AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and EURGBP, capitalizing on price returning to its average after strong directional moves.

After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. FastWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. It focuses on trading correlated currency pairs like, capitalizing on price returning to its average after strong directional moves.

Live Signal: CLICK HERE Current price — only $1387 for the next 10 buyers.

FastWay EA is perfect for those who value simplicity, stability, and clean logic — without a complicated setup, but with highly flexible money management and risk control options.



This Expert Advisor is designed with a true “set and forget” philosophy in mind. It can operate stably for years with minimal user intervention, making it ideal for long-term strategies.



FastWay EA can be used as a standalone solution on your trading account, or as a valuable addition to your diversified portfolio of trading strategies.



Just attach it to your chart, and let it do the rest.





Key Features of FastWay EA: While operating, the EA takes into account not only the quotes of the trading pairs but also: Volatility conditions in global stock markets Volatility of currency rate futures for the base currencies in the traded pairs Volatility and directional signals from the options market for the respective currency pairs

A grid system is used, but martingale is not .

. By default, the EA employs an intelligent exit mechanism to close trades at a loss in the case of prolonged drawdowns — avoiding endless holding of positions.



Minimum requirements and recommendations (f or default settings) Broker: Any broker with a low spread. I recommend IC Markets, IC Trading, or Valutrades.

Minimum initial deposit: $1500

Recommended initial deposit: $2000

Leverage: 1:100 or more

Account type: Hedging

Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (mandatory)



Setup instructions Add permission in the terminal to receive information about financial markets from my analytical server paveludoservice_com (screenshot).

The correct way to run EA: run EA with default settings on any one chart (screenshot).



settings on any (screenshot). The correct way to run EA: remove the symbol list from the settings and launch EA on 4 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP (screenshot).

EA: remove the symbol list from the settings and launch EA on 4 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP (screenshot). Wrong way to launch EA : keep default settings and launch EA on 4 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP (screenshot).



Buyers are invited to join the private user group. Just leave a comment on the product page to request access.

If you'd like free access to the 21-day trial of FastWay EA to see how it performs on a live account, just send me a private message.



