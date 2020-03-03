Trader Dream 04

First of all, this is the fourth of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.

This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering.

All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference.

Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.

This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term satisfaction.

THE STRATEGY

1. SCALPING MODE STRATEGY

EA follows price direction accordingly to indicator, then take profit at TP1. Then process restarts.

If TP1 is not triggered and indicator changes direction, trade is hold and an opposite one is opened accordingly to multiplier, till TP2, but multiplied by number of trades at market.

This step is repeated till profit is equal to number of trades X TP2 is achieved.

2. TREND FOLLOW MODE STRATEGY

EA follows price direction accordingly to indicator, then take profit if deal is profitable and only at price direction inversion.

Then process restarts.

If deal is not profitable at price direction change, trade is hold and an opposite one is opened accordingly to multiplier, till new price direction change.

This step is repeated till sum of trades is positive at next price change.

THE GENERAL SAFE PARAMETERS

EA has many different skills for balance drawdown prevention, called Recovery Mode, Max Trade Mode, and Max Margin Mode. Some of them are related to single asset traded, other to general balance DD prevention.

Example

In cases of excessive deals at market, EA stops automatically, do not enter new trade cycles, and closes current ones if TP3 is triggered.

If trades number is excessive, accordingly to max trade number parameter, EA enters in recovery mode, and closes deals one at time and mnot entire cycle, always with profit, and so on.

CONCLUSIONS

This EA, have good optimization rate success in stock market, especially US one, as you can see by following telegram group at https://t.me/TraderDream and download proper settings.

They are currently working on about 50 assets USA stock market.

Please follow also comments section to be settings updated, as optimizations are running permanently.



