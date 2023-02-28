Alchemic MT5

Alchemic's algorithm does not use martingale, grid or any other risky money management systems, it is based on candlestick analysis. Alchemic analyzes several time frames and determines the dominant price direction for entering/exiting the market. Each trade of the EA is accompanied by stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The size of Stop Loss and Take Profit is determined by market volatility. The EA can trade the specified volume or dynamically select it for each trade based on the amount of available funds, the size of the Stop Loss and the selected risk preset for the trade.









INPUTS FOR ALCHEMIC:

Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here Magic number: magic number for orders Lots method: lot management method manual lots: use a static lot size for all orders Auto Lot Size: automatically calculate the lot size based on balance percent Server time offset from gmt: hours shift from gmt time (default: 3) Symbols prefix: prefix for symbols (eg enter "c" for "cAUDCAD") Symbols suffix: suffix for symbols (eg enter ".c" for AUDCAD.c) Maximum spread allowed: no trade will be initiated for symbols with spreads higher than this number Order direction filter: filters the direction of orders Only buys: if you want to take only buy positions Only sells: if you want take only sell positions Open both: take positions in both directions Change default template: if you like to use the featured template designed by author Show panel: hide/show the panel for information



