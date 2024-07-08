Martingale EA Trading Forex

  • Experts
  • Ba Tinh Ho
    Ba Tinh Ho

    Ba Tinh Ho

    Hi Every One
    I am a financial expert with over 20 years of deep experience in forex and stock market investments. Through my tenure at several major financial corporations, I have accumulated extensive knowledge and practical skills in asset management and investment.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

IKAN MFX

In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator), an advanced automated trading system.

IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price movements, and make precise trading decisions.

Imagine you are navigating a ship in the vast financial ocean. IKAN is the advanced navigation system that helps you steer through stormy waves, avoid dangerous reefs, and reach your destination safely.

With IKAN, you are not merely trading; you are trading with confidence and peace of mind. Let IKAN be your trusted companion on your journey to conquer the financial markets.

IKAN MFX is designed to trade efficiently on popular currency pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, EURGBP, EURCAD, and GBPCAD. The strategy employed in IKAN MFX is the Martingale strategy. This is a relatively risky strategy. However, we have developed a system that identifies signals for opening orders to minimize risk. Therefore, IKAN MFX trades effectively on various currency pairs and even gold.

Input Parameters:

    • Factorlots: The default value is 0.1 lots for the first order, equivalent to an account with $100,000 capital. The trading value will automatically change as the capital increases or decreases.
    • Fmaxlots: The maximum volume of a single trade compared to the first order. The default value is 120, meaning it will be 120 times the Factorlots value.
    •  StepPeriod: The number of cycles to measure price volatility in order to determine the next buying point.
    • StepDels: The coefficient adjusting the volatility level of StepPeriod.
    • LotExponent: The increment factor for the next order in the Martingale strategy.
    • SpeadTrades: The maximum spread at which IKAN MFX will open orders.
    • MaxTrades: The maximum number of buy/sell orders.
    • ExorderLot: The adjustment coefficient for the opposite order. The default ExorderLot value is 1, which has the lowest risk. The maximum ExorderLot should only be set to 4. Increasing ExorderLot will increase profit but can also increase Maximal drawdown.
    • CDBUY: Default is true, meaning buy orders are allowed; false will disable buy orders.
    • CDSELL: Default is true, meaning sell orders are allowed; false will disable sell orders.

 

RECOMMENDED

    • Timeframe: M5, M15
    • Base currency pairs:  AUDCAD, EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD
    • Additional pairs: AUDNZD, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD
    • Only trade a maximum of 5 currency pairs, with an average of 3 pairs or fewer.
    • After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I will add you to a private group and I will send you additional detailed instructions.
    • Before using, you should backtest the robot on MT5 with different parameters and currency pairs to understand the detailed workings of the robot.
    • The minimum asset value to trade with IKAN MFX is $5,000, with the recommended average being $10,000 or more. If you have less capital, it is advised to use a cent account. IKAN EA MFX trades only one currency pair per chart.
    • Therefore, to trade on different currency pairs, you need to run the EA on separate charts in MT5.

Note by the author:

IKAN MFX has been researched and developed by us over many years. This EA incorporates numerous algorithms and modern capital management methods. IKAN MFX has proven to be relatively safe during our back tests and real trading. However, financial trading is inherently risky and unpredictable. Therefore, please exercise caution and carefully consider your participation in this market.

