Martingale EA Trading Forex

IKAN MFX

In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator), an advanced automated trading system.

IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price movements, and make precise trading decisions.

Imagine you are navigating a ship in the vast financial ocean. IKAN is the advanced navigation system that helps you steer through stormy waves, avoid dangerous reefs, and reach your destination safely.

With IKAN, you are not merely trading; you are trading with confidence and peace of mind. Let IKAN be your trusted companion on your journey to conquer the financial markets.

IKAN MFX is designed to trade efficiently on popular currency pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, EURGBP, EURCAD, and GBPCAD. The strategy employed in IKAN MFX is the Martingale strategy. This is a relatively risky strategy. However, we have developed a system that identifies signals for opening orders to minimize risk. Therefore, IKAN MFX trades effectively on various currency pairs and even gold.

Input Parameters:

Factorlots: The default value is 0.1 lots for the first order, equivalent to an account with $100,000 capital. The trading value will automatically change as the capital increases or decreases.



Fmaxlots: The maximum volume of a single trade compared to the first order. The default value is 120, meaning it will be 120 times the Factorlots value.



StepPeriod: The number of cycles to measure price volatility in order to determine the next buying point.



StepDels: The coefficient adjusting the volatility level of StepPeriod.



LotExponent: The increment factor for the next order in the Martingale strategy.



SpeadTrades: The maximum spread at which IKAN MFX will open orders.



MaxTrades: The maximum number of buy/sell orders.



ExorderLot: The adjustment coefficient for the opposite order. The default ExorderLot value is 1, which has the lowest risk. The maximum ExorderLot should only be set to 4. Increasing ExorderLot will increase profit but can also increase Maximal drawdown.



CDBUY: Default is true, meaning buy orders are allowed; false will disable buy orders.



CDSELL: Default is true, meaning sell orders are allowed; false will disable sell orders.

RECOMMENDED

Timeframe: M5, M15



Base currency pairs: AUDCAD , EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD

AUDCAD

Additional pairs: AUDNZD, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCAD , GBPAUD

AUDNZD, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCAD

Only trade a maximum of 5 currency pairs, with an average of 3 pairs or fewer.



After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I will add you to a private group and I will send you additional detailed instructions.



Before using, you should backtest the robot on MT5 with different parameters and currency pairs to understand the detailed workings of the robot.



The minimum asset value to trade with IKAN MFX is $5,000, with the recommended average being $10,000 or more. If you have less capital, it is advised to use a cent account. IKAN EA MFX trades only one currency pair per chart.



Therefore, to trade on different currency pairs, you need to run the EA on separate charts in MT5.

Note by the author:

IKAN MFX has been researched and developed by us over many years. This EA incorporates numerous algorithms and modern capital management methods. IKAN MFX has proven to be relatively safe during our back tests and real trading. However, financial trading is inherently risky and unpredictable. Therefore, please exercise caution and carefully consider your participation in this market.