.


