Genesis Robor MT5

size_lot: This is the lot size of the open positions.

The robot is optimized for the Forex market. It is not recommended to use in other markets.



The robot opens few positions per week. It is recommended to use it with several currencies in order to obtain more profits



It is recommended to use it with a VPN in order to get all the signals.



Genesis Robot.The robot analyzes atypical conditions in the market using optimization algorithms and indicators.The robot doesn´t use Martingala.ParametersThe robot only has one configurable parameter. Thus, It is a very easy robot to useRecommendations for use.Recomendations for use.Recommended currencies for robot use:

EUR/DKK GBP/AUD AUD/CAD USD/JPY CHF/JPY CAD/JPY SEK/JPY AUD/SGD EUR/GBP EUR/JPY AUD/USD AUD/NZD EUR/AUD GBP/JPY EUR/SEK GBP/USD GBP/NOK NZD/JPY USD/HUF NZD/CAD USD/PLN EUR/NOK USD/CZK AUD/JPY







Questions?

I will be happy to help you with any questions you have.



Take into consideration





Over Time, indicators and robots will receive updates and improvements. Constantly visit my products please,







Developer





PhD in engineering (focused on mathematics) with studies in Europe. Currently I am dedicated to programming robots and stock market indicators and performing stock market analysis



