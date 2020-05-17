MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5!

The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight!

MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading!

MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitable for running on the foreign exchange dealer platform that allows hedging trading!

MoneyMaker stableATM Lite uses Martinger and the grid trading system as the foundation, and analyzes the characteristics of the multi-year historical data of the EUR / USD currency trading through big data analysis, and then obtains accurate analysis results!

The code of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is integrated with data blur processing technology, which makes MoneyMaker stableATM Lite automatically process the price when placing orders and closing positions, rather than relying on limit orders to complete orders and take profit and close operations!

The characteristic of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite focus on stable profitting! According to market conditions, the average daily profit is $ 60 ~ $ 180!

There is no dropdown of funds in MoneyMaker stableATM Lite! The maximum dynamic loss in the regular period is less than $400! For the market fuse mechanism in COVID-19, $5000 initial funds can be guaranteed to pass without risk! This undoubtedly proves the strong risk tolerance and its stable and reliable power of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite! !

The initial parameters in MoneyMaker stableATM Lite are the optimal configuration, change the lot size back to 0.03 before running it! IMPORTANT!

Once again, the purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight!