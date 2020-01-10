Ladder Trend

Strategy Description: This EA is a trend EA. The idea is the simplest trading method of chasing up and down. It is used to cut off losses in time with mobile stop loss to make profits run. This EA mainly trades EURUSD and XAUUSD. Parameter settings: Transaction: EA will only work if Transaction=true. Lots: Single hand count, it is recommended to order 1 standard hand at 10000USD, i.e. 0.1 hand at 1000USD. Maxi_point: Maximum point difference limit. It depends on the decimal number of gold quotation. For example, if you limit the maximum point difference to 50 on the platform for gold quotation with two decimal points, then the platform for quotation with three decimal points is 500. SL_symbol_1 ： SL_symbol_2: Stop loss points for products 1 and 2. For example, if you set the stop loss point to 300 for the platform of gold two decimal places quotation, then the platform of three decimal places quotation is set to 3000. symbol_1 : Symbol_2: Nicknames for Product 1 and Product 2, not all platforms' gold is called "XAUUSD". Please fill in according to the nickname of the platform. Note that symbol_1 is filled in euros and USD, symbol_2 is filled in gold.