The Trend Line Alerter

the trend line Alert indicator will inform you when the candlesticks crosses or touches the desired line.

the indicator is having pop up and push notifications, see the pictures down how to setup,

e.x,

1. pic one is alert

2. pic two is right click of the chart 

3. pic three is how to change names of the trend so the indicator will detect

4. pic four is how you changed in the correct way 

any assistance please drop me via mql5 chat

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Abdiasis Omar Hassan
Indicators
Range one indicator MT4, for any instruments and it alerts instant, suitable and works best timeframes (4H) and higher 1 . to trade as trend you will need to have Confirmation technical indicator called PARABOLIC SAR Periods step = 0.9 and Maximum = 0.2  Go buy if PSAR is Trending (if PSAR is greater then previous PSAR)  and Go Sell (if PSAR is lower then previous ) 2. Range one indicator is for One candle to trade when it alerts you Buy Go Buy for One candle and Sell Respectively 3 see the pi
BO Martingale Next Signal MT4
Abdiasis Omar Hassan
Libraries
BO Martingale Next Signal is Expert Advisor built for MT4 Binary option from One Minute Expiry to Trade. Currently Tested on GCOPTION Broker  and may work for other Brokers too. As you can see the two pictures it has option to but in your Arrows indicator name  that can be use to get signals. it does not stop martingale based on next signal from your indicator until it wins Contact for more questions 
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