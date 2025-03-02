QuantCore GT

3.91

QuantCore GT

The QuantCore GT EA is an advanced trading system designed to master the complexities of the Forex market using an unparalleled combination of AI-driven intelligence and data-driven strategies. By integrating ChatGPT-o1, the latest GPT-4.5, sophisticated machine learning models, and a state-of-the-art big data approach, QuantCore GT achieves a new level of accuracy, adaptability, and trading efficiency. This Expert Advisor (EA) is characterized by its advanced technology, seamless AI interaction, and first-class customer support, ensuring that traders receive the best possible tools and optimal assistance.

1 EA for Free: When purchasing QuantCore GT, you can choose an additional Expert Advisor from our portfolio that takes your trading strategy to the next level!

Instructions: Setup

Since this strategy is so unique, I intend to sell only a limited number of licenses. Therefore, the price will steadily increase to restrict the number of sales.

Next price: 690 USD

Broker  Any broker, ECN/zero spread preferred
Leverage from 1:20
Deposit min. $200
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1


The combination of GPT models, such as ChatGPT-o1 and GPT-4.5, is not only well-suited for the evaluation of purely text-based data but also excels in image analysis. Modern GPT models, particularly GPT-4.5, possess multimodal capabilities. This means they can incorporate visual data – for example, diagrams, charts, or other image-based information – into their analysis.

Why are they so effective in image analysis?

  • Recognition of complex patterns: Through advanced neural networks, these models can detect visual patterns and correlations that may be crucial for predicting market movements. They identify trendlines, support, and resistance levels in charts, providing traders with additional market insights.
  • Integration of image and text data: The combination of visual information with text-based analysis (such as news, sentiment analysis, or price action patterns) creates a more comprehensive view of the market situation. This synergy enables the inclusion of both quantitative and qualitative aspects in decision-making.
  • Improved decision-making: By simultaneously evaluating visual and numerical data, the trading strategy becomes more dynamic and adaptable. This helps to recognize market changes more quickly and optimize risk management as well as trade execution.

Overall, the multimodal capabilities of the GPT models offer significant added value for systems like QuantCore GT, as they elevate information processing to a new level – by efficiently analyzing not only large amounts of data and text information but also visual signals.


Big Data, AI and Trading Strategy

QuantCore GT revolutionizes trading by combining big data analytics, neural networks, and AI-driven decision-making. The EA processes enormous amounts of historical and real-time market data to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute precise trades. The newly integrated ChatGPT-o1 AI combined with GPT Model 4.5 adds an extra layer of intelligence by dynamically analyzing sentiment, market news, and price action patterns in real time. This AI-powered insight improves decision-making, enabling the EA to dynamically refine trade execution and risk management. By merging deep learning with real-time AI analysis, QuantCore GT continuously adapts to market changes, thereby enhancing trading accuracy and efficiency.

Neural Networks and AI Integration

  • Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs): Recognize complex patterns in historical market data to identify highly probable trades.
  • Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) with LSTM: Analyze time-based dependencies to predict price movements with greater accuracy.
  • Autoencoders: Filter out noise and extract the most valuable trading data for precise decision-making.
  • Reinforcement Learning: Enables continuous learning from past trades and refines strategies based on market conditions.
  • ChatGPT-o1 + GPT 4.5 AI Analysis: Improves trading strategies by interpreting live market sentiment, economic news, and price action data,
    to optimize trade execution.


Advantages of AI-driven Trading

  • Real-Time Market Insights: ChatGPT-o1 and GPT 4.5 AI monitor live economic events and sentiment, allowing QuantCore GT to react immediately.
  • Optimized Trade Execution: AI-driven algorithms refine entry and exit points based on multiple data sources.
  • Dynamic Risk Management: AI evaluates volatility and dynamically adjusts stop-loss and take-profit levels. (coming soon)


Outstanding Customer Support

  • 24/7 Availability: Round-the-clock assistance whenever you need it.
  • Personalized Help: Whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader, all inquiries are handled professionally.
  • Customer-Centric Approach: Tailored solutions and prompt responses to individual trading needs.


Why Choose QuantCore GT?

  • Advanced AI Technology: Combines big data, neural networks, and ChatGPT-o1 + GPT 4.5 AI for superior trading precision.
  • Smart Risk Management: Avoids risky strategies such as Martingale and focuses on intelligent capital protection.
  • Reliable Support: Dedicated support ensures that you are never left without guidance.


QuantCore GT is more than just an automated trading system – it is a full-fledged, AI-enhanced trading assistant. With ChatGPT-o1 + GPT 4.5 AI, advanced neural networks, and a powerful big data strategy, this EA adapts to market conditions like never before. Whether you are looking for precision, adaptability, or an innovative trading edge, QuantCore GT offers a next-generation experience.



Important Notice

Although AI-powered Expert Advisors like QuantCore GT can improve trading performance through advanced analysis, they do not guarantee consistent results.
Financial markets are inherently volatile, and trading always carries risks.

Reviews 12
Dwiki ramadhan
41
Dwiki ramadhan 2025.06.17 04:05 
 

In the previous version, many were hit by Stop Loss, after I backtested it in the latest version, the results were very good, very impressive, hopefully it matches the backtest results

xo_xo
93
xo_xo 2025.03.26 11:25 
 

QuantCore GT is an exceptional EA that operates with stability and precision, ensuring it doesn't open trades recklessly. I've been using this EA to generate steady profits rather than seeking the thrill of high floating trades. It's reliable and provides peace of mind during usage. Additionally, I've conducted thorough back tests, and its win rate is impressively high. This EA truly stands out as a great choice for anyone looking for a trustworthy and effective trading tool. It offers consistency and confidence to help achieve financial goals. Highly recommended!

bharatw
267
bharatw 2025.03.10 13:49 
 

I bought the QuantCore GT a few days back, and my first trade was a loss. I do not blame the EA for the loss, as the market has been unpredictable. The EA has since made a few positive trades. It appears the EA is profitable in the long run. The seller honoured his commitment and provided the second EA. I am satisfied with the purchase.

