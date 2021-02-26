LittleCrazy MT5
- Experts
-
PAVEL UDOVICHENKOI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
- Version: 3.57
- Updated: 12 January 2026
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is designed for those who seek high-return opportunities and understand the risks involved in aggressive trading systems. It is especially suitable for small deposits and accounts where the user is prepared for deep drawdowns in exchange for potentially high gains.
Live Signal: CLICK HERE
Bonus offer: You have the opportunity to get LittleCrazy EA for free if you buy my FastWay EA or MultiWay EA.
Minimum requirements and recommendations
- Broker: Any broker with a low spread
- Minimum initial deposit: $200
- Leverage: 1:500 or higher
- Account type: Hedging
- Timeframe: M15
- Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)
Setup instructions
- Add permission in the terminal to receive information about financial markets from my analytical server paveludoservice_com (screenshot).
- The correct way to run EA: run EA with default settings on any one chart (screenshot).
- The correct way to run EA: remove the symbol list from the settings and launch EA on 3 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (screenshot).
- Wrong way to launch EA: keep default settings and launch EA on 3 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (screenshot).
Profitability and risk (based on backtests)
- Estimated average annual return: 150% – 200% (screenshot, screenshot)
- Maximum drawdown: up to 90% or more (including blowing up your account - screenshot)
Attention: This is a high-risk Expert Advisor. Use it only if you are fully aware of the potential for large drawdowns. Suitable for experienced users and small account experiments.
Input parameters
- 'Multi-Currency Symbols' — List of Symbols that EA will manage. If empty, EA will manage the symbol it is running on.
- 'Prefix for comment' — text that will be part of the commentary for each trade opened by EA.
- 'First_Position' — permission to open new trades.
- 'Advanced market data from paveludoservice?' — if true - EA loads additional analytical information about the state of financial markets from my web server.
- 'Using a virtual take-profit?' — If your broker accuses your account of being "hyperactive" - set this to true.
- 'SP500 Symbol' — If EA cannot automatically detect the SP500 symbol in your terminal, then install it manually.
- 'Emergency closing (EC) type' — EA behavior in emergency mode. If 'hard' EA completely stops opening new trades, if 'soft' EA stops opening new trade series, but will open trades within already opened trade series.
- 'EC manual activating' — If true - EA goes into emergency mode. In this mode, EA tries to immediately close all open series of trades that are in profit or breakeven. EA stops trying to earn anything, the main task is to exit the market as quickly as possible.
This EA does not have any adjustable parameters affecting its logic. It is plug-and-play by design.
And very importantly:
- You have the opportunity to get LittleCrazy EA for free if you purchase my FastWay EA or MultiWay EA.
- You can try the 21-day trial version of LittleCrazy EA for free (screenshot).
For details, just send me a private message.
An excellent and affordable EA from a great author.