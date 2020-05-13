On Control EA MT5 V2

On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your income. The only thing left for you to do is to get started and change your life for the better.

Monitoring real accounts in MQL5:

1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/726547 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/713469 3: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/749632 : XAUUSD SET.

* Works on REAL LIVE accounts * Trades all accounts – Trades MICRO, mini, and standard accounts * Operates with 4 and 5 digits after the decimal point * Operates with any MT5 broker

On Control EA have been trading and building ultra high speed trade systems (100% automated) for years.

On Control EA have mathematics experts and we take automated trading very serious and from a mathematical point of view.

On Control EA working with 3M , 30M, 2H and 4H Charts.

The Pairs that the EA working with it: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAUUSD and XTIUSD.

The EA need 1:200 Minimum leverage and 1:500 as a Maximum leverage.

Minimum Deposit $1K, But each $1K need 1 Pair to avoid the Big DD and all of this details on the SET Files.

www.oncontrolea.com