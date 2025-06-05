FastWay EA

FastWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. It focuses on trading correlated currency pairs like AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and EURGBP, capitalizing on price returning to its average after strong directional moves.
FastWay EA is perfect for those who value simplicity, stability, and clean logic — without a complicated setup, but with highly flexible money management and risk control options.

This Expert Advisor is designed with a true “set and forget” philosophy in mind. It can operate stably for years with minimal user intervention, making it ideal for long-term strategies.

FastWay EA can be used as a standalone solution on your trading account, or as a valuable addition to your diversified portfolio of trading strategies.

Just attach it to your chart, and let it do the rest.

Key Features of FastWay EA:

  • While operating, the EA takes into account not only the quotes of the trading pairs but also:
    • Volatility conditions in global stock markets
    • Volatility of currency rate futures for the base currencies in the traded pairs
    • Volatility and directional signals from the options market for the respective currency pairs
  • A grid system is used, but martingale is not.
  • By default, the EA employs an intelligent exit mechanism to close trades at a loss in the case of prolonged drawdowns — avoiding endless holding of positions.


Minimum requirements and recommendations (for default settings)

  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread. I recommend IC Markets, IC Trading, or Valutrades.
  • Minimum initial deposit: $1500
  • Recommended initial deposit: $2000
  • Leverage: 1:100 or more
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (mandatory)


Setup instructions

  • Add permission in the terminal to receive information about financial markets from my analytical server paveludoservice_com (screenshot).
  • The correct way to run EA: run EA with default settings on any one chart (screenshot).
  • The correct way to run EA: remove the symbol list from the settings and launch EA on 4 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP (screenshot).
  • Wrong way to launch EA: keep default settings and launch EA on 4 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP (screenshot).


Buyers are invited to join the private user group. Just leave a comment on the product page to request access.

If you'd like free access to the 21-day trial of FastWay EA to see how it performs on a live account, just send me a private message.

And very importantly:  

Every FastWay EA buyer has the opportunity to get LittleCrazy EA for FREE!

If you’ve already purchased FastWay EA and want to get access to LittleCrazy EA — send me a private messege and I’ll tell you how to get it.

Reviews
CasaHun
46
CasaHun 2025.07.13 11:40 
 

FastWay EA is a very useful tool for who want an alternative long term investment plan.

Ben Qian
86
Ben Qian 2025.06.27 10:55 
 

From NorthEastWay to LittleCrazy to FastWay EA, from MT4 to MT5, I have been buying and following them all the time, and I have made profits all the way. Every question I ask can be answered in time. This time, I tried the latest FastWay EA for 21 days and extended it for another 15 days. I think it is very good and will continue to support it.

Savell Martin
1483
Savell Martin 2025.06.19 14:04 
 

So far so good! Pavel is a long term developer on MQL with some great EA's. I'll report back as time goes on.

Filter:
andylo99
42
andylo99 2025.12.13 09:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

CasaHun
46
CasaHun 2025.07.13 11:40 
 

FastWay EA is a very useful tool for who want an alternative long term investment plan.

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.10.06 12:40
Thank you, CasaHun, for sharing your feedback! I’m glad to hear that you see FastWay EA as a valuable tool for long-term investment strategies. That was exactly my intention — to create a reliable, steady system that can serve as a solid alternative to traditional investment approaches. I truly appreciate your trust and wish you continued success and confidence in your trading journey!
Ben Qian
86
Ben Qian 2025.06.27 10:55 
 

From NorthEastWay to LittleCrazy to FastWay EA, from MT4 to MT5, I have been buying and following them all the time, and I have made profits all the way. Every question I ask can be answered in time. This time, I tried the latest FastWay EA for 21 days and extended it for another 15 days. I think it is very good and will continue to support it.

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.06.30 17:08
Thank you so much for your continued trust and support over the years. I'm truly glad to hear FastWay EA has met your expectations. Your feedback means a lot and motivates me to keep improving.
Investor
819
Investor 2025.06.23 11:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.06.24 08:18
Thank you for your continued trust—your support inspires my ongoing commitment to excellence.
Savell Martin
1483
Savell Martin 2025.06.19 14:04 
 

So far so good! Pavel is a long term developer on MQL with some great EA's. I'll report back as time goes on.

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.06.19 16:00
Thanks a lot! I really appreciate your trust — looking forward to your updates!
Wu Tien Hung
320
Wu Tien Hung 2025.06.12 06:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.06.18 16:24
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad to hear you've found a way to tailor the EA to your own strategy. Wishing you continued success in your trading journey.
Carl Tilley
1047
Carl Tilley 2025.06.10 14:16 
 

As a long term user of NorthEastWay, I bought this without hesitation as it's basically the same EA but with properly thought out safety features to stop you loosing all of your account when Forex goes into meltdown. Pavel has proven himself to be an excellent coder and is always there when you have questions. This is pretty much the best and only long term system you'll need if you keep the risks to medium and regularly take out profit. It's also highly customisable to suit, A+++

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.06.18 16:24
Thank you, Carl. I truly appreciate your long-term trust and detailed feedback. It's always a pleasure to support users like you who understand the importance of risk control and consistency. I'm here anytime if you need assistance.
Minh H
228
Minh H 2025.06.10 13:46 
 

FastWay is a reliable and profitable trading system in the long term.

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.06.18 16:24
Thanks, Minh! I'm happy to hear you see FastWay EA as a long-term solution. Wishing you stable and profitable trading ahead.
sandywilson674
63
sandywilson674 2025.06.09 12:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.06.18 16:24
Thank you very much! I’m honored by your words. It means a lot to know that FastWay EA has met your expectations and that my support has been helpful to you.
