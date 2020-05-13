On Control EA MT5 V2
On Control EA MT5 V2
Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market
On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your income. The only thing left for you to do is to get started and change your life for the better.
Monitoring real accounts in MQL5:
1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/726547
2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/713469
3: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/749632 : XAUUSD SET.
* Works on REAL LIVE accounts
* Trades all accounts – Trades MICRO, mini, and standard accounts
* Operates with 4 and 5 digits after the decimal point
* Operates with any MT5 broker
On Control EA have been trading and building ultra high speed trade systems (100% automated) for years.
On Control EA have mathematics experts and we take automated trading very serious and from a mathematical point of view.
On Control EA working with 3M , 30M, 2H and 4H Charts.
The Pairs that the EA working with it:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAUUSD and XTIUSD.
The EA need 1:200 Minimum leverage and 1:500 as a Maximum leverage.
Minimum Deposit $1K, But each $1K need 1 Pair to avoid the Big DD and all of this details on the SET Files.
Discover True Opportunity You can see the real results Since 2014 from .
Best Of Luck!
www.oncontrolea.com
User didn't leave any comment to the rating