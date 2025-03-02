Nasdaq Navigator

This robot works exclusively for the Nasdaq and on the H1 timeframe and minimum balance of $500. The robot has three types of orders. 1. Counter-trend orders of the 85 and 110 moving averages, 2. Pro-trend orders of the 85 and 110 moving averages, and 3. For-trend and counter-trend Scalping orders of other 13 and 21 moving averages to compensate when the other orders type 1 and 2 are in the negative. Due to the nature of this robot, it is normal for it to have drawdawns, they are part of the process. The size of the lots is determined depending on the account balance, thus working like compound interest. Orders in favor of the trend have a trailing stop and breakeven point, changing the stop loss to breakeven when the order is at a certain profit. The closing of type 1 orders occurs when the price crosses the respective moving averages. Type 2 orders are closed by trailing stop, and type 3 orders are closed by time (in minutes). The user can experiment with other assets, however they must change the parameters for it to work properly. Leverage must be greater than or equal to 1:100. The account must be of the Hedge type, and not Netting.





For Metatrader 4 -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117772



