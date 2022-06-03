Kapitaltrader

The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10)

Next price: 600$

KAPITAL SECURE EA   : Is a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts.

LIVE Signals:

Time Frame: M5
Base Currency Pairs: EURCHF,GBPNZD,AUDNZD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,GBPAUD,EURCAD,EURUSD,EURJPY
Additional Currency Pairs: CRYPTO

Input parameters

  • Equity For read: This is the value in % that the EA will adjust each lot taken, the higher this value, the lower the risk that the EA will take.
  • True/False Indicators Without – This is the next update where we will use the feature of some indicators to minimize risk.
  • Dynamic Level value pairs: This is the parameter that most minimizes the risk since it is based on the internal arbitration of the EA that it makes to modify in
  • Separations For Calculations: The greater the separation, the risk is reduced.
  • Compound: uses the compound interest function.
  • 700000 per 70K – If you use a percentage account, it is a benchmark for increasing or decreasing risk
  • Crypto = Fasle Forex = True: (Do not use mixed pairs of cryptocurrencies and forex, the EA will not work properly.
  • Close by Commissions: This is a closing mode but it only works with accounts created under our IB, it is to reduce the risk, based on the commissions returned by the broker.
  • Min Loss, Min StopLoss and Multi Stops (-1000000) – These are the parameters you will use in reference to Close for commissions.
  • Close Same Pair: Activation of the arbitration mode, if you deactivate it only 1 pair can be executed.
  • Close All Positions Equity % – Close all trades when the account percentage is -x% referring to how you started
  • Same configuration for all = false: this is a way to simplify when arbitration is canceled it calls all peers to use the same configuration
  • Draw Information: Obtain detailed information of the value that the Broker will pay based on its lots, this only works for accounts affiliated with us.
  • Close losing positions: Close "individual" positions of each pair, based on written money loss, this parameter is based on $ or € depending on the type of currency you have in your account.
  • Instruments to operate: Maximum 20.
  • Lot Start Pair: Initial lot based on the % previously chosen.
  • Separation of Operations: Initial separation of the main operations.
  • Last Position Hedging: Fuzzy Logic in Peer-to-Peer Lot Movement
  • Lot Multiplier: Hedging
  • Close above $ : Equity close (arbitrage)

After buying EA, be sure to write me in private messages, I will add you to a private group, I will send you additional files and detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer to install  the advisor.

 I will show and teach you how to use it.

AD SETTINGS:

  • You can run all pairs from a single chart using OneChartSetup (M5 timeframe only)
  • This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
  • Wear only the recommended pairs.

EA TESTS:

  • Use the MT5 tester's multi-currency mode to simultaneously test the EA on all recommended pairs.
    Watch the video to see an example     
  • "Use real ticks for better accuracy"
  • Test only on the M5 time frame
  • Long-term testing of 5-10 years is recommended to show the stability of the EA during various market conditions.


Recommended input parameters (LOW RISK):

  • EURCHF,GBPNZD,AUDNZD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,GBPAUD,EURCAD,EURUSD,EURJPY

Minimum balance $1000
Recommended leverage 1:50 or more

This setting is used by   LiveSignal

MT4 Version:    KapitalSecure MT4

PS: Advisor buyers have the right to join the private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write in the field "     comments     ".



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