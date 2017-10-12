The Greed Master Stochastic 2 Lines indicator uses the Stochastic indicator. And based on the data on intersections with the levels, it plots two High and Low lines according to the rates for the change period of the Stochastic indicator. All parameters are set to default, but they can be adjusted if necessary. Also, the arrows show the High and Low price values for the specified period. If you correctly fill parameters of the account and exchange rate of the currency in the country the indicator is used in against the account currency and select the estimated lot to be used, then the correct information on lot, margin, deviation from the exchange rate in points and its monetary equivalent will appear near the lines.





Indicator Inputs