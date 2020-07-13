NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.

Timeframe: M15

Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.



EA SETUP:

You can run all the pairs from a single chart using the OneChartSetup (only M15 timeframe)

This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.

Use the recommended pairs only.



EA TESTING:

Use the multi-currency mode of the MT5 tester to simultaneously test the EA on all recommended pairs.

Watch the video for an example.

Watch the video for an example. Test on M15 timeframe only

Longterm tests for 5-10 years are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.



Input Parameters:

OneChartSetup — Launching the adviser at once in several currencies from one chart. Currency pairs must be listed with ",".

For_magic — Prefix for unique magic. Must be between 0 and 99.

For_autolot_use — Which base should be used by the adviser when calculating the lot: equity or balance.

Or_use_fix_balance — Or insert a fixed amount of balance in the currency of your deposit.

AutoMM — if > 0, the EA uses automatic money management when calculating the lot. AutoMM <=1000 — very aggressive. AutoMM >= 5000 — conservative.

Fix_lot_if_AutoMM=0 — fixed lot for the first deal in a series.

Recovery_Mode — If true, then the adviser closes a series of orders only with profit, but at the same time the logic of work may be violated. If false, then the EA works in accordance with its logic and a series of orders can be closed at a loss.

Martin_Ratio — martingale coefficient for a series of orders.

First_real_C-level — The greater the value, the less often the trades, but they are better.



Recommended Input Parameters (balanced risk):

OneChartSetup = AUDNZD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD

For_Autolot_use = equity

AutoMM = 2000

Recovery_Mode = true

First_real_C-level = 3

Minimum balance $1000.

Recommended leverage 1:100 or more.

These settings are used by the FastWay MT5 Roboforex signal.



PS: I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.



PS2: Buyers of the advisor have the right to join the private user group . To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write in the "comments" section a request to add to a private group.