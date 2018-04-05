Grid with Square BBand

Grid + Square BBAnd is the new Grid Trading with new formula of traditional Bollinger Band. It is Square Bollinger Band. It is complex and unique formular that more accurate than the (round)Bollinger Band.

It is build-in with multi-function of Risk&Reward Control such as:





First Trade: Off/On first trade

Series Trade: Off/On sequences trade

Signal Count: This is the core value of calculate Square BBand based on overlap interval

Timeframe: Period of Square BBand

Trade Strategy: 1. Series_Both_Trade: Allow BUY and SELL in series trade

2. Series_BUY_Trade: Allow BUY only in series trade

3. Series_SELL_Trade: Allow SELL only in series trade

4. Single_MidBandBreak: If candle close break bellow mid-band, it will open SELL. Vice versa the break above mid band.

It is allow only 1trade only. If have BUY, will not open SELL. If have SELL, will not open BUY.

5. Dual_MidBandBreak: It is similar to Single_MidBandBreak. It is just allow up to 2 trade at. 1BUY and 1SELL.

Grid Distant: Minimum distant of each trade.

Trade per Block: Number of trades to increase lot size.

Ex: if its value is 5, lot size is 0.01, Multiplier is 2, so 1st to 5th trade will be 0.01. 6th to 10th trade will be 0.02. 11st to 15th trade will be 0.04, and so on.

Lot Size Type: 1. Lot_Multiplier = Multiplier the first lot size

2. Lot_Increase = Plus the first lot size

Lot Size: Size of first trade. Also the basic calculation of series lot size.

Lot Size Multiplier: Number to multiplier for new lot size

Lot Size Increase: Size to add for new lot size

Close Trade Type: 1. Mid_Band_Cross = If BUY, when the Bid cross below MidBand(Yellow Line), it will close all BUY trade. If SELL, when the Ask cross above MidBand(Yellow Line), it will close all SELL trade.

2. Dollar_per_Lot = The value input will time the total lot size that executed in the market. The result is the amount in dollar for close all trade(BUY&SELL) when the floating P&L equal or greater than it.

3. Trailing_Stop_Loss = Use trailing stop loss when it trigger the value input.

Trailing Start: Distant from Break-Even-Point to Current Price to trigger Trailing Stop

Trailing Stop: Distant from trailing stop to current price to secure PROFIT

Cut Loss Type: 1. Cut_Loss_and_Terminate_EA = If holding loss equal or greater than the number input, the EA will close all trade(BUY&SELL) and terminate itself from chart terminal.

2. Cut_Loss = If holding loss equal or greater than the number input, the EA will close all trade(BUY&SELL)

Amount to Cut Loss in Dollar: Amount in dollar to trigger Cut_Loss_Type





As the function above, i believe it will help trader to make money with the proper RISK MANAGEMENT.





P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT, ALWAYS HAVE RISK. USE IT WISELY AT YOUR OWN RISK!!