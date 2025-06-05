FastWay EA
- Experts
- PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
- Version: 1.26
- Updated: 6 October 2025
- Activations: 7
This Expert Advisor is designed with a true “set and forget” philosophy in mind. It can operate stably for years with minimal user intervention, making it ideal for long-term strategies.
FastWay EA can be used as a standalone solution on your trading account, or as a valuable addition to your diversified portfolio of trading strategies.
Just attach it to your chart, and let it do the rest.
Key Features of FastWay EA:
- While operating, the EA takes into account not only the quotes of the trading pairs but also:
- Volatility conditions in global stock markets
- Volatility of currency rate futures for the base currencies in the traded pairs
- Volatility and directional signals from the options market for the respective currency pairs
- A grid system is used, but martingale is not.
- By default, the EA employs an intelligent exit mechanism to close trades at a loss in the case of prolonged drawdowns — avoiding endless holding of positions.
Minimum requirements and recommendations (for default settings)
- Broker: Any broker with a low spread. I recommend IC Markets, IC Trading, or Valutrades.
- Minimum initial deposit: $1500
- Recommended initial deposit: $2000
- Leverage: 1:100 or more
- Account type: Hedging
- Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (mandatory)
Setup instructions
- Add permission in the terminal to receive information about financial markets from my analytical server paveludoservice_com (screenshot).
- The correct way to run EA: run EA with default settings on any one chart (screenshot).
- The correct way to run EA: remove the symbol list from the settings and launch EA on 4 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP (screenshot).
- Wrong way to launch EA: keep default settings and launch EA on 4 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP (screenshot).
And very importantly:
