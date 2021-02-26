LittleCrazy MT5

4.82
LittleCrazy EA is a fully automated trading system with an extremely aggressive risk profile. It trades at the edge of possible risks using a mean-reversion strategy on three correlated pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.

This Expert Advisor is designed for those who seek high-return opportunities and understand the risks involved in aggressive trading systems. It is especially suitable for small deposits and accounts where the user is prepared for deep drawdowns in exchange for potentially high gains.

Live Signal:  CLICK HERE

Bonus offer: You have the opportunity to get LittleCrazy EA for free if you buy my FastWay EA or MultiWay EA.

Minimum requirements and recommendations

  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread
  • Minimum initial deposit: $200
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)

Setup instructions

  • Add permission in the terminal to receive information about financial markets from my analytical server paveludoservice_com (screenshot).
  • The correct way to run EA: run EA with default settings on any one chart (screenshot).
  • The correct way to run EA: remove the symbol list from the settings and launch EA on 3 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (screenshot).
  • Wrong way to launch EA: keep default settings and launch EA on 3 charts: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (screenshot).

Profitability and risk (based on backtests)

  • Estimated average annual return: 150% – 200% (screenshot, screenshot)
  • Maximum drawdown: up to 90% or more (including blowing up your account - screenshot)

Attention: This is a high-risk Expert Advisor. Use it only if you are fully aware of the potential for large drawdowns. Suitable for experienced users and small account experiments.

Input parameters

  • 'Multi-Currency Symbols'  — List of Symbols that EA will manage. If empty, EA will manage the symbol it is running on.
  • 'Prefix for comment' — text that will be part of the commentary for each trade opened by EA.
  • 'First_Position' — permission to open new trades.
  • 'Advanced market data from paveludoservice?' — if true - EA loads additional analytical information about the state of financial markets from my web server.
  • 'Using a virtual take-profit?' — If your broker accuses your account of being "hyperactive" - ​​set this to true.
  • 'SP500 Symbol' — If EA cannot automatically detect the SP500 symbol in your terminal, then install it manually.
  • 'Emergency closing (EC) type' — EA behavior in emergency mode. If 'hard' EA completely stops opening new trades, if 'soft' EA stops opening new trade series, but will open trades within already opened trade series.
  • 'EC manual activating' — If true - EA goes into emergency mode. In this mode, EA tries to immediately close all open series of trades that are in profit or breakeven. EA stops trying to earn anything, the main task is to exit the market as quickly as possible.

This EA does not have any adjustable parameters affecting its logic. It is plug-and-play by design.

And very importantly:

  • You have the opportunity to get LittleCrazy EA for free if you purchase my FastWay EA or MultiWay EA
  • You can try the 21-day trial version of LittleCrazy EA for free (screenshot).

For details, just send me a private message.


Reviews 12
BM17
257
BM17 2025.01.05 17:21 
 

An excellent and affordable EA from a great author.

Ahmet Bilici
77
Ahmet Bilici 2024.05.18 18:07 
 

This is profitable EA but you need to be patient.

Anton Drovenik
692
Anton Drovenik 2023.12.15 18:28 
 

Dober EA

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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Mad Turtle
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4.53 (123)
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Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
BB Return mt5
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Vladimir Mametov
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Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout , Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The
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NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
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NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
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MultiWay EA
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MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price — only
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BM17
257
BM17 2025.01.05 17:21 
 

An excellent and affordable EA from a great author.

Ahmet Bilici
77
Ahmet Bilici 2024.05.18 18:07 
 

This is profitable EA but you need to be patient.

Anton Drovenik
692
Anton Drovenik 2023.12.15 18:28 
 

Dober EA

Igor Iuzhakov
1256
Igor Iuzhakov 2023.09.23 08:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joao Carlos Alves
480
Joao Carlos Alves 2023.07.24 21:46 
 

This being my first EA, very satisfied so far.

myrtus
851
myrtus 2023.05.23 15:19 
 

indifferent as up to now no trades took place. I tested the EA on Demo-Basis and the results encouraged me to buy the EA. Will update as soon as results are available

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13578
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2023.05.23 15:39
this EA rarely trades. Be patient.
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.02.24 10:09 
 

I've been using LittleCrazy Mt5 with real money for nine months now. It is one of the few EAs that make really good money. I absolutely don't understand why the author offers it for sale so cheaply, although it is clear that more than 95% of all other offered EAs are just junk.

pbduong
86
pbduong 2022.11.06 11:52 
 

So far so good

Derval Dervin Dryden
193
Derval Dervin Dryden 2022.10.04 09:31 
 

Profits

Felix Jose Alvarado Tomala
140
Felix Jose Alvarado Tomala 2021.09.09 19:12 
 

He corrido este EA por una semana y vamos con una ganancia de 2.66% hasta el momento con bajo DD.

UPD 2021-11-22: Después de haber alcanzado 39% DD he pausado este EA temporalmente. Aún creo que funciona muy bien, pero necesita una opción que le permita trabajar con menor riesgo.

Jing Yew Yeap
400
Jing Yew Yeap 2021.08.06 15:32 
 

This EA is very stable. I have been running for 5 months and my equity gained almost 80%.

Benjamin Greulich
593
Benjamin Greulich 2021.03.26 14:37 
 

high risky and high profitable martingale EA. seems it uses some technical indicators. If you want to use this logic with lesser/controlable risk, you need to buy the North East Way EA. You can ask the author anything on telegram. The last NZDCAD crah it survives with over 60% dd. On my first month it will make about 10% profit, but it is important to say, that the first days the EA will only gather data, maybe less trades and you need to wait. You can in this time (up to 14 days) use a demo account before you change to a real account on the same terminal.

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