Alchemic MT5
- Experts
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Mrs Marta S GarrodIt took me a while to get comfortable enough with accepting the losses that came with the game of forex trading, but with every loss, I built resilience and gained essential knowledge towards the inner workings of the market, and with my 19 years of professional experience, I decided to put that
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 28 February 2023
- Activations: 7
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92874
INPUTS FOR ALCHEMIC:
Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here
Magic number: magic number for orders
Lots method: lot management method
manual lots: use a static lot size for all orders
Auto Lot Size: automatically calculate the lot size based on balance percent
Server time offset from gmt: hours shift from gmt time (default: 3)
Symbols prefix: prefix for symbols (eg enter "c" for "cAUDCAD")
Symbols suffix: suffix for symbols (eg enter ".c" for AUDCAD.c)
Maximum spread allowed: no trade will be initiated for symbols with spreads higher than this number
Order direction filter: filters the direction of orders
Only buys: if you want to take only buy positions
Only sells: if you want take only sell positions
Open both: take positions in both directions
Change default template: if you like to use the featured template designed by author
Show panel: hide/show the panel for information