Recommended products
GoldEdge Pro Ultimate
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Experts
GoldEdge AI – Multi-Strategy Adaptive Trading System ️ GoldEdge AI – Parameter Setup Guide Introduction This guide explains how to configure the main parameters of the EA to match your trading style and risk preference. It is recommended to test settings in the Strategy Tester or Demo account before using on a live account. After purchase, feel free to contact us to receive the full setup guide and recommended configurations for optimal performance. Overview GoldEdge AI is a multi-str
GoldEdge Matrix
Chi Sang Lai
Experts
GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD,   JPY and CHF currency complexes , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full op
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
Experts
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1
Manh Cuong Duong
Experts
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window. This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices. Position management The EA divides the position into three stages: - Stage 1 closes at the configured first
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
XAU Portfolio Pro 3 TimeFrames
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Experts
XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames Strategy Overview XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames is a fully automated Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold on the M15, H1 and H4 timeframes. This portfolio combines three proven strategies to provide consistent returns across different market conditions. Development & Robustness Testing This portfolio has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Ext
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
Aurum Cipher
Zhi Jie Jin
Experts
### Short Description Aurum Cipher is a MetaTrader 5 trend-continuation Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD on M5. It evaluates trend, volatility, and price structure after a bar has closed and trades only when its conditions are aligned. ### Trading Approach Aurum Cipher uses selective entries rather than high-frequency trading. Its internal filters evaluate moving-average structure, trend slope, volatility, candle quality, and swing location. The core signal settings are built int
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Experts
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
Holy Grail Quantum
Natanael Rodrigues Mota
Experts
Holy Grail Quantum: EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH WARNING Lifetime License: $499 (The price will increase by $100 for every 10 copies sold). Rentals: 1 Year: $399 | 6 Months: $299 | 3 Months: $199* Planned retail price: $2,499. Licenses are strictly limited to protect market inefficiencies. DOUBLE BONUS OFFER:  Buy Holy Grail Quantum  today, leave an honest review, and receive our VIP bonus package: The  Private Institutional Dashboard  Indicator (to monitor your account metrics like a pro) +
Monex Scalp
Behzad Shadfar
Experts
Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: • User-Friendly Settings: Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. • Session Scheduling: Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. • Adjustable Stop-Loss: Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to your trading pl
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
EA Gold Shopee
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
Overview EAshopee   is a multi -str ategy breakout Expert Advisor for MT5, designed to trade around   Peak/Trough (swing) levels .   The EA identifies key market structure   zones , places pending orders with offset   distance , and manages open positions   using   built-in protection tools such as   Trailing Stop ,   Bre akeven , and   Partial Close on Reversal .   It also includes   risk controls   (Maximum   Drawdown and Daily Loss Limit ) plus   a   trading schedule filter   to control when
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Phonix Recovery EA
Muh Gigih Alambara
Experts
Phonix Recovery EA — v4.33 Phonix Recovery is an automated hedge-recovery Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD on a hedging account . The EA does more than open a trade and wait. It manages a complete group of BUY and SELL positions as one basket. It searches for filtered entries, reacts when price moves against the basket, uses profitable trades to reduce difficult losing positions, repairs empty price gaps after partial closes, and closes the basket when one of its profit plans is r
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
EMAGapCtrend
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O Robô Trader EMAGap faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Mini-índice(B3), utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.    Versão exclusiva para os instrumentos WIN$ e IND$ (Mini-índice B3).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (
Black Thunder EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
5 (1)
Experts
BLACK THUNDER is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5. It applies a breakout scalping method on XAUUSD, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders when its entry conditions are met. The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale, averaging or recovery techniques. Every position is opened with a Stop Loss, and a trailing stop adjusts the stop level as price moves in the position's favor. The price increases by $50 for every 50 purchases One EA. Eight trading personalities. Bui
WakaWakaWay
Kam Yuk Wong
Experts
WakaWakaWay EA   is a fully automated “pullback” trading system. It is especially effective in trading on the “pullback” currency pairs  AUDNZD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. The drawdown is small with very good return. Hope you can enjoy using it.  Timeframe: M15 Currency Pair  : AUDNZD
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Experts
To those who have already purchased, the team would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your support motivates the team and encourages us to continue developing and improving the quality of our products. Transform Your Gold Trading! Unleash Exponential & Sustainable Growth with the "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Are you tired of constantly watching charts? Stressed out every time high-impact economic news is released? Or perhaps you've made profits only to watch them vanish due to ho
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
Phoenix Strike
Premananth R
Experts
Phoenix Strike  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a structured, rules-based system that handles trade execution and management from start to finish — without manual intervention. The system identifies momentum shifts in the market and enters trades with a clearly defined risk on every position. Once a trade is open, a tick-by-tick profit protection mechanism takes over, progressively locking in gains as the market moves forward. The EA does not use
StructureFlow Compass
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
StructureFlow Compass  StructureFlow Compass is a multi-timeframe market structure Expert Advisor built for traders who read price the way institutional desks do — through the rhythm of swing highs and swing lows, not through a single lagging oscillator. At its core sits a self-contained structure-mapping engine that continuously scans price action for confirmed pivot points and classifies the market into a clear state: an unbroken sequence of Higher Highs and Higher Lows means uptrend, a sequen
SwiftCap Trinity EA MT5
Hassan Sarfraz
Experts
SwiftCap Trinity EA | Multi-Strategy MT5 EA for Gold & Prop Firm Trading SwiftCap Trinity EA is a professional-grade multi-strategy MT5 Expert Advisor that combines four independent trading systems into one unified and disciplined framework. Instead of relying on a single strategy or market condition, Trinity is built to adapt. It delivers a balanced, structured, and consistent automated trading approach across different market environments. No set files required. Fully compatible with Prop Fi
Fibo Matrix
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
FiboMatrix: The Institutional Fibonacci Confluence Engine Imagine having a trading system engineered not just for profit, but for absolute capital preservation. If you are tired of standard retail Expert Advisors that perform well in backtests but fail during unexpected live market volatility, you will appreciate the peace of mind that FiboMatrix delivers. By combining classical Fibonacci retracements with multi-indicator confluence and institutional-grade broker defenses, FiboMatrix transforms
XAU Alpha Session
Pavithran J
Experts
XAU Alpha Session – STD | Expert Advisor Description XAU Alpha Session – STD is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for disciplined, rules-based trading on the Gold (XAU/USD) market. The EA is designed exclusively for the M30 (30-minute) timeframe and operates within a defined trading session window centered on the New York market open, capitalizing on structured price behavior during one of the highest-liquidity periods of the trading day. The system combines session-based price st
Market Monster Usdjpy M5 M15
Omer Erkut
Experts
Welcome to my page, where I sell "EXPERT ADVISOR and FOREX SIGNAL & INDICATOR" products, developed over months and nights, using carefully selected parameters and supported by "ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (OPEN AI). If you'd like to purchase truly affordable, algorithmic strategy-tested, trader-friendly expert advisors (EAs) and forex signals (forex signals & indicators) that are suitable for all types of strategies and users (both amateur and professional), and boast a high success rate, you can re
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Titan Trader King Gold Scalping EA for MT5
Ashish Jayant Mone
Experts
Titan Trader King – Gold Scalping EA for MT5 Titan Trader King is a precision-engineered automated trading system designed to capture high-quality momentum and trend continuation opportunities in fast-moving financial markets. The system is specially optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading behavior while maintaining strong performance capability across multiple high-liquidity trading instruments. Built for traders who demand structured, rule-based execution, Titan Trader King removes emotional decis
Buyers of this product also purchase
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 - MQL5 Market Description Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Automated Dual-Engine Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD and other broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD. Version 6.0 combines two independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor. Each engine evaluates market conditions separately and uses its own fixed lot size, magic number, position own
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
Trader Dream 02
Marco Stacchiotti
Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the second of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering. All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.  This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term satisfa
Trader Dream 01
Marco Stacchiotti
Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the first of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering.   All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.    This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term sati
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review