NorthEastWay MT5

4.5

NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.

Timeframe: M15
Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD 
Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD

    After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.
    I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.
    If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.


    EA SETUP:

    • You can run all the pairs from a single chart using the OneChartSetup (only M15 timeframe)
    • This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
    • Use the recommended pairs only.


    EA TESTING:

    • Use the multi-currency mode of the MT5 tester to simultaneously test the EA on all recommended pairs.
      Watch the video for an example.
    • Test on M15 timeframe only
    • Longterm tests for 5-10 years are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.


    Input Parameters:

    • OneChartSetup — Launching the adviser at once in several currencies from one chart. Currency pairs must be listed with ",".
    • For_magic — Prefix for unique magic. Must be between 0 and 99.
    • For_autolot_use — Which base should be used by the adviser when calculating the lot: equity or balance.
    • Or_use_fix_balance — Or insert a fixed amount of balance in the currency of your deposit.
    • AutoMM — if > 0, the EA uses automatic money management when calculating the lot. AutoMM <=1000 — very aggressive. AutoMM >= 5000 — conservative.
    • Fix_lot_if_AutoMM=0 — fixed lot for the first deal in a series.
    • Recovery_Mode — If true, then the adviser closes a series of orders only with profit, but at the same time the logic of work may be violated. If false, then the EA works in accordance with its logic and a series of orders can be closed at a loss.
    • Martin_Ratio — martingale coefficient for a series of orders.
    • First_real_C-level — The greater the value, the less often the trades, but they are better.


    Recommended Input Parameters (balanced risk):

    • OneChartSetup = AUDNZD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD
    • For_Autolot_use = equity
    • AutoMM = 2000
    • Recovery_Mode = true
    • First_real_C-level = 3

    Minimum balance $1000.
    Recommended leverage 1:100 or more.
    These settings are used by the FastWay MT5 Roboforex signal.


    PS: I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.


    PS2: Buyers of the advisor have the right to join the private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write in the "comments" section a request to add to a private group.


    MT4 Version: This EA is only available in the MT5 version of the terminal. This EA is not available in the MT4 version.

    Reviews 19
    ripreg
    142
    ripreg 2025.03.15 17:22 
     

    Apart from the fact that this EA works very well (provided you listen to Pavel's recommendations), the support from Pavel is outstanding. He has no obligation but he's always available, the price for the entire package is extremely cheap compared to what you get back. 100% recommended

    Jiawei Lu
    248
    Jiawei Lu 2024.01.02 05:19 
     

    I RARELY COMMENT AND I WOULD LIKE TO GIVE PAVEL A 5 STAR REVIEW TODAY. Outstanding EA developed mainly for him, as well as his professional financial knowledge, as well as his after-sales service. I have bought a lot of EAs on the MQL5 website, most of them are scams, many scam EAs have 1-2 months, which seems to be a good profitability, but after actually using it, soon your account will face huge losses, and finally these scam authors will delete everything, including their signals and EAs, and start cheating again. But PAVEL is different, he is a real trader, although his previous signal was blew and suffered serious losses, but he did not leave and did not abandon our previous users who supported him, and his EA is still constantly updated, making the EA better and safer. Before, many guys who blew their account were not well controlled, and now EA has a lot of risk control parameters, as long as you have money management, blew account is still difficult to happen, North Easy Way EA is the only EA I have invested a lot of money in, because I trust him enough. My only regret is that I didn't buy it when it was cheap. THANK YOU PAVEL AND WISH YOU GOOD HEALTH IN THE YEAR OF THE DRAGON!

    Lokoshon1
    359
    Lokoshon1 2021.12.31 20:28 
     

    Excellent EA!! As long as you listen to Pavel and follow his recommendation, EA works great.

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    ripreg
    142
    ripreg 2025.03.15 17:22 
     

    Apart from the fact that this EA works very well (provided you listen to Pavel's recommendations), the support from Pavel is outstanding. He has no obligation but he's always available, the price for the entire package is extremely cheap compared to what you get back. 100% recommended

    Jiawei Lu
    248
    Jiawei Lu 2024.01.02 05:19 
     

    I RARELY COMMENT AND I WOULD LIKE TO GIVE PAVEL A 5 STAR REVIEW TODAY. Outstanding EA developed mainly for him, as well as his professional financial knowledge, as well as his after-sales service. I have bought a lot of EAs on the MQL5 website, most of them are scams, many scam EAs have 1-2 months, which seems to be a good profitability, but after actually using it, soon your account will face huge losses, and finally these scam authors will delete everything, including their signals and EAs, and start cheating again. But PAVEL is different, he is a real trader, although his previous signal was blew and suffered serious losses, but he did not leave and did not abandon our previous users who supported him, and his EA is still constantly updated, making the EA better and safer. Before, many guys who blew their account were not well controlled, and now EA has a lot of risk control parameters, as long as you have money management, blew account is still difficult to happen, North Easy Way EA is the only EA I have invested a lot of money in, because I trust him enough. My only regret is that I didn't buy it when it was cheap. THANK YOU PAVEL AND WISH YOU GOOD HEALTH IN THE YEAR OF THE DRAGON!

    Xing Zhihao
    1373
    Xing Zhihao 2022.12.07 10:50 
     

    All of author's accounts has been wiped out , as he said , “NorthEastWay EA has once again shown that it is one of the best EA in the MQL5 market”

    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    13578
    Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2023.05.08 17:42
    If you buy the best hammer in the world and hit your head with it, you will die. Use any tool correctly and you will be successful.
    Lokoshon1
    359
    Lokoshon1 2021.12.31 20:28 
     

    Excellent EA!! As long as you listen to Pavel and follow his recommendation, EA works great.

    Torsten Hummitzsch
    594
    Torsten Hummitzsch 2021.12.10 15:35 
     

    I've been using the EA since June 2021. I was skeptical at first. But it is easy to set up and has earned its purchase price in a very short time. The support is also great. If you choose your risk attitudes carefully, you are a winner. thank you

    Preeda Boonkhun
    2478
    Preeda Boonkhun 2021.09.09 10:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Brendan Wayne King
    886
    Brendan Wayne King 2021.08.14 12:00 
     

    14/8 After reviewing the majority of highly ranked experts on the marketplace I purchased NEW and have been running it from May 2021. Drawdown has been low generally under 10%. Returns May 3.7%; June 2.3%; July 18.7% for an average over 8% per month. With my account size the expert paid for itself in a couple of weeks and has been consistently profitable with over 80% winning short and long trades. The expert is easy and fast to set up. Pavel provides excellent prompt support and clear settings for various risk/reward tolerance. This appears to be one of the few experts that can be comfortably run on large accounts over a long period of time. Highly recommended.

    14/9 update I am running on different terminals with varying parameter settings. In August it made 8.6% on my main account on a moderate risk setting. It continues to perform reliably with 81%+ winning trades with a low drawdown under 4%. Pavel has produced an excellent expert and gives good support.

    11/12 The EA continues to perform. I run different accounts with varying risk settings so get different results and drawdowns

    Myfx results on standard settings for 6 months July to December so far have been 1.93% 8.18% 4.28% 5.86% 4.56% 6.30% with average monthly return 6.5%

    79% wins on both long and short. Profit factor 2.92

    Maximum drawdown over that period was 8% but mostly under 5% except for a few occasions.

    I have additionally setup accounts using ETH and BTC as base currencies and been producing profits in Crypto using NEW.

    Consistently profitable with low drawdown and good support.

    Stefan Kleineniggenkemper
    383
    Stefan Kleineniggenkemper 2021.04.01 06:19 
     

    I bought this product on 03/23/2021, where I can hardly write about the EA itself. So far it has been working reliably and has been generating income since the beginning. The product does not have enormous requirements for a VPS. After a longer test period, I will write a more detailed report on the product. I am writing this early review for the reason that Pavel's service is outstanding. I have already bought some products in this price category, but no one has provided such a service so far. You can write to him at any time and receive a prompt response. He connects to you and helps with any question. The Telegram community is also very strong and helpful. Everyone helps everyone there. So if you are looking for a product with strong service and a good community, this is the product for you.

    Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez
    366
    Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez 2021.02.11 03:36 
     

    Nice project, work fine and don´t make scared open position. Works fine

    Evgeny Mikhaylov
    924
    Evgeny Mikhaylov 2020.09.29 10:27 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    13578
    Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2021.02.05 02:11
    The logic is as follows. When an advisor goes into a large drawdown, its goals shift from "making a profit" to "keeping a deposit" and, in order to reduce risks, exits positions at the slightest opportunity This approach allows this EA to work for years with high profitability without blowing up your account. The main profit comes from situations when drawdowns are not deep. If the drawdown is deep, then most likely the positions will be closed with a minimum profit. Therefore, if the drawdown is deep, then the profit is not important, it is more important to unload the deposit by closing the position with a minimum profit.
    Dmitrii Voronov
    207
    Dmitrii Voronov 2020.09.07 08:07 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Matthias Gruhl
    196
    Matthias Gruhl 2020.08.28 12:54 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    000Monkey
    326
    000Monkey 2020.08.18 22:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    The9814
    37
    The9814 2020.08.18 18:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jonas
    1062
    Jonas 2020.08.18 05:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    tomasoft
    723
    tomasoft 2020.08.11 20:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Luke Perrett
    3413
    Luke Perrett 2020.08.06 05:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    negatory
    345
    negatory 2020.08.02 04:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    13578
    Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2021.02.05 02:07
    Yes, you will not become Buffett tomorrow using my advisor. But you will be able to receive a steady income from month to month. My Expert Advisor is one of the few in the market that has a living history and has been in the top of the MQL5 rating for over half a year.
    Sau Nok Leung
    473
    Sau Nok Leung 2020.07.28 17:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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