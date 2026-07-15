Currency Strength Indicator with Action Dashboard

Professional RSI MTF Currency Strength Dashboard System (MT4)

1. Currency Strength Engine

A single currency cannot be traded independently; it is always traded as part of a currency pair.

Therefore, the system calculates the absolute strength of each currency by analyzing the 28 major currency pairs formed by the eight major currencies:

USD – United States Dollar

EUR – Euro

GBP – British Pound Sterling

JPY – Japanese Yen

AUD – Australian Dollar

CAD – Canadian Dollar

CHF – Swiss Franc

NZD – New Zealand Dollar

The indicator uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the core calculation because it is naturally normalized between 0 and 100, allowing fair comparisons across currency pairs with different price scales.

1. Core Logic & Calculation Formula

A single currency (like USD or EUR) cannot be traded alone; it is always traded in pairs (e.g., EUR/USD). Therefore, to measure the absolute strength of a single currency, the indicator aggregates its relative performance across all 28 major currency pairs formed by the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD).

The indicator uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the base metric because RSI is naturally normalized (ranging from 0 to 100), eliminating scale differences between pairs (e.g., EUR/USD at 1.10 vs. USD/JPY at 150).

For any currency C C, its strength contribution from a counterpart currency X X is calculated as follows:

If C C is the Base Currency in the pair C / X C / X (e.g., EUR in EUR/USD): Score = RSI ( C / X ) Score = RSI ( C / X )

in the pair (e.g., in EUR/USD): If C C is the Quote Currency in the pair X / C X / C (e.g., USD in EUR/USD): Score = 100 − RSI ( X / C ) Score = 100 − RSI ( X / C )

The final strength score of currency C C is the average of these scores across all 7 pairs involving it. This results in a final score between 0 and 100:

Above 70 : Extremely Strong (Strong upward momentum)

: Extremely Strong (Strong upward momentum) Above 60 : Mildly Strong

: Mildly Strong Around 50 : Neutral

: Neutral Below 40 : Mildly Weak

: Mildly Weak Below 30: Extremely Weak (Strong downward momentum)

2. Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis

Instead of analyzing strength on a single chart timeframe, the indicator calculates these strength scores independently across 9 timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

From these MTF calculations, the indicator derives:

Average Strength: The mean strength score across all 9 timeframes. Momentum: The rate of change of the average strength compared to N N bars ago: Momentum = Average Strength Current − Average Strength Prev Momentum = Average Strength Current ​ − Average Strength Prev ​ Acceleration: The rate of change of momentum (how fast momentum is expanding or contracting): Acceleration = Momentum Current − Momentum Prev Acceleration = Momentum Current ​ − Momentum Prev ​ Trend Direction: UP : Momentum is positive and > 0.5 > 0.5 .

: Momentum is positive and . DOWN : Momentum is negative and < − 0.5 < − 0.5 .

: Momentum is negative and . FLAT: Momentum is stable (between − 0.5 − 0.5 and + 0.5 + 0.5 ).

3. The Dashboard UI

The dashboard renders a clean, real-time table directly on the main chart, sorted from strongest to weakest currency. It contains the following columns:

Rank : The currency's position (1st is strongest, 8th is weakest).

: The currency's position (1st is strongest, 8th is weakest). Currency : The currency name (color-coded to match the lines and indicators).

: The currency name (color-coded to match the lines and indicators). M1 to MN : The current strength value on each timeframe (highlighted in Green if strong ≥ 65 ≥ 65 , Red if weak ≤ 35 ≤ 35 ).

: The current strength value on each timeframe (highlighted in Green if strong , Red if weak ). Avg : Overall average strength across all timeframes.

: Overall average strength across all timeframes. Momentum & Accel : Current momentum and acceleration rates.

: Current momentum and acceleration rates. Trend : Directional trend ( UP , DOWN , or FLAT ).

: Directional trend ( UP , DOWN , or FLAT ). Best Pair : The counter-currency that yields the highest strength difference (spread).

: The counter-currency that yields the highest strength difference (spread). Spread : The strength difference between the currency and its best counterpart.

: The strength difference between the currency and its best counterpart. Signal: A recommended dashboard bias ( BUY , SELL , or WAIT ).

4. Chart Overlay Engines

To prevent chart clutter, all technical drawings appear directly on the main chart:

Moving Average Engine : Plots EMA 20, 50, 100, and 200 with custom colors and labels showing their names on the right edge of the chart screen.

: Plots EMA 20, 50, 100, and 200 with custom colors and labels showing their names on the right edge of the chart screen. Fibonacci Engine : Automatically scans swing points on your selected timeframe and draws standard Fibonacci levels (23.6% to 261.8%) that update in real-time as price forms new swings.

: Automatically scans swing points on your selected timeframe and draws standard Fibonacci levels (23.6% to 261.8%) that update in real-time as price forms new swings. Support & Resistance Engine: Scans fractals, daily/weekly/monthly highs/lows, and Pivot Points. It groups close-range levels into single Confluence Zones (drawn as filled rectangles) and rates them with stars (★★★☆☆ to ★★★★★) based on the number of overlapping sources.

5. Smart Confirmation & Signal Engine

The system generates BUY/SELL arrows under/above the candles using a strict ruleset. It never relies on currency strength alone. For a signal to trigger, multiple factors must align:

For a BUY Signal : Base currency must be strong and Quote currency must be weak (Strength spread must exceed the threshold). Current price must be above the EMA 50 and EMA 200 (Uptrend). EMA 20 must be above EMA 50 (Bullish crossover). Price must be near or bouncing from a rated Support Confluence Zone. Fibonacci confirmation (e.g., price bouncing off 38.2%, 50%, or 61.8% levels).

: Confidence Score : The indicator calculates a confidence score (0% to 100%) based on how many of these conditions are simultaneously met.

: The indicator calculates a confidence score (0% to 100%) based on how many of these conditions are simultaneously met. Alert Engine: Triggers Popups, Sounds, Mobile Push Notifications, or Emails when a high-probability signal aligns.

6. Code Optimization (How it runs smoothly)

Running 252 RSI calculations ( 28 pairs × 9 timeframes 28 pairs×9 timeframes) on every single price tick would freeze your MT4/MT5 terminal. To prevent this, the indicator implements two performance rules: