MoneyMaker StableATM Lite

MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5!
The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight!
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading!
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitable for running on the foreign exchange dealer platform that allows hedging trading!
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite uses Martinger and the grid trading system as the foundation, and analyzes the characteristics of the multi-year historical data of the EUR / USD currency trading through big data analysis, and then obtains accurate analysis results!
The code of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is integrated with data blur processing technology, which makes MoneyMaker stableATM Lite automatically process the price when placing orders and closing positions, rather than relying on limit orders to complete orders and take profit and close operations!
The characteristic of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite focus on stable profitting! According to market conditions, the average daily profit is $ 60 ~ $ 180!
There is no dropdown of funds in MoneyMaker stableATM Lite! The maximum dynamic loss in the regular period is less than $400! For the market fuse mechanism in COVID-19, $5000 initial funds can be guaranteed to pass without risk! This undoubtedly proves the strong risk tolerance and its stable and reliable power of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite! !
The initial parameters in MoneyMaker stableATM Lite are the optimal configuration, change the lot size back to 0.03 before running it! IMPORTANT!
Once again, the purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight!
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Propfirm Challenge Helper This Expert Advisor has already funded an account The algorithm is based on a price and action structure, more specifically delimitations of supports and resistances. When presenting a specific pattern in the beginnings of the sessions of NY or JPN with it, it is positioned with a reward risk of 1:7 thus managing to capitalize on the beginnings of the trend. Specific Considerations Check which funding account provider allows you to use EA ONLY USE IN USD JPY - Time
Komo MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
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Practice your trade in replay
Zi Jie Gu
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产品简介： 本工具是一个简单的交易面板，主要用于复盘交易训练。您可以在策略测试环境下根据自己的交易策略进行交易练习。 这个工具主要适用单向交易训练，不适合进行对冲交易训练。 使用方法： 在策略测试中选择本EA，并进行货币兑、图表周期、复盘时间段等相关参数设置。 点击“开始”按钮后，会显示交易面板。 您可以点击“+”、“-”来调整下单时的仓位大小，每点击一次，变化0.01。 BUY按钮用来建立多头仓位。 SELL按钮用来建立空头仓位。 CLOSE按钮用来平仓，如果持有多个仓位，会平仓“报价”靠前的订单。 均线指标： 这个工具提供两条均线指标的显示支持。 在“输入”选项卡中，可以设置均线的显示与否，以及均线的周期参数。 自定义指标： 这个工具还提供一个自定义指标的显示设置。 在“输入”选项卡中，可以设置自定义指标的显示与否，以及它的路径参数。
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