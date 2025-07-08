Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge


About APE (Alpha Prop Edge)

APE (Alpha Prop Edge) is an Expert Advisor built on a mean reversion concept. It is designed to detect extended market movements and respond with counter-trend logic under specific predefined conditions.

The system includes built-in risk controls such as optional daily loss limits and configurable exit mechanisms. Users can adjust parameters based on account size, trading environment, or evaluation criteria.

APE has been tested extensively on historical data to assess consistency and structure. It is suitable for experienced users who understand position sizing, trade frequency, and exposure management.

Risk Management Features

  • Configurable daily drawdown limits

  • Net profit-based auto-exit function

  • Adjustable risk profiles (e.g. conservative to higher-risk modes)

Technical Overview

  • Counter-trend logic based on market overextension

  • Includes built-in controls for capital preservation

  • Supports discretionary tuning to align with funded account rules

  • Intended for evaluation, research, and discretionary deployment

Important Disclaimer

This product applies a risk approach that may increase exposure under specific conditions. It is not intended for long-term investment or performance tracking.
All results are derived from historical testing and do not represent live trading performance.
No guarantee of future results is implied. Use of this product should be based on informed judgment and full awareness of the risks involved.

Pairs

APE can be used on various pairs. However, focusing on a select group may improve consistency and reduce risk:

Time Frame: 15 Minutes

Top 4 recommended pairs for stable operation:

  1. AUDCAD

  2. AUDNZD

  3. NZDCAD

  4. GBPNZD

Additional tested pairs:
5. CADCHF
6. EURCAD
7. EURJPY
8. EURAUD
9. GBPAUD

Note: EURGBP has shown less favorable conditions during testing and is not recommended for most users.

