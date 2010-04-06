Genesis Robor MT5


Genesis Robot.

The robot analyzes atypical conditions in the market using optimization algorithms and indicators.

The robot doesn´t use Martingala.


Parameters

The robot only has one configurable parameter. Thus, It is a very easy robot to use

  •     size_lot: This is the lot size of the open positions.

Recommendations for use.
Recomendations for use.
  • The robot is optimized for the Forex market. It is not recommended to use in other markets.
  • The robot opens few positions per week. It is recommended to use it with several currencies in order to obtain more profits
  • It is recommended to use it with a VPN in order to get all the signals.
Recommended currencies for robot use:

EUR/DKK       GBP/AUD        AUD/CAD        USD/JPY        CHF/JPY        CAD/JPY        SEK/JPY        AUD/SGD        EUR/GBP        EUR/JPY        AUD/USD        AUD/NZD EUR/AUD        GBP/JPY        EUR/SEK        GBP/USD        GBP/NOK        NZD/JPY        USD/HUF       NZD/CAD       USD/PLN       EUR/NOK        USD/CZK         AUD/JPY


Questions?

I will be happy to help you with any questions you have.

Take into consideration


Over Time, indicators and robots will receive updates and improvements. Constantly visit my products please,


Developer


PhD in engineering (focused on mathematics) with studies in Europe. Currently I am dedicated to programming robots and stock market indicators and performing stock market analysis


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CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
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