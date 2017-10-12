Greed Master Stochastic 2 Lines

  • Indicators
  • Oleg Papkov
    Oleg Papkov

    Oleg Papkov

    5 (2)
    Studied 1978 - 1984 at the Novosibirsk Institute of engineers for geodesy, aerophotography and cartography, faculty of optical, specialty optical and opto-electronic devices. Since then, the programmer. Languages: ALGOL, Fortran ,C, Pascal, Delphi, C#, Visual Basic for Windows, Assembler. Forex do
    11 products 2 topics 267 comments
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 12 October 2017
  • Activations: 5

The Greed Master Stochastic 2 Lines indicator uses the Stochastic indicator. And based on the data on intersections with the levels, it plots two High and Low lines according to the rates for the change period of the Stochastic indicator. All parameters are set to default, but they can be adjusted if necessary. Also, the arrows show the High and Low price values for the specified period. If you correctly fill parameters of the account and exchange rate of the currency in the country the indicator is used in against the account currency and select the estimated lot to be used, then the correct information on lot, margin, deviation from the exchange rate in points and its monetary equivalent will appear near the lines.


Indicator Inputs

  • ShowBars - the number of bars for the indicator;
  • Per - the period to display the Highs and Lows with arrows;
  • StKPer - К period of the Stochastic;
  • StDPer - D period of the Stochastic;
  • StSlPer - Slowing period of the Stochastic;
  • StLevelUp - the upper level;
  • StLevelDn - the lower level;
  • Cent - if you use a cent account, set the value to 100. If dollar account, then 1;
  • Exch - exchange rate of the account currency to the currency of the country the indicator is used in;
  • Lot - estimated lot to be used in deals;
  • ColorUP - color of upward direction (clrCyan);
  • ColorDn - color of downward direction (clrOrange);
  • ColorFl - color of flat (clrGray).
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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