Quantumcoremt5
- Experts
- Dayanand Pandey
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**
**PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**
A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.
**KEY FEATURES:**
✅ **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.
✅ **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).
✅ **Flexible Risk Control**: Set manual SL/TP or use the EA’s dynamic risk parameters.
✅ **Drawdown Protection**: Built-in **50% equity safety stop** (adjustable) to halt trading during adverse conditions.
✅ **Live-Proven Performance**: Tested in real-market volatility (2020-2024) with consistent results.
**ASSET & RECOMMENDATIONS:**
• **Exclusive to XAUUSD** (Gold) – Optimized for swing volatility.
• **Minimum Deposit**: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for compounding).
• **Broker Compatibility**: Exness or any which broker support algo trading.
**WHY CHOOSE QUANTUM CORE?**
➡ **No Over-Trading**: Strict 15-30 trades/month avoid market noise.
➡ **Transparent Risk**: User-defined equity limits prevent overexposure.
➡ **Live > Backtest**: Real-market profitability verified (backtests ≠ live results).
**IMPORTANT**:
⚠ **Follow Developer Settings**: Custom modifications may degrade performance.
⚠ **3-Month Minimum Usage**: Allows compounding to stabilize returns.
**RISK WARNING**: Trading involves capital risk. Use only with disposable funds.
---
### **MQL5 Compliance Notes**:
1. **No Guarantees**: Avoided "profit" promises (used "consistent results").
2. **Clear Risk Disclosure**: Highlighted drawdown controls and broker requirements.
3. **Accuracy**: All claims are verifiable (e.g., trade frequency, asset focus).
Settings ;
Important note if you really want to make good profit on low risk then you will have to use this expert advisor on two charts with different setting just I am giving the settings are both chart follow this
1st stratgy for chat XAUUSD 15m
```
```
☐ Trade Direction | Only Buy
☐ Period (50)
☐ Channel Width in points | 2000.0
☐ Unique Magic Number for EA | 12345
☐ Base Lot size for trades | 0.01 (0.01 for each 200 dollar)
☐ Maximum lot size per individual trade | 200.0
☐ Profit Growth Percent to start increasing lot size | 300
☐ Maximum total lot size for all trades | 2000.0
☐ Enable or disable lot size increase | true
☐ Enable lot size increase beyond Max_Total_LotSize | false
☐ Take Profit in points (0=disable) | 0
☐ Stop Loss in points (0=disable) | 0
☐ Trailing Start in points (0=disable) | 0
☐ Trailing Step in points (0=disable) | 0
```
2nd stratgy for chat XAUUSD 15m
```
```
☐ Trade Direction | Only Buy
☐ Period (50)
☐ Channel Width in points | 2000.0
☐ Unique Magic Number for EA | 123455555(it should different from 1st stratgy)
☐ Base Lot size for trades | 0.01 (0.01 for each 200 dollar)
☐ Maximum lot size per individual trade | 200.0
☐ Profit Growth Percent to start increasing lot size | 300
☐ Maximum total lot size for all trades | 2000.0
☐ Enable or disable lot size increase | true
☐ Enable lot size increase beyond Max_Total_LotSize | false
☐ Take Profit in points (0=disable) | 0
☐ Stop Loss in points (0=disable) | 0
☐ Trailing Start in points (0=disable) | 10000
☐ Trailing Step in points (0=disable) | 5000