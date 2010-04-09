RS Volatility Expert Advisor MT5

RS Volatility Expert Advisor (RSV EA) MT5

Important preliminary note: The RS Volatility EA MT5 (RSV EA) is not over-fitted. The program code of the RS Volatility EA MT5 (RSV EA) is based on honest forex trading over the last few years.

The RS Volatility EA MT5 is a simple trend-following Expert Advisor and is therefore ideal for trading beginners.

The RSV EA is an EA that generates orders based on signals from the RS Volatility MTF indicator.

The RSV EA trades the first order and builds a grid as soon as the filter conditions are met. The spacing of the grid can be set depending on the signal or as a fixed spacing value. The profits can be set by means of a TP by Money (Params Minimal Profit Target).

The RSV EA displays the profits of individual trades/sequences directly in the chart.

General requirements for trading with RS Volatility EA

Minimum account size: 3000 e.g. USD for trading 1 pair at time with the lowest starting lot 0.05

Leverage 1:500

Not suitable for netting account and ESMA leverage restrictions.

Raw spread accounts and low latency VPS are recommended.

RSV EA works on accounts of various brokers.

We recommend a Roboforex ECN-Account, as the RSV EA has been optimized with the data feed of the broker Roboforex.

For questions: Buyers of the product offered here have the right to join a VIP support group and receive the Radar_Volatility_Indicator free of charge.



Trading futures, forex, CFDs and shares carries the risk of losses. Please trade safely